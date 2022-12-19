PIERCE — Mother Nature made an already busy Pierce Invitational wrestling tournament a little busier than normal Saturday.
Days of wintry weather forced the cancellation of the Valentine Invitational, forcing a number of teams to scramble to find other competition before the holiday break. That brought teams like Amherst, O’Neill and others to the Pierce High gym for what turned out to be a full day of boys and girls competition on the mats.
When the day was finally completed, the hosts outlasted a field of 27 girls teams that included Class A powerhouses Fremont and Omaha Westside, while the Amherst boys made the most of their last-second move to outlast a field of 15 teams.
The Bluejays had one champion among their seven medalists but wrestled well all the way through the lineup to send a message to the rest of the district, including runner-up Fremont.
“When you have a team like Fremont that is full and in your district, you want to see how you stack up against them, and the girls came out and wrestled well,” Pierce girls coach Les Painter said. “We had one round where we didn’t wrestle our best, but we talked about it and the girls came back and wrestled really well.”
Icis Sackville was Pierce’s lone champion, winning the 105-pound title with a nifty move against Fremont’s Sofia Blanco that resulted in a 35-second pin.
“The Fremont girl had her in a cradle, but Icis has incredible hips and when she went over, she got straight on top of her and pinned her,” he said. “She was able to get that situation reversed and get that win, and that’s huge for districts down the road when we go to Fremont.”
Several NSWCA-ranked wrestlers came away with first-place honors in the girls division, including top-ranked wrestlers Zoey Barber of Omaha Westside and Reagan Gallaway of Amherst.
Both wrestlers defeated Pierce girls in the finals. Barber pinned Haylee Miller to take the 135-pound title, while Gallaway moved up from 140 to 145 and earned a 97-second fall over Isabelle Kuehler.
Painter said the Bluejays wrestled particularly well in the consolation bracket, winning three of four matches there.
“It helped that we had that depth, and our other girls who wrestled back came through and got a bunch of thirds, and that’s huge for getting team points,” he said.
Isabelle Skrdla (120), Maggie Painter (125) and Angeline Skrdla (130) all won consolation titles, while Lainey Jensen placed fourth at 140.
Battle Creek’s state-rated duo of Afftynn Stusse (No. 1, 105) and Ella Reeves (No. 4, 110) won individual titles at 110 and 115 pounds, respectively. Other area ranked wrestlers who earned titles included Crofton/Bloomfield 170-pounder Annabelle Poppe (No. 6), 190-pounder Darian Earth of Winnebago (No. 2) and Precious DeCora of Winnebago at 235 (No. 4).
Other area winners included Wayne’s Jaycee Bruns at 125, Rylyn Hansen of Stanton at 130 and Montana Howard of Elkhorn Valley at 140.
IN BOYS ACTION, Amherst edged Crofton/Bloomfield and O’Neill for top honors in the 15-team competition, led by champions Ian Hughes (138) and Christian Wick (152).
Defending state champion Robbie Fisher of Crofton/Bloomfield had to gut out a 4-3 win over Owen Vondra of Elkhorn Valley to take top honors at 120 pounds as one of two champions for the co-op program. Ty Tramp also took top honors at 220 pounds with a third-period pin over Preston Wagner of Fremont.
O’Neill and Pierce both had double champions on the day. Jayden Coulter (160) and Blake Bolling (170) earned titles for the Bluejays, while the Eagles got firsts from John Alden and Joseph Yates at 126 and 132 pounds, respectively.
Wayne senior Ashton Munsell won his 100th career match on the day on his way to top honors at 145 pounds. Maverick Heine of Hartington Cedar Catholic took first 113 pounds.
Pierce Invitational
Boys team standings
Amherst 161, Crofton/Bloomfield 148.5, O’Neill 141, Pierce 129, Elkhorn Valley 127.5, Wayne 119, Ord 109.5, Fremont 101, Gothenburg 85.5, Hartington CC 63, Lincoln Northwest 20, Winnebago 18.5, Stanton 17.5, Pierce JV 14.5, Lutheran High NE 1.5.
Championship results
106: Abel Flores, Gothenburg, pinned Zakary Abler, Pierce, 2:18. 113: Maverick Heine, HCC, dec. Will Leseberg, Wayne, 4-0. 120: Robbie Fisher, C/B, dec. Owen Vondra, EV, 4-3. 126: John Alden, O’Neill, maj. dec. Mason Nitz, EV, 25-13. 132: Joseph Yates, O’Neill, maj. dec. Braeden Kleinschmit, HCC, 13-0. 138: Ian Hughes, Amherst, pinned Nathan Halsey, EV, 2:15. 145: Ashton Munsell, Wayne, dec. Mavrick Hagemann, EV, 3-1.
