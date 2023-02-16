OMAHA – Pierce freshman Isabelle Kuehler wanted to earn a medal – any medal – from her first girls wrestling state tournament.
She already did that on her first day on Thursday at the CHI Health Center.
Kuehler won twice to move into Friday’s 140-pound semifinals and guaranteed herself a top six finish – and a medal that goes along with that.
She turned things around in her quarterfinal match against Oakland-Craig’s Marke Zeleny. Zeleny pinned Kuehler twice in the regular season in a total time of 2:44. But this time it was Kuehler who finished their match early in 5:21.
“I was trying not to get into a headlock,” Kuehler said. “She really liked them. I lost to her every time I’ve wrestled her because of a headlock, so this feels pretty good.”
Kuehler (30-10) didn’t know what to expect from her state tournament debut.
“I was one of the only freshman girls on our team to make it to state, and then I’m one of the youngest ones to actually make it to the second match today,” she said. “I was hoping to get a medal. I didn’t really care which one. I just wanted a medal.”
It is Kuehler’s chance to shine in a sport that has been a big part of her young life.
“I’ve been around it my whole life watching my brothers wrestle in tournaments,” she said.
Kuehler pinned Crete’s Le Nelson in 5:06 in the first round. Now she faces Northwest’s Miah Kenny (24-2) in Friday evening’s semifinals.
Much like it was against Zeleny, Keuhler said her defense will be a key to being successfuly against Kenny.
“I can’t get thrown,” she said.
Kuehler was one of a dozen area girls who earned semifinal spots.
Semifinalists came in pairs for Scribner-Snyder, Boone Central, Battle Creek and Crofton/Bloomfield.
The most impressive example of that was by Scribner-Snyder, which saw sophomore twins Nattlie Hull and Emily Hull earn their quarterfinal wins about 20 seconds apart.
Emily (31-10) was first at 105 with a pin of Schuyler’s Sinai Sanchez in 1:20. Shortly after that, Nattlie (30-8) battled for a come-from-behind win via pin fall of Valentine’s Joslyn Yarbrough with 10 seconds remaining in their match.
Boone Central and Battle Creek also secured their respective semifinalist duos early in the quarterfinal round.
For the Cardinals, Mishayla Slaymaker (17-7) major decisioned Azaria Ruby of Nebraska City 10-2 at 100, while Leynn Luna (33-5) pinned Millard South’s Jenah Jacobs in 3:04 at 110.
Battle Creek’s Afftynn Stusse improved to 37-0 by pinning Johnson County Central’s Alejandra Reyes with 12 seconds remaining at 105. Ella Reeves followed with a pin at 3:19 of Grand Island’s Jasmine Morales at 110.
Crofton/Bloomfield’s semifinalists secured their tickets later in dramatic fashion. At 125, Madison Petersen (27-3) edged Omaha Westview’s Kalynn Lyons 4-2 in sudden victory.
Annabelle Poppe (30-8) trailed a back-and-forth 170-pound battle with Louisville’s Catalina Jones before securing a pin in 4:46.
Stanton’s Corah Linnaus was another sudden victory winner. She improved to 33-8 by handing Columbus Lakeview’s Lacey Lemburg her third loss of the season 4-2 at 120.
Wayne’s Jaycee Bruns (35-5) decisioned Minden’s Aliena Osterbuhr 10-4 in the 125-pound quarterfinals.
At 190, Claire Paasch of West Point-Beemer continued her quest for a second state title. She pinned Omaha Skutt’s Elizabeth Janecek in 1:12.
Norfolk Catholic had a pair of wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals before falling short of the semifinals.
At 135, Cecilia Kann was pinned by Ralston’s undefeated Dylen Ritchey in 3:47. Kann major decisioned Grand Island’s Lluvia Fierro 15-4 in the first round.
At 190, Danielle Carney took a 4-1 lead into the third period but was pinned by Grand Island’s Ali Edwards with 20 seconds remaining. Carney started her day with a pin of Southwest’s Madelyn Tryon in 1:07.
It was a rough day for Norfolk High. All eight of the Panthers’ qualifiers lost in the first round.