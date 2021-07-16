PIERCE — Mission work happened at home on Saturday in Pierce.
That’s when a multi-denominational group of volunteers from the community’s churches — called Hands for Christ — gathered to spend the day working at the homes of residents who were unable to perform household and outdoor tasks by themselves. It was the fifth event of its kind put on by the group since 2016, and the number of hands working for Christ continues to increase each year.
“We started with only about 21 kids and 12 adults. We had about 12 projects our first year, and we thought we were cookin’,” said Cindy Warneke, who serves on the group’s organizing team.
The group has since more than doubled in size and in the number of projects it takes on in a day.
Warneke — who had gone on mission trips to Pine Ridge, South Dakota, and Thunder Bay, Canada, as an adult sponsor for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce — said the idea to form the group rose out of the desire to bring the mission field home.
“Mission trips are great, but you can mission in your own family. You can mission in your own church. That, I think, is the main thing we realized — there’s plenty to do right here,” she said.
Mike Ross, who attends the United Church of Christ in Pierce and serves on the 10-person organizing team with Warneke, said he had never gone on a mission trip before, but he jumped at being part of Hands for Christ when the idea was proposed so many years ago because it presented an opportunity close to his heart.
“I’ve always thought about doing a mission. I’m on the fire department, and the main reason I joined the fire department is I want to help people here in this community. I want to give back,” he said.
The group has gathered annually since 2016 — with the exception of 2020, when it didn’t gather because of COVID — to partake in a day of local mission work and to strengthen each others’ faith through fellowship.
Each year, members of the group canvas the community the evening before the work day in search of donations for the food pantry and the Pierce Senior Center.
“It’s unbelievable what we bring in in that short amount of time,” Warneke said.
The group then gathers for entertainment. This year Christian comedian David Dean performed in front of a crowd at Pierce High School and encouraged members of the Hands for Christ group as they prepared for the annual day of service the next morning.
This year, there were about 50 high school and college-age members, as well as 40 adults who helped trim trees, clean up gardens, yards and property, clean gutters, wash windows and complete a variety of other chores.
At the end of the day on Saturday, the group had taken more than 10 trailers full of yard and tree waste to the city yard just outside of town.
The group gives out scholarships to graduating senior members; the scholarships, the prior evening’s entertainment and necessities for the cleanup day are supported by donations from businesses and community members.
“Our community has supported us through this event totally,” Warneke said.
Ross said the annual mission day is full of hard work, but he looks forward to it every year.
“When I came home after that first year, I was so exhausted — everybody is usually exhausted — but it was the most personally rewarding day I’ve ever had,” Ross said. “When you sit with those folk, and they talk and you see the real need and you see how emotional they get when someone is willing to help them, and you pray for them, that’s powerful.”
Warneke agreed, adding that there are three things she hopes the group accomplishes with the experience.
“First, I want to cross borders amongst our churches so that we’re all just coming together as one people serving God,” she said. “Second, it’s my hope that the people we’re serving would feel valued and loved by us serving them, and last, that we would instill in the kids the desire to continue to do mission wherever they go. Once they feel it, we want them to continue to feel it.”