152: Christian Wick, Amherst, def. Tristan Smith, EV, injury default. 160: Jayden Coutler, Pierce, pinned Trevis Halsey, EV, 1:51. 170: Blake Bolling, Pierce, dec. Michael Dalton, Fremont, 5-0. 182: Brandon Schriner, Gothenburg, pinned Garret Buschkamp, C/B, 5:29. 195: Benny Alfaro, Fremont, dec. Salvador Rodriguez, O’Neill, 1-0. 220: Ty Tramp, C/B, pinned Preston Wagner, Fremont, 4:22. 285: Bridger Rice, Ord, pinned Tucker Shabram, O’Neill, 4:09.
Consolation results
106: No match. 113: Kaden Margritz, Gothenburg, dec. Talen Roland, Amherst, 9-2. 120: Garrett Schultz, Wayne, pinned Quinlan Johnson, Fremont, 1:32. 126: Zach McManigal, Wayne, pinned Evan Hollander, C/B, 2:27. 132: Brenden Bolling, Pierce, def. Alonzo Bass, Winnebago, medical forfeit. 138: Braeden Guenther, C/B, maj. dec. Grady Welke, O’Neill, 11-3. 145: Brenden Boyce, Ord, def. Kale Taubenheim, Amherst, medical forfeit.
152: Oliver Schluns, O’Neill, def. Brock Jeannoutot, C/B, medical forfeit. 160: Trent McCain, Ord, def. Ben McGee, Amherst, medical forfeit. 170: Hunter Meyer, Ord, maj. dec. Matias Jimenez, O’Neill, 10-0. 182: Cope Smith, Amherst, pinned Evan Thomsen, Ord, 2:08. 195: Tyson Sanger, C/B, dec. Lakin Stange, Wayne, 8-2. 220: Wyatt Anderson, Amherst, def. Sam Boettcher, Ord, match limit. 285: Dawson Raabe, Pierce, dec. Paxton Bartels, C/B, 6-1.
Girls team standings
Pierce 159, Fremont 131.5, Omaha Westside 94, Stanton 83.5, Boone Central 77, Crofton/Bloomfield 67.5, Amherst 65, Wayne 64, Battle Creek 60, Winnebago 53, O’Neill 52, Gothenburg 36.5, Madison 36, Ord 35.5, Elkhorn Valley 26, Lincoln Northwest 19, St. Paul 18, Oakland-Craig 16, Pierce JV 16, Tri County NE 13, Niobrara/Verdigre 2.5, Winside 1.5.
Championship results
100: Abby Negley, Gothenburg, pinned Sophia Turpitt, Fremont, 4:49. 105: Icis Sackville, Pierce, pinned Sofia Blanco, Fremont, 0:35. 110: Afftynn Stusse, BaCr, pinned Carsyn McBride, Amherst, 1:11. 115: Ella Reeves, BaCr, pinned Leynn Luna, BoCe, 1:24. 120: Kaylee Bedsole, Fremont, maj. dec. Corah Linnaus, Stanton, 10-2. 125: Jaycee Bruns, Wayne, dec. Micah McGillivray, Stanton, 8-5. 130: Rylan Hansen, Stanton, pinned Nyla Bolles, Wayne, 1:35.
135: Zoey Barber, Westside, pinned Haylee Miller, Pierce, 1:33. 140: Montana Howard, EV, pinned Taylor Roach, Amherst, 3:57. 145: Reagan Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Isabelle Kuehler, Pierce, 1:37. 155: Piper Zatechka, Westside, pinned Jaisie Janssen, C/B, 1:37. 170: Annabelle Poppe, C/B, pinned Paola Vergara, O’Neill, 1:12. 190: Darian Earth, Winnebago, pinned Madelynne Jakubowski, O’Neill, 1:35. 235: Precious DeCorea, Winnebago, pinned Jujlissa Guerrero, Fremont, 1:47.
Consolation results
100: Kyra Gonzalez, Fremont, pinned Raegan Maas, Wayne, 0:52. 105: Ashlynn Guthard, BoCe, pinned Apple Paw, Madison, 1:17. 110: Mishayla Slaymaker, BoCe, dec. Shantelle Mikkelson, Madison, 4-2. 115: Hadleigh Collison, Pierce, pinned Pamela Dennis, C/B, 0:25. 120: Isabelle Skrdla, Pierce, pinned Kaylee Miller, BoCe, 2:02. 125: Maggie Painter, Pierce, pinned Kylie Sullivan, Fremont, 2:55. 130: Angeline Skrdla, Pierce, pinned Payton Becker, BoCe, 2:00.
135: Koryn Klein, Ord, pinned Rebekah Butterfield, Stanton, 2:01. 140: Sophia Peterson, Fremont, pinned Lainey Jensen, Pierce, 4:37. 145: Marke Zeleny, O-C, pinned Rylie Arens, C/B, 2:21. 155: Sheccid Vallin, Fremont, def. Sierra Kluthe, Ord, match limit. 170: Macy Barber, Westside, pinned Calie Cockburn, TCNE, 1:33. 190: Jennifer Sanchez, Madison, pinned Hailey O’Brien, Fremont, 3:32. 235: Kiersten Geiger, Westside, pinned Ricarda Littlewalker, Winnebago, 0:20.