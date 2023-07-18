Ashton Koch

ASHTON KOCH of Pierce finished in second place in compound archery at the 4-H National Championships in Grand Island. The team, which included Koch, Riley Peterson of Lincoln and Cody’s Dyland Naslund, took sixth overall.  

 Courtesy photo

Ashton Koch was shooting for a top-15 finish in the compound archery division at the 4-H national championships but after his first day, his aim became even higher.

The recent Pierce High School graduate placed fifth on the first day, fourth on the second and then ended up as the runner-up in the compound archery section.

“I knew it was going to be a lot higher competition than what’s normally in our state competition in Nebraska,” Koch said. “I was expecting some high scores to be shot.”

The championships last month in Grand Island attracted 724 competitors from 42 states, both record highs. The students had stiff competition as 111 shooters from 32 states were participating in compound archery. Fourteen youths from Nebraska also competed at the event.

Koch said he’s happy to close out his high school career on a high note.

“It came down to a lot of practicing before (nationals), a lot of preparation went into shooting,” Koch said. “The whole time there, I just basically kept my mind on the game, which was the biggest part. You can make a good shot once, but doing it over and over again is the hardest part.”

Koch’s team, which included Lincoln’s Riley Peterson and Dylan Naslund of Cody, took sixth place overall in compound archery. The three students were put together following an application process where the state committee decides on who gets to be on the team, said Jen Thomsen, who is the rifle coach for 4-H in Pierce County.

“They also look at their scores from the tournaments,” said Thomsen, who is also the smallbore rifle coach at nationals for the Nebraska team.

Thomsen said she was impressed by Koch’s placing, adding he had “a great performance” at nationals.

The event is weeklong as students report on Sunday, practice Monday and compete Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It culminates with an awards show Friday.

The 4-H’ers can compete in nine disciplines: Air pistol, smallbore pistol, air rifle, smallbore rifle, compound archery, recurve archery, shotgun, muzzleloader and hunting skills.

Koch has been shooting his bow for 12 years. He credited his father for getting him into the sport. His father started bow hunting before giving his son his own equipment.

Koch is now planning to study criminal justice at Northeast Community College in the fall. His goal is to become a game warden.

