PIERCE - Defending Class D state champion Jordyn Arens of Crofton appeared ready to defend her crown in a couple of weeks after dominating the girls Mid-State Confrence cross country race on Thursday at the Pierce Community Golf Course.
Later, Norfolk Catholic's Ben Hammond pulled away from Wayne's Jesus Zavala in the late stages of the 5,000-meter trek to lead the Knights to the boys title.
In the girls race, Arens proved she is in a league of her own as she stedily stretched out her lead and eventually won by nearly a minute and a half over runner-up Callie Arnold of Pierce.
Arens said she was happy with her winning performance of 19 minutes, 13 seconds. "It was a pretty good time, especially with the heat and this is a new course, so I didn't know quite where I was exactly supposed to be," Arens said. "I came into this race like, OK, this is about having fun."
Pierce easily won the girls team title by placing three in the top five including runner-up Callie Arnold, Alexus Sindelar, who finished third and Payten Simmons, fifth.
Sindelar is the defending Class C state champion, but suffered a devestating knee injury during the basketball season. She missed the track campaign and didn't begin competing in cross country until midway through the season.
Arens was happy to see her friend and competitor back on the course. "I was so relieved and so happy that she was able to get back on her feet and that I get to run with her and compete with her again, because she's such an amazing person," Arens said.
Nobody was going to catch Arens on Thursday, but for awhile it looked as if Sindelar might run down her teammate, Arnold, late in the race. "I heard her behind me and I thought, 'I can't let her get me.' I just told myself, 'I've just got to keep going.' There's more in my legs than I know of and just had to keep mentally pushing through," Arnold said.
Arnold finished in a time of 20:40, four seconds ahead of Sindelar.
"These are two girls that, when they were little seventh graders, showed up and said, 'We want to try cross country,' Pierce coach Gary Shada said.
It was just Sindelar's third race of the year. Three weeks ago, she finished ninth at O'Neill but suffered a setback the next week and was unable to finish.
The Pierce star said she's had some rough nights. "I started talking to a mind-set training guy and he had me write down my goals and what success, to me feels like, right now," she said.
"And that truly helped me to understand that winning isn't everything. What I can do with what I have is help my team be successful and that's all I'm really asking for this season."
Sindelar's third-place finish took Pierce, as a team, to the next level. The Bluejays won the team title over runner-up Crofton, 23-35. Wayne was third with 36.
"I couldn't be more proud," Shada said. "For our girls to be conference champs, I'll be honest, I can't tell you when the last time was that that happened, so I'm more than happy with the performance today."
Norfolk Catholic's CC Kann finished sixth in a time of 21:19 to lead the Knights. With just three girls competing, Norfolk Catholic did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.
In the boys race, Hammond and Zavala ran stride-for-stride for the first half of the race. but somewhere along the final mile and a half, Hammond began to pull away.
"I knew that Jesus was a great runner, just from running with him all season," Hammond said. "I knew that he likes to go out fast and anytime I didn't match his fast, I always got beat by him. So, I knew I had to stay with him and then eventually, just trusted my training and go, and see how much of a gap I could get there."
Zavala said he went for the lead early. "I felt like I started kind of hard in the beginning. Around the 3K mark, he got a little ahead of me from there," he said. "I tried to push myself a little. I felt like that was a good race."
Norfolk Catholic coach Jon Krings said Hammond and Zavala have developed a good rivalry. "They have been great together," he said. "I think the two of them really make each other better. I love that Wayne is here because it will always push Ben to go a little faster than he would by himself. Today, it just happened to be Ben's race."
Three other Norfolk Catholic runners joined Hammond in the top 10: Trey Foecking (third), Dalton Brunsing (seventh) and Alec Foecking (10th). The quartet easily outdistanced second-place Pierce 21-43 for the team trophy.
"We had a lot of guys step up this summer and really put in the work to be great," Hammond said. "Every pracctice, we've just been pushing each other and making sure there's never an off day, at least until after state."
For Krings, it was another great day. "The boys had some of their best times of the season which is exactly what I want to see as a coach," he said. "Our top four did really well. They all ran under 18 minutes. It was Alec's first time breaking into the 17s."
Norfolk Catholic's next action is the district meet on Thursday in Pender where the Knights will attempt to qualify as a team and later improve on their state runner-up finish of a year ago.
"I have high expectations," Krings said. "We look to be pretty tough. But, of course, at districts, anything could happen. We're going to keep working hard."
MID-STATE CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Girls team scores: Pierce 23; Crofton 35; Wayne 36; Battle Creek 68; O'Neill 78; Boone Central 101; Norfolk Catholic, NTS.
Girls top 15: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 19:13; 2. Callie Arnold, PIE, 20:40; 3. Alexus Sindelar, PIE, 20:44; 4. Kyla Krusemark, WAY, 20:59; 5. Payten Simmons, PIE, 21:17; 6. CC Kann, NC, 21:19; 7. Ashley Dickau, O'N, 21;31; 8. Jala Krusemark, WAY, 21;31; 9. Rylie Arens, CRO, 21:48; 10. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 21:53; 11. Afftynn Stusse, BC, 22:07; 12. Morgann Johnson, BOON, 22:10; 13. Kiera Altwine, CRO, 22:40; 14. Aylla Weeder, PIE, 23:04; 15. Elizabeth Wortmann, CRO, 23:09; Other Norfolk Catholic finishers: 27. Jordan Aschoff, 25:05; 37. Miranda Headley, 29:24.18.
Boys team scores: Norfolk Catholic, 21; Pierce, 43; Battle Creek 59; O'Neill, 69; Boone Central, 77 ; Wayne, 77; Crofton, 121.
Boys top 15: 1. Ben Hammond, NC, 17:25; 2. Jesus Zavala III, WAY, 17:31; 3. Trey Foecking, NC, 17:36; 4. Brady Thompson, O'N, 17:39; 5. Brock Bolling, PIE, 17:43; 6. Chris Efta, PIE, 17:44; 7. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 17:46; 8. Hunter Oestreich, BC, 17:49; 9. Austin Guenther, CRO, 17:49; 10. Alec Foecking, NC, 17:57; 11. Harrison Dodds, BOON, 18:05; 12. Jaxon Kilmurry, BC, 18:11; 13. Ashton Koch, PIE, 18:30; 14. Kolton Wiehn, BC, 18:31; 15. Nolan Thramer, NC, 18:36; Other Norfolk Catholic finishers: 18. Nathan Kalous, 19:03; 19. Dominic Liess, 19:09; 26. Ty Lammers, 19:35; 36. Sam Speidel, 20:24; Owen Ash, DNF.