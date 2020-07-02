The Pierce Fire and Rescue Department’s new airboat is fast, powerful and able to be maneuvered.
But best of all, it’s available to any area fire and rescue department that needs it.
The department received the boat June 20 from a dealer in Snyder, Chief Steve Dolesh said.
Since then, the department has been training in it every chance it gets, including Wednesday on the Elkhorn River just outside of Norfolk.
So far, Dolesh is happy with the boat, he said.
“It’s fun, impressive, powerful. It maneuvers very well,” he said.
Even in choppy waters, the boat provides a smooth ride, which could be a lifesaver when rescuing someone who’s been injured.
The boat operates best in shallow waters and can easily go over sandbars and other barriers.
Launching the boat is fairly easy, with a dropoff from the trailer and then turning on the engine. The fans do the rest, and the boat slides its way to the water.
The boat does have some small flaws, though, Dolesh said.
“The downside is it’s not the most ideal boat for every situation,” he said.
Maneuvering an airboat can be more difficult in high waters or when strong winds are at the boat’s back. Also, the boat is tall enough that it can’t pass under some bridges, Dolesh said.
After the 2019 floods, Pierce Fire and Rescue started looking into different types of boats, Dolesh said. Looking for a boat that could go from water to land easily, the department determined that an airboat was the best option.
Pierce Fire and Rescue had some experience with airboats from the flood, when Bauer Underground provided its airboat to help with rescues, Dolesh said.
“We realized really quickly that (using an airboat) was the only way we’d be able to get to the people we needed to,” Dolesh said.
Pierce’s airboat cost $76,000 but the funds came entirely from donations, Dolesh said. The funds for the boat were raised in less than a year.
Pierce Fire and Rescue decided to make the boat available to any fire and rescue units in the area. Pierce’s boat is the only fire and rescue airboat in eastern Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa, Dolesh said.