Pierce ground game pummels Chase County

PIERCE -- The Pierce offense was in reach of its 400-plus yard per game rushing average--and that was in the first half during its pounding of Chase County in the opening round of the Class C1 state football playoffs.
Even the final score of 55-28 was not indicative of the Bluejays’ dominance both offensively and defensively during the contest, as the Longhorns scored 21 points in the game’s final six minutes against defensive groups made up of second- and third-unit players, and finally negated the “running clock” that began with the second-half kickoff.
For Pierce, the offensive success was a combination of line play and the hard running of senior back Carson Oestreich who accumulated 219 yards on 13 carries, including touchdown runs of one and 90 yards--in the first half alone.
Pierce led 21-0 after the first period, then added 21 points in the second to lead 42-7 at intermission.
“Most of our offensive linemen are seniors--guys I’ve been with since I was a little kid; I look up to them as much as they look up to me,” Oestreich said. “They always do their job. I have to give them all the credit; they make huge holes for me.”
Oestreich would add his third touchdown, a 42-yard run on the Bluejays’ second play of the third quarter, to increase his rushing total to 261 yards, but that concluded his night on offense while providing Pierce with a 49-7 advantage that allowed Pierce coaches to deploy substitution plans.
As a team the Bluejays out-rushed Chase County 368 yards to 34 in the first half. Brett Tinker contributed 20 yards on four attempts, with one rushing touchdown--but also scored on a 36-yard screen pass from quarterback Dalton Freeman. Freeman, meanwhile, added 76 yards on seven carries, and backups Jeremiah Kruntorad and David Dale accounted for 31 and 22 yards first-half rushing yards, respectively.
“Offensively, I was really pleased; we did some nice things in our run game, and I thought Dalton threw the ball well, and we had some guys catch the ball, too,” head coach Mark Brahmer said. “We’ve got three really talented running backs with Dalton, Carson, and Brett, but we’ve got good back-up guys, too. All those guys would tell you that it all starts up front where we’ve got guys who have really worked hard fundamentally and in the weight room, and they understand the game of football. We’re able to rotate 14 guys from one tight end position to the other.”
That offensive production, according to Brahmer, was accomplished against a defensive front that Pierce coaches didn’t expect--an even-front 4-3 with a cover two, which caused the Bluejays to make some adjustments “on the fly.”
“They were doing their best to take Brett Tinker away by loading the box and not letting us run inside, but we were able to attack off-tackle,” Brahmer said. “And then we were able to throw the ball; we don’t throw it very much, but with Dalton back from injury, he’s a kid who can check down to his second or third look and make a play there.”
Other than Oestreich’s 42-yarder, only Kruntorad (three rushes, 18 yards) and Dale (four rushes, 16 yards and a one-yard touchdown) carried the ball in the second half with the rest of the carries spread among five reserves.
But Pierce also moved the ball through the air as Freeman completed three of his five first-half passes and, along with the touchdown pass to Tinker, also connected twice with Garret Meier for 51 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.
Chase County’s limited offensive success came through the air, with quarterback Bennett Bauerle completing 9 of 25 for 163 yards with two touchdown passes to Logan Jussel--the first for 26 yards for the Longhorns’ only touchdown of the first half, and the second a 19-yarder with just over a minute remaining in the game.
“Defensively, we had some miscues where we were ‘there’ but didn’t quite make the plays, but hats off to them--we knew coming in that they had some good skill players,” Brahmer said. “They had a couple guys in their receiving corps, a good back, and a quarterback that could throw the ball.”
The Longhorns’ best chance to impact the game came when Kobe Clevenger pounced on Oestreich’s fumble during his return of the opening kick-off on the Pierce 34-yard line, but the Bluejays’ defense held, allowing Chase County a single yard gained on three plays and forced a punt--the first of three-straight three-and-outs.
Defensively, Tinker led Pierce defenders with 11 tackles--including a key tackle-for-loss--while Colton Fritz had nine. Oestreich and Colby Richart each added six more for the Bluejays.
Now, Brahmer said, “it’s just a matter of taking it game-by-game” as the Bluejays pursue a goal with the help of inspiration from last season’s disappointment.
“Our goal is like most programs--we want to win a state championship,” he said. “But if you get caught looking ahead, you get beat in the quarterfinals. Last year we got beat in the quarterfinals, and that has been a motivating factor for us throughout the offseason and into the season. We want to be playing during Thanksgiving week and, hopefully, bring a trophy home to Pierce.”
Class C1 first round
Chase County (5-5) 0 7 0 21 -- 28
Pierce (9-0) 21 21 7 6 -- 55
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
PI: Carson Oestreich 1 run (Chaden Roth kick), 7:29.
PI: Jeremiah Kruntorad 4 run (Roth kick), 5:00.
PI Garret Meier 21 pass from Dalton Freeman (Roch kick), 2:35.
SECOND QUARTER
PI: Oestreich 90 run (Roth kick), 11:07.
PI: Brett Tinker 6 run (Roth kick), 6:31.
PI: Tinker 36 pass from Freeman (Roth kick), 3:23.
CC: Logan Jussel 26 pass from Bennett Bauerle (Hayden Bahler kick), :18.
THIRD QUARTER
PI: Oestreich 42 run (Roth kick), 9:29.
FOURTH QUARTER
PI: David Dale 1 run (kick failed), 9:30.
CC: Bauerle 4 run (Bahler kick), 5:57.
CC: Trevor Peterson 1 run (Bahler kick), 2:52.
CC: Jussel 19 pass from Bauerle (Bahler kick), 1:16.