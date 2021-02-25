PIERCE — The benefit of hindsight likely would not have made Serenity Monroe’s health struggles any easier earlier this year.
That’s what doctors have told her mother, Tiffany Botsko, after the 9-year-old from Pierce claimed a narrow victory over a weeks-long battle with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
At the time of Serenity’s diagnosis, Botsko hadn’t heard of MIS-C. Now she’s sharing her daughter’s story to let others know how serious it can be.
“When you Google it, she had everything except for the rash,” Botsko said of her daughter’s case. “She had every last symptom you could have had, but I was like, ‘Oh.’ I didn’t have a clue.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a relatively new condition in which different parts of the body — including the heart, lungs and brain — become inflamed. Its cause is not yet known, but many children who are afflicted with the syndrome had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to COVID-19.
Botsko said her daughter never got sick with COVID-19 nor did she know of any exposure. But an ill feeling settled on Serenity early on a Tuesday morning in January. She stayed home from school and slept the majority of the next two days. On Thursday, she began vomiting and spiked a fever of 105, which prompted her first trip to the emergency room.
“We all assumed appendix,” Botsko said.
But a round of tests and a CT scan ruled out appendicitis and instead showed enlarged lymph nodes around her colon, which were the suspected culprits for Serenity’s stomach pain, she said.
“They sent us home and said if it gets worse, call us back,” Botsko said.
Extreme exhaustion and fever continued through Friday for Serenity. Botsko said her daughter — who was on an alternating regimen of Tylenol and ibuprofen to ease the symptoms — barely left the couch until early Saturday morning. That’s when she began complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath.
With her heartbeat increasing and her blood pressure dropping, Serenity wound up back in the emergency room, where she underwent testing for COVID-19, influenza, RSV and mono, in addition to more CT scans and “lots of blood work” completed, Botsko said.
When nothing conclusive turned up, Botsko said she insisted her daughter be admitted for pain management at the very least: “She went to the bathroom and just screamed because she was in so much pain.”
After Serenity was admitted, Botsko said she went back to Pierce to put her other three children to bed, but her mother — who had stayed with Serenity — called during her return trip to the hospital.
“She said, ‘You need to get here because they’re putting Serenity on oxygen, and they want to talk to you.’ ”
A short while later, Serenity was put on a medical helicopter bound for Children’s Hospital in Omaha. In Omaha, she quickly was transferred from the medical-surgical ward to intensive care and then a stepped-up intensive care unit.
“I remember calling her dad (who lives in Georgia) to tell her they were talking about intubating her,” Botsko said. “I was numb.”
Serenity’s father, Deshawn Monroe, flew to Omaha from Georgia when he heard how serious the situation had become.
Her condition deteriorated to the point where she was sedated and paralyzed so she could be intubated. On her second night in the hospital, her heart rate and blood pressure became even more erratic, and she required resuscitation efforts on at least two separate occasions after “she flatlined,” Botsko said.
“It went on for two hours,” Botsko said. “It was like watching the most horrific movie I’ve ever seen in my life. I just sat there and watched them try to figure out what was going on with her.”
Botsko said Serenity eventually was diagnosed with pneumonia with MRSA in her lungs, and her serology test came back positive for COVID-19 antibodies, which ultimately led to the MIS-C diagnosis.
“When they pulled us from the regular ICU to the other ICU, the one doctor came in and sat us down and finally explained what MIS-C was, what it wasn’t — that it wasn’t good, but it wasn’t the end of everything at that moment,” she said.
That didn’t keep Botsko from worrying about her daughter’s fate: “That’s where my mind had went — I’m going to have to plan my daughter’s funeral.”
But with the appropriate treatment and procedures to address the underlying issues, Serenity began to bounce back almost as quickly as she went down, Botsko said.
“It was insane how fast she took a turn,” she said. “For how quickly everything went — that’s how quick she was bouncing back.”
Botsko said when Serenity was brought out of sedation and learned what she needed to do for therapy to go home to her siblings, nothing could stop her.
Now, Serenity is back home and has resumed school, but she is taking the time she needs to get back to the full speed of a 9-year-old. And questions remain about how the illness might affect her down the road, especially because MIS-C involved her heart and because she has a family history of serious heart issues.
“Her dad has had a heart transplant. He lost his dad from heart problems,” Botsko said.
There also are plenty of unknowns because MIS-C is such a new condition, which Botsko said raises questions for her other children — none of whom were diagnosed with COVID-19 or were affected by MIS-C.
“If you Google MIS-C, it says it’s very common in African Americans and Latinos,” Botsko said. “... I have another Black child. If that’s the case — since my other daughter is mixed as well — do I need to go home and freak out the first time she says her stomach hurts?”
While Botsko said Serenity’s struggle with MIS-C was the most frightening experience of their lives, she’s not interested in making her children live in fear of the unknown.
“I’m not going to prevent them from living their life and being kids. Is it the scariest thing ever? Yes. If I never go through anything like that again, I’ll be walking on (flippin’) clouds,” she said. “I empathize with any person who’s been there or has had to go through more than what we had to.”