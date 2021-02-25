Pierce handles Braves in C1-8 subdistrict final

PIERCE -- Battle Creek needed a good start against the top-seeded Bluejays in the Class C1-8 subdistrict final, and Payton Frederick provided that with a 3 from the corner followed by another basket on a baseline drive that gave the Braves a 5-0 lead just moments into the game.
But Battle Creek couldn’t sustain its offense against Pierce’s stingy man-to-man defense and was unable to score for the next five minutes, managing only a pair of Hunter Oestreich free throws while the Bluejays seized a 12-7 first quarter lead.
“We spotted them 5 points right away; we got a little bit lost in our rotations and they hit a couple shots,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “I thought the kids handled that well, although it was a difficult situation to be in.”
Pierce guard Chaden Roth made his first of four 3s to open the second period and, even though Baron Buckendahl scored on consecutive Battle Creek possessions, the Bluejays were able to speed up the pace of the game defensively--turning defensive rebounds and takeaways into transition baskets.
“The kids did a nice job of getting out and running tonight; this group likes to get out and run,” Emory said. “We knew there would be opportunities to run from the first time we played them. It all starts with rebounding, and I thought we did a good job on the boards even though they’re a little bit bigger than us.”
Roth started a 6-0 run with a drive through traffic from the wing, followed by transition layups by fellow seniors Tyler Race and Dawson Watts to increase the Pierce lead to 21-11.
A Battle Creek timeout interrupted the Bluejays’ string of points as the Braves’ Mason Mink scored inside and Frederick added a pair of free throws, and coach Matt Rudloff switched his defense to a 2-3 zone.
However, Pierce answered with baskets by Watts and Logan Moeller--who started a fastbreak with a steal and pass to Roth for a contested layup, then grabbed the miss for an offensive rebound and putback.
After two missed Battle Creek free throws, the Braves finished the half with two more field goals by Jace Meinke and Frederick, while the Bluejays added another 3 by Roth and free throws by Watts and Moeller to maintain a double-digit lead of 30-19 at the break.
“At halftime we just talked about not getting into foul trouble, not putting them on the free throw line,” Emory said. “We needed to be in our gaps a little bit earlier so they weren’t so tempted to drive at us, and then adjusting how tight we were (to the offensive player), depending on who it was.”
The Pierce defense was able to limit the Braves to 8 points in the third and also the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Bluejays got two more 3s by Roth and another from Abram Scholting, as well as 4 from Ben Brahmer in the third to extend the lead to 44-27.
After scoring 9 points in the first half, Frederick was able to add just 3 second-half points to his team-high total of 12.
“Battle Creek also did a nice job in the second half of hurting us inside a little bit with a different wrinkle we hadn’t seen,” Emory said. “But overall we were very good on the guard play; obviously, Frederick had a more difficult time getting his shots off.”
Pierce then melted time off the clock in the final eight minutes on both ends of the floor by denying open looks for the Battle Creek offense while also using a deliberate, passing offense of its own that didn’t allow the 13-11 Braves to draw any closer than that 17-point margin before wrapping up the 54-35 win.
The Bluejays’ offense throughout the game was a matter of timely shots from various players--led by Roth’s17 and Brahmer’s 11--but also 7 points from Watts, 6 from Scholting, and 5 from Moeller.
Despite the annual success of the Pierce basketball program, the Bluejays--now 20-4 on the season--have not advanced to a district final, according to Emory, “for five or six years,” and will be looking for a quick turnaround against its district opponent.
“We’ll either play Saturday or Monday; we’re going to push for Saturday because we can’t practice on Sunday” he said.
Boys C1-8 subdistrict final
Battle Creek 7 12 8 8 -- 35
Pierce 12 18 14 10 -- 54
Battle Creek (13-11): Payton Frederick 4-12 3-5 12, Reece Bode 1-4 2-3 4, Tait Heimes 0-1 0-0 0, Baron Buckendahl 2-3 0-0 4, Hunter Oestreich 0-1 2-6 2, Mason Mink 3-3 1-2 7, Jace Meinke 1-2 0-0 2, Tanner Oestreich 2-7 0-2 4. Totals: 13-35 8-18 35.
Pierce (20-4): Logan Moeller 1-3 3-7 5, David Dale 1-1 0-0 2, Tyler Race 2-3 0-0 4, Ben Brahmer 4-6 3-4 11, Dawson Watts 3-8 1-3 7, Chaden Roth 6-10 1-2 17, Lucas Gnat 0-2 0-0 0, Zach Collison 0-0 2-2 2, Abram Scholting 2-4 0-2 6. Totals: 19-37 10-20 54.