WAVERLY— The Pierce Juniors baseball team kept the ball rolling on Sunday at the Class B Junior state tournament with a 11-1 win over Blair.
Pierce dominated in every aspect of the game in its second game of the state tournament, as they had 14 hits on offense, zero errors in the field and a stellar pitching performance on the mound.
“All-around that was the most complete game of baseball we’ve played all year,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said.
Jace Mohr was able to tame the Blair offense on the bump, as he struck out 13 hitters and allowed three hits in a near flawless seven innings of work.
“It all started with Jace—he was in the zone the whole time,” Emory said. “He allowed us to use one guy today so we have quite a bit of pitching the rest of the week.”
Pierce got on the board in the third inning on a 2-RBI single up the middle by Jackson Wachholtz.
Later in the inning, Keenan Valverde drove a ball down the rightfield line to score Wachholtz, and then would score on a throwing error by Blair.
At the end of the frame, Bode Hoffmann was able to score on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Pierce kept it going in the following inning as they loaded the bases and was able to add a run on a walk by Hoffmann.
Blair scored their lone run in the fifth inning on a home run to leftfield by Kaden Sears. It was the hardest ball Blair had hit all game.
In the seventh inning, Pierce continued to pile it on as they scored five more runs to ice the game.
The bats were alive in Waverly for Pierce as they tallied 14 hits from seven different hitters as they also and reached base via a walk seven times.
“Hitting is contagious—the kids did a nice job of being disciplined, hitting the ball hard and they ran the bases well,” Emory said. “One through nine, all of those kids can carry us.”
Pierce will play the winner of the Beatrice and Waverly matchup in the winner’s bracket final on Monday at 6 p.m.
“Everything is set up as planned,” Emory said.
IN THE opening game of the tournament, Pierce got off to a good start at the Class B Junior state tournament on Saturday, as they beat Central City 6-3.
The game was all knotted up at three in the sixth inning until with bases loaded, Pierce’s Dawson Raabe drove a ball down the leftfield line, clearing the bases and it gave Pierce a three-run lead.
“Dawson came up huge hit there,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “We’re happy to get this first win.”
It didn’t take long for Pierce to grab the lead in its opening game of the tournament, as they put up two runs in the first inning.
Pierce loaded the bases and was able to get on the board in the first inning when Michael Kruntorad scored on a throwing error by the Central City third baseman. Pierce added one more run on an infield single by Wachholtz.
Central City was able to respond in the bottom of the frame, but with bases loaded Pierce starting pitcher Raabe was able to strikeout Micah Perdew and got out of the bases loaded jam.
Raabe struggled to find the strike zone in the third inning after having struck out four hitters. Central City loaded the bases and scored a run on a walk by Isaac Herman.
Pierce’s Colby Anderson came in for relief and got out of the jam in the inning.
“He was able to get us out of there,” Emory said.
Anderson quieted the Central City offense, as he struck out eight hitters and allowed two hits in four and one-third innings.
“Colby did an awesome job of filling up the zone and we played good defense behind him,” Emory said.
Central City was able to get back on top in the fourth inning on a single to leftfield by Ashton Gragg.
In the following frame, Pierce loaded the bases and tied the game on a walk by Wachholtz.
Central City had many chances to score throughout the game but they left nine runners on base and couldn’t get the lead back in the final inning.
“We did step up a couple times with the bases loaded and the defense made plays to get out of it,” Emory said.
Game 1
Pierce — 200 013 0 — 7 7 2
Central City — 101 100 0 — 3 5 2
WP- Anderson; LP- Perdew; 2B- P-Raabe.
Game 2
Pierce — 005 100 5 — 11 14 0
Blair — 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
WP- Mohr; LP- Sears; HR- B- Sears. 2B- P- Magnussen, Valverde.