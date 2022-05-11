COLUMBUS — Pierce’s girls finished first and Albion Boone Central’s boys finished second in the team standings to highlight area performances at the District B-4 meet on Tuesday.
The Bluejays won 110-82 over Arlington, using wins in five events. In total, the team filled 12 of the automatic qualifying spots.
“We had a great start coming out of the field events,” coach Tim Waldner said. “We spotted enough things here and there to win, which is awesome. It’s a tough district.”
Waldner has always been impressed with the hard work his girls have put in all season. On Tuesday, that materialized in more and more personal records.
“That’s a big thing this time of year, just proving what they’ve got,” he said.
None exemplified said hard work more than Alexus Sindelar.
The senior last participated in the state meet as a freshman, then had her sophomore year wiped out by COVID and didn’t participate her junior year because of an ACL injury.
The knee injury still affects her both physically and mentally.
“I woke up this morning, and I was very nervous,” Sindelar said. “Because you never know a few years out and with the whole knee situation, it’s tough to tell exactly what’s going on.”
After wins in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, Sindelar will finally be going back to Burke. She was also the anchor in the 4x800-meter relay team that finished first with a time of 9 minutes, 47.89 seconds.
“God gave me the strength to do this and so I just went out for the glory of him and it was great,” she said. “I just did it more for my team than myself and it kind of just helped me bring down my nerves and kind of focus more on the track than on my knee.”
Elly Piper joined her as one of Pierce’s multi-event winners with strong showings in the throws. She won the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 10 inches and the discus with a throw of 140 feet, 6 inches. Jozy Piper finished second in each event, qualifying for state as well.
“I feel like I improved through practice each week,” Elly said. “We work on the little things to get those extra feet.”
Elly’s biggest goal at state is to PR in each event.
“It's always a good time when you can end on a high note,” she said. “If I do that, then I’ll set myself in a good position.”
Gina Wragge qualified in the long jump and the triple jump with Claudia Riggert grabbing an automatic bid in the high jump. Callie Arnold finished third in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs to qualify in each event.
Zelie Sorensen of O’Neill will be headed to the River City for multiple events as well. The senior finished first in the pole vault with a final height of 9-10 and third in the 100-meter dash in 12.56 seconds. She also has a chance to qualify with an additional bid in the 200 after finishing fourth.
“Coming off of being sick yesterday, I think I just had to try my best and do what I know that I can do,” she said.
Mia Hunke, a freshman from West Point-Beemer, qualified in both the 400-meter dash and the 300-meter hurdles.
IN THE BOYS STANDINGS, the Cardinals finished 37 points behind district champion Columbus Lakeview in the team standings. They grabbed seven automatic qualifying bids and won four events.
It was a busy day for Boone Central’s 4x400 team and many of those on it.
The Cardinals won the race and set a new season best by finishing in 3:27.79. They just edged out second-place Pierce, which set a new season best of its own.
Jackson Roberts was the anchor of that race. Before taking the baton, the junior Cardinal set a new personal record in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.72 seconds. Roberts also won the 300 in 40.10.
“It felt really good to finally break 14.8,” Roberts said. “I’m just hoping I’ll be able to give those boys a run down at state here, so I’m excited for it.”
In several meets this year, “those boys” have included Pierce’s Benjamin Brahmer and O’Neill’s Keaton Wattier. They and Roberts have often been among the top of the hurdlers, including at the Mid-State Conference meet on May 3.
On Tuesday, Wattier and Brahmer finished second and third, respectively, in the 110 to snag the other two automatic bids in the race. Wattier set a new school record with a 14.88 in the process. Brahmer finished second in the 300 to qualify there as well.
“It’s so much fun to run against those guys, I love them,” Roberts said. “It’s a great environment we’ve got, and we’re all good competitors to each other so it’s a lot of fun.”
Parker Borer ran second on the 4x400 team and wound up being Boone Central’s other multi-event qualifier. The sophomore ran third in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
“All year my starts have been kind of back and forth, stumbling out of blocks,” he said. “Today in both the (100) and (200) I thought my start was the best it’s been, which helped me.”
His teammate, Jaxon Lipker, made his presence known in the high jump, winning with a final height of 6-1. Sean Lipker of O’Neill was right behind him in second to qualify for state.
