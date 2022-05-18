OMAHA — Pierce made plenty of noise on the opening day of the Class B state track and field meet.
The Bluejays exited Wednesday’s competition at Burke Stadium in second place with 24 points, just 1.5 points behind leader Elkhorn North with five of 17 finals taking place.
The strong day got started in the field events. Jozy and Elly Piper came away with top three finishes in the discus and were happy if not totally satisfied with their performances.
“It probably wasn’t the throw I was wanting to do today, but to end my career with it, I’ll take it,” said Jozy, who placed second with a throw of 133-9. “It was nice weather so I can’t complain.”
Gothenburg’s Madison Smith saw her first throw of 138-6 hold up to earn her the gold.
Jozy Piper’s best mark came on her third throw, while Elly Piper’s second throw of 132-8 allowed her to place third.
“I’m glad the environment is always nice down here and I had fun with our coaches,” Elly said. “I can’t complain on any day I can compete. It was a good experience.”
The twins improved on their state finishes from last year. Competing in Class C for Norfolk Catholic, Jozy placed fifth and Elly was 23rd.
The duo appreciates their rare accomplishment of bringing a pair of top three medals from the same event to the same household.
“It’s something special,” Jozy said. “I think to compete against your own family member – especially your twin – is pretty special. It’s been fun.”
Elly said: “It means a lot. We’ve been having fun the last four years counting the COVID year. Competing against each other, win or lose, we’re still each other’s best friend and we love to support each other.”
But they aren’t done competing against and supporting each other at the state meet. They enter Thursday’s shot put event as the top two seeds.
The sisters sound similar when talking about what they hope to accomplish in their final high school event.
“Every track meet I always go looking for a PR (personal record),” Jozy said. “That’s the thing that I aim for and it doesn’t matter what place I get. I just want to better myself.”
Elly said: “PR is the goal for me as well. Any time you can come down to a state meet and PR, it’s a good day.”
Using that philosophy, it was a very good day the Bluejays’ Alexus Sindelar.
She was part of a pair of PRs while placing fifth in the 3,200 and anchoring the third-place 4x800 relay team.
Sindelar completed the 3,200 in 11:47.21 to shave five seconds off the PR she set just last week at districts. And that time broke her previous PR by 18 seconds set one week prior to districts at the Mid-State Conference meet.
“I PRed from last week’s PR, and that’s amazing on its own,” Sindelar said. “I’ve had a tough season with some reoccurring knee issues and in a few weeks I need to have another minor surgery on my knee. It’s been a tough recovery physically and mentally, and just to make it down with my team has been one of the greatest gifts that God could give me.”
Sindelar was joined on the 4x800 by Payten Simmons, Callie Arnold and Morgan Moeller to cross the finish line in 9:46.52.
Elkhorn North won in 9:31.08. Pierce entered the race with the top time, but Sindelar said not claiming gold was only a mild disappointment.
“We were set for first, but in the end we did PR by a second, which alone is amazing to do as a team,” she said. “To place third is amazing.”
For Sindelar, the day was an emotional return to Burke Stadium. After qualifying for state as a freshman, she missed the past two seasons due to COVID canceling the spring season of 2020 and suffering a torn ACL last year.
“I’ve spent many nights awake crying in my room, as embarrassing as that is,” she said. “But God gave me a gift. Unfortunately, He made it a little tougher for me to use, but in the end I think I just try to be that inspiration for others. Maybe I’m going through this so they don’t have to.
“Even during the tough times, you can go out and PR and get better. It doesn’t stop here.”
O’Neill’s Zelie Sorensen was part of a three-way tie for sixth place in the pole vault at 10-6.
Wayne gave the area another medalist in the 4x800 by placing eighth in 10:01.70. That team is made up by Faith Powicki, Kierah Haase, Jala Krusemark and Kyle Krusemark.
West Point-Beemer’s Mia Hunke qualified for Thursday’s 300 low hurdles final by winning her heat in 47.17 seconds. That was the fifth fastest time overall in the three preliminary heats.
CLASS A
Norfolk didn’t claim any medals on the first day of the Class A state meet.
The Panthers’ top placings were 12th place finishes by LeAnn Miller in the pole vault and the 4x800 relay team of Abbi Ruda, Rachel Mortimer, Molly Meier and Paige Godfrey.
Also competing for Norfolk on the first day were Cameryn Skiff (14th 400 prelims, 23rd long jump), Torrance Tso (20th discus), Victoria Maxey (21st long jump) and Madison Hall (23rd 3,200).