PIERCE — Forty years ago, two wrestling coaches in different parts of the United States became friends and developed a unique opportunity for wrestlers in their states.
Back in 1984, Lincoln Southeast coach Mick Pierce and Wally LaFountain, an official from Winslow, Maine, attended a wrestling rules meeting in Kansas City and came up with a unique idea — an annual exchange of wrestlers from their respective states.
Given the major differences between the geography and economic diversity of the two states, it became an opportunity for young people in both states to experience something they might not otherwise have a chance to experience.
The Maine-Nebraska Friendship Series has become an annual memory-making event for wrestlers and coaches from the two states. The second of this year’s four duals, which was between an all-star team from Maine and a group of area wrestlers from Northeast Nebraska, was held on Tuesday at Pierce High School.
Nebraska’s team won five of the last eight matches in the 19-bout dual to claim a 40-38 win, but Maine’s coach Bryan Cote said the final score won’t be something either side will remember.
“This is my third time doing this and I’ve had two boys who were part of this, and to be 100% honest with you, we’re all competitive and want to win, but the wrestling is the second part of this thing,” he said.
Each year, coaches from the two states alternate trips halfway across the country. Maine comes to Nebraska in odd-numbered years and Nebraska returns the favor in even-numbered years.
The visiting team is a guest for a week, where it enjoys a variety of activities and gets a little wrestling done in between stops.
The Maine team arrived in Pierce late Sunday evening after making a stop to wrestle at Conestoga High School, located about an hour south of Omaha. When they arrived, it was up to Pierce coaches Tyler Legate and Les Painter to make sure the visitors were taken care of.
“There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into this, between lining up host families and finding things to do, and it’s a really good experience for everybody,” Legate said.
The Maine kids and coaches visited the smallest town in the United States (Monowi, population 1), swam in the Niobrara River, rode four-wheelers, went fishing and enjoyed some good Nebraska steaks during their time in this part of the state.
And made a lot of memories.
“It’s about making friends and developing that network of people,” Cote said. “The wrestling is there, but there’s so much more that the kids can take out of this.”
For the majority of the 18 wrestlers Maine brought to Nebraska, this was their first visit to the Cornhusker State.
“We have three or four kids who have been here before, but the for the rest it’s been a lot of fun for them, seeing the landscape and all the corn fields. They’re kind of in awe,” Cote said.
Cote has been able to reconnect with people from the area who he has met on previous trips, many of whom interrupted the post-match interview to offer congratulations and invite him back again.
“It’s very cool to see you can still do something like this in America,” Legate said. “For their parents to trust us to host their kids, and then next year we’ll send our kids out there to stay with them. It was a good experience for us and I hope we were able to make some good memories for both our kids and the Maine kids as well.”
The dual saw some great action as Nebraska won 10 of the 19 matchups, including the finale that sealed the two-point win over their Maine counterparts.
Norfolk High wrestler Rylee Hammer started and finished the dual with wins. He opened with a 13-1 major decision over Jared Breton, then closed the night with an 8-4 win over Kaden Cyr that proved to be the difference in the final team score.
Maine built a 26-19 advantage midway through the dual as Cole Albert pinned Braeden Guenther of Crofton/Bloomfield and Lucas Libby and Kaden Dustin earned decisions over Brenden Bolling of Pierce and Mavrick Hageman of Elkhorn Valley.
West Holt wrestler Caleb Davis helped to flip the momentum late. He broke a 3-3 tie with a late counter of a throw attempt by Derek Cote, getting a takedown and two-point nearfall for a 7-3 decision to start a four-match winning streak for the Nebraska team.
Pierce wrestlers Jayden Coulter (pin) and Blake Bolling (decision) followed and Crofton/Bloomfield’s Wyatt Tramp made it 37-26 before Maine rallied and led 38-37 after Jonny Lettre pinned JT Brands of Oakland-Craig.
The Maine all-star team was headed to Grand Island on Wednesday for a dual on Thursday at Grand Island Northwest. It will close this year’s trip with a weekend stop in Fairbury before returning home, no doubt with a lot of great memories.
“The kids may not realize it now, but they’re a part of this legacy and 10 years from now they’ll look back at this and it’s going to take them back to some great memories,” Cote said. “We’ve had great people on our trip so far, and the kids will remember those people and experiences more than they’ll remember the matches.”
Maine-Nebraska Friendship Series
at Pierce High School
Team Nebraska 40, Team Maine 38
Match Results: Rylee Hammer (Norfolk), maj. dec. Jared Breton, Maine, 13-1; James Blood, Maine, maj. dec. Maverick Heine (Hartington CC), 10-1; Hayden Schmit (David City) pinned Isaac Boulard, Maine, 2:13; Ayden Cofone, Maine, pinned Jair Santiago (Norfolk Catholic), 0:19; Wynn Pooler, Maine, maj. dec. Ashton Kuchar (Battle Creek), 9-1; Mason Nitz (Elkhorn Valley) dec. Elijah Farias, Maine, 9-4; Robbie Fischer (Crofton/Bloomfield) dec. James Chaplick, Maine, 7-1; Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) dec. Gavin Ripley, Maine, 9-2; Cole Albert, Maine, pinned Braden Guenther (Crofton/Bloomfield), 4:24; Lucas Libby, Maine dec. Brenden Bolling (Pierce), 8-2;
Kaden Dustin, Maine, dec. Mavrick Hageman (Elkhorn Valley), 5-4; Caleb Davis (West Holt), dec. Derek Cote, Maine, 7-3; Jayden Coulter (Pierce), pinned Aidan Clark, Maine, 2:32; Blake Bolling (Pierce) dec. Gavin Tanner, Maine, 3-1; Wyatt Tramp (Crofton/Bloomfield) dec. Eitan Afriat, Maine, 6-2; Canton Hill, Maine, dec. Casey Jeannoutot (Crofton/Bloomfield), 4-2; James Dube, Maine, pinned Kaiden Fritz (Pierce), 4:49; Jonny Lettre, Maine, pinned JT Brands (Oakland-Craig), 1:49; Rylee Hammer (Norfolk) dec. Kaden Cyr, Maine, 8-4.