Gavin Sullivan of Pierce had plenty of nerves heading into the triple jump after failing to finish top three in the long jump.
They showed themselves in his first couple of attempts. However, after settling his nerves heading into the last one, he ended up going 42-7¼, enough to lift him to first place.
“It really helped a lot,” Sullivan said. “Just thinking in my head like, ‘Just do the right techniques and you should be able to get your best jump in that.’ ”
It’s almost been a full year since his former teammate, Logan Moeller, won Class B gold medals in the long and triple jump, including all-class gold in the latter. Even so, Moeller continues to have an influence on the current Bluejays jumpers.
“I talked to him before districts and he said it’s just another meet,” Sullivan said. “Being able to jump with him at state last year was kind of cool in the triple jump. Just watching him beat the records was kind of cool.”
Addison Croghan finished second in the long jump and third in the triple jump to qualify in both.
West Point-Beemer will have a handful of boys athletes trying their hand at state next week.
Jax Jacobsen won the pole vault with a final height of 12-8. Edward Pena finished third to qualify in the 3,200. Treven Weddle finished second in the triple jump, and Bennett Meyer was third in the long jump.
Sedjro Agoumba of Wayne won the 400-meter run. Coelton Cooper of Pierce followed him in second.
DISTRICT B-4 MEET IN COLUMBUS
GIRLS
Team results: Pierce 110, Arlington 82, Blair 75, Columbus Lakeview 56, South Sioux City 49, Columbus Scotus 40, West Point-Beemer 34, O’Neill 33, Wayne 22, Schuyler 14, Albion Boone Central 12.
Top six finishers. Top three in individual events and top two relay teams automatically qualify.
100: 1. Emily Penne, SSC, 12.53; 2. Macy Stock, LAK, 12.58; 3. Zelie Sorensen, ONL, 12.76; 4. Ashlynn Garcia, SSC, 12.96; 5. Presley Heiss, ONL, 13.09; 6. Penelope Dozler, ABC, 13.21. 200: 1. Blake Barcel, LAK, 25.95; 2. Penne, SSC, 25.97; 3. Stick, LAK, 26.04; 4. Sorensen, ONL, 26.17; 5. Bethany Kaup, PIE, 26.69; 6. Heiss, ONL, 27.44. 400: 1. Barcel, LAK, 1:00.19; 2. Mia Hunke, WPB, 1:02.11; 3. Reece Ewoldt, BLA, 1:02.50; 4. Hadleigh Collison, PIE, 1:02.81; 5. Jade Wickwire, BLA, 1:03.91; 6. Natalie Yrkoski, SCH, 1:04.55. 800: 1. Keelianne Green, ARL, 2:18.59; 2. Makayla Baughman, BLA, 2:24.54; 3. Callie Arnold, PIE, 2:25.86; 4. Hailey Amandus, BLA, 2:26.74; 5. Kyla Krusemark, WAY, 2:29.42; 6. Ewoldt, BLA, 2:31.17. 1600: 1. Alexus Sindelar, PIE, 5:28.14; 2. Hailey O’Daniel, ARL, 5:34.27; 3. Arnold, PIE, 5:39.55; 4. Marisol Deanda, SCH, 5:46.73; 5. Gloria Flores, SSC, 5:49.84; 6. Brooklyn Heineman, SSC, 5:56.93. 3200: 1. Sindelar, PIE, 11:53.02; 2. Allie Czapla, BLA, 12:30.68; 3. Deanda, SCH, 12:31.50; 4. Ky. Krusemark, WAY, 12:37.95; 5. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 13:06.49; 6. Lorena Valdivia, SSC, 13:16.69. 100 hurdles: 1. Kailynn Gubbels, ARL, 14.81; 2. Grace Mustard, SCO, 15.34; 3. Molly Frenzen, LAK, 16.61; 4. Ava Buhlmann, ABC, 16.63; 5. Hunke, WPB, 17.01; 6. Erika Roehrs, BLA, 17.39. 300 hurdles: 1. Gubbels, ARL, 45.20; 2. Roehrs, BLA, 47.04; 3. Hunke, WPB, 47.69; 4. Mustard, SCO, 49.22; 5. Buhlmann, ABC, 49.25; 6. Schuyler Roewert, 49.51. 4x100: 1. South Sioux City, 50.52; 2. Columbus Lakeview, 50.71; 3. Blair, 51.55; 4. O’Neill 51.68; 5. Boone Central, 51.93; 6. Columbus Scotus, 52.53. 4x400: 1. Arlington, 4: 05.29; 2. Blair, 4:10.86; 3. Pierce, 4:18.91; 4. West Point-Beemer, 4:21.32; 5. Schuyler, 4:33.30; 6. Boone Central, 4:38.89. 4x800: 1. Pierce (Payten Simmons, Arnold, Morgan Moeller, Sindelar) 9:47.89; 2. Blair, 9:50.86; 3. Wayne, 9:52.04; 4. Arlington, 10:41.20; 5. Columbus Scotus, 10:56.33; 6. West Point-Beemer, 11:54.28.
