WAVERLY—The Pierce Juniors baseball team got off to a good start at the Class B Junior state tournament on Saturday, as they beat Central City 6-3.

The game was all knotted up at three in the sixth inning until with bases loaded, Pierce’s Dawson Raabe drove a ball down the leftfield line, clearing the bases and it gave Pierce a three-run lead.

“Dawson came up huge hit there,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “We’re happy to get this first win.”

It didn’t take long for Pierce to grab the lead in its opening game of the tournament, as they put up two runs in the first inning.

Pierce loaded the bases and was able to get on the board in the first inning when Michael Kruntorad scored on a throwing error by the Central City third baseman. Pierce added one more run on an infield single by Jackson Wacholtz.

Central City was able to respond in the bottom of the frame, but with bases loaded Pierce starting pitcher Raabe was able to strikeout Micah Perdew and got out of the bases loaded jam.

Raabe struggled to find the strike zone in the third inning after having struck out four hitters. Central City loaded the bases and scored a run on a walk by Isaac Herman.

Pierce’s Colby Anderson came in for relief and got out of the jam in the inning.

“He was able to get us out of there,” Emory said.

Anderson quieted the Central City offense, as he struck out eight hitters and allowed two hits in four and one-third innings of work.

“Colby did an awesome job of filling up the zone and we played good defense behind him,” Emory said.

Central City was able to get back on top in the fourth inning on a single to leftfield by Ashton Gragg.

In the following frame, Pierce loaded the bases and tied the game on a walk by Wacholtz.

Central City had many chances to score throughout the game but they left nine runners on base and couldn’t get the lead back in the final inning.

“We did step up a couple times with the bases loaded and the defense made plays to get out of it,” Emory said.

Pierce will play the winner of the Chadron and Blair matchup on Sunday at 3 p.m.

“The deeper we can go into this, we can get our pitching back,” Emory said. “We like the situation that we are currently in.”

Pierce — 200 013 0  —  6  7 2

Central City — 101 100 0 — 3 5 2

WP- Anderson; LP- Perdew; 2B- P-Raabe.