HJ: 1. Gubbels, ARL, 5-7½; 2. Barcel, LAK, 5-1; 3. Claudia Riggert, PIE, 5-1; 4. Ashley Piscel, ONL, 4-11; 5. Allie Kaup, WPB, 4-11; 6. Yrkorski, SCH, 4-9. LJ: 1. Green, ARL, 17-10½; 2. Mustard, SCO, 17-9; 3. Gina Wragge, PIE, 16-5½; 4. Audrey Sprunk, SCO, 15-7½; 5. Ashlyn Krohn, ABC, 15-6¾; 6. Campbell Snodgrass, WPB, 15-5½. TJ: 1. Green, ARL, 31-10; 2. Wragge, PIE, 33-9½; 3. Kyra Bowen, SCO, 33-3½; 4. Alexa Munhofen, SSC, 32-10½; 5. Minlu Liu, ONL, 32.7¼; 6. Snodgrass, WPB, 32-4½. PV: 1. Sorensen, ONL, 9-10; 2. Sam Cemer, 9-10; 3. Greta Galbraith, BLA, 9-4; 4. Morgan Finecy, 8-10; 5. Virginia Kniesche, WAY, 8-10; 6. Alexandra Leiber, SSC, 8-4. SP: 1. Elly Piper, PIE, 44-10; 2. Jozy Piper, PIE, 44-2; 3. Nyaluet Diew, SSC, 40-9½; 4. Claire Paasch, WPB, 40-2½; 5. Brooklyn Kruse, WAY, 39-11; 6. Meg Anderson, WPB, 36-11. DIS: 1. E. Piper, PIE, 140-6; 2. J. Piper. PIE. 138-5; 3. Chloe Walker, SCO, 124-1; 4. Kruse, WAY, 123-0; 5. Diew, SSC, 122-8; 6. Hailey Steffensmeier, SCO, 120-7.
BOYS
Team results: Columbus Lakeview 116, Albion Boone Central 79, Pierce 67, Blair 59, South Sioux City 51.33, O’Neill 35, West Point-Beemer 35, Arlington 33, Wayne 21.33, Schuyler, 15.33, Columbus Scotus 15.
Top six finishers. Top three in individual events and top two relay teams automatically qualify.
100: 1. Ethan Baessler, BLA, 11.12; 2. Adam Van Cleave, LAK, 11.17; 3. Parker Borer, ABC, 11.31; 4. Tony Palmer, SSC, 11.46; 5. Evan Willits, PIE, 11.51; 6. Zac Keeling, BLA, 11.54. 200: 1. Van Cleave, LAK, 22.40; 2. Landon Ternus, LAK, 22.67; 3. Borer, ABC, 22.72; 4. Khyler Shortridge, LAK, 22.93; 5. Tony Palmer, SSC, 23.39; 6. Sedjro Agoumba, WAY, 23.87. 400: 1. Agoumba, WAY, 52.03; 2. Coleton Cooper, PIE, 52.55; 3. Simon Janssen, LAK, 52.58; 4. Turner Halvorsen, LAK, 5. Owen Lindhorst, SCO, 52.83; 6. Keaton Weeder, PIE, 53.01; 800: 1. Nolan Slominski, BLA, 2:00.34; 2. Alex Christo, ABC, 2:00.67; 3. Halvorsen, LAK, 2:02.18; 4. Ryan Drueppel, ABC, 2:06.16; 5. Landon Classen, ONL, 2:06.53; 6. Chris Efta, PIE, 2:08.97. 1600: 1. Mesuidi Ejerso, SSC, 4:36.22; 2. Colby Grefe, 4:43.11; 3. Jude Maguire, SCO, 4:43.15; 4. Calin O’Grady. 4:43.18; 5. Gavin Bywater, SCH, 4:48.15; 6. Dawson Fricke, BLA, 4:48.99. 3200: 1. Ejerso, SSC, 9:53.22; 2. Fricke, BLA, 10:27.23; 3. Edward Pena, WPB, 10:44.18; 4. Ethan Wibben, WAY, 11:06.96; 5. Ivan Morelos, SSC, 11:25.37; 6. Aidan Arneson, SSC, 11:26.09. 110 hurdles: 1. Jackson Roberts, ABC, 14.72; 2. Keaton Wattier, ONL, 14.88; 3. Benjamin Brahmer, PIE, 15.01; 4. Braxton Borer, LAK, 15.50; 5. Addison Croghan, PIE, 15.69; 6. Barrett Nielsen, ARL, 16.46. 300 hurdles: 1. Roberts, ABC, 40.10; 2. Brahmer, PIE, 41.10; 3. Braxton Borer, LAK, 41.53; 4. Alex Phelps, WAY, 42.09; 5. Yair Alcantara, WAY, 42.32; 6. Wattier, ONL, 42.41. 4x100: 1. Columbus Lakeview, 43.75; 2. Blair, 44.67; 3. South Sioux City, 44.68; 4. West Point-Beemer, 44.97; 5. O’Neill, 45.66; 6. Boone Central, 45.91. 4x400: 1. Boone Central (Christo, Borer, Brant Benes, Roberts), 3:27.79; 2. Pierce, 3:28.17; 3. Columbus Lakeview, 3:28.61; 4. Arlington, 3:36.73; 5. Blair, 3:38.01; 6. West Point-Beemer, 3:39.30. 4x800: 1. Blair, 8:19.33; 2. Arlington, 8:25.62; 3. O’Neill, 8:39.22; 4. Arlington, 10:41.20; 5. Columbus Scotus, 10:56.33; 6. West Point-Beemer, 11:54.28.
HJ: 1. Jaxon Lipker, ABC, 6-1; 2. Sean Coventry, ONL, 5-11; 3. Tim Silva, 5-11; 4. Ethan Belsky, 5-9; 5. Isaiah Yarde, PIE, 5-7; 6. Rico Rodriguez, SCH, 5-5. LJ: 1. Kaden Foust, ARL, 21-7½; 2. Addison Croghan, PIE, 21-7; 3. Bennett Meyer, WPB, 21-6½; 4. Jackson Roberts, ABC, 21-5; 5. Gavin Sullivan, PIE, 21-½; 6. Kaden Johnson, PIE, 21-¼. TJ: 1. Sullivan, PIE, 42-7¼; 2. Treven Weddle, WPB, 42-3; 3. Croghan, PIE, 41-11¾; 4. James Fogelman, ABC, 41-4¼; 5. Julian Morales, SCH, 41-4; 6. Austin McCulloch, SCH, 39-9½. PV: 1. Jax Jacobsen, WPB, 12-8; 2. Brock Mahoney, LAK, 12-8; 3. McCulloch, SCH, 12-8; 4. Kyler Dean, ONL, 11-8; 5. Owen Bargen, LAK, 11-8; 6. Jackson Zimmerman, PIE, 11-2. SP: 1. Ternus, LAK, 52-7; 2. KeySean Taylor, SSC, 49-8; 3. Eli Osten, LAK, 49-6¼; 4. Joseph Engelbart, ONL, 47-11¾; 5. Trent Patzel, ABC, 45-4; 6. Bode Hoffmann, PIE, 44-9½. DIS: 1. Ternus, LAK, 1-59-6; 2. Osten, 141-10; 3. Taylor, SSC, 138-11; 4. Marc-Anthony Lopez, SCH, 135-11; 5. Brady Hancock, ARL, 133-10; 6. Braden McGill, BLA, 132-9.