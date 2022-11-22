LINCOLN — The Pierce Bluejays “finished business” on Tuesday afternoon as they came alive late to beat the Aurora Huskies 42-14 in the Nebraska Class C1 state football championship game in Memorial Stadium.
“It didn’t start real well, but we’ve got kids who are just fighters,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “I told them it’s the team that’s going to persevere the longest is the team that may come out on top in this thing.”
That perseverance began to show itself in the second quarter.
Pierce had just failed to convert a fourth and four at the Aurora six-yard-line and the Huskies had the ball back up 14-6. Aurora managed two first downs on the ensuing drive, but were forced to punt for the first time. The Bluejays took over at their own 43 yard line with one minute, 17 seconds left.
The black and blue put together a seven-play, 57-yard drive capped off by a Keenan Valverde rushing touchdown from a yard out. Valverde ran in a toss on a two-point conversion to tie the game 14-14 with 12 seconds to go.
Aurora got the ball back with a chance to score again, but as quarterback Drew Knust dropped back to pass and rolled out to his right, Korvin Fritz sacked him to run out the clock and keep the game tied at the break.
“Our d-line did a great job opening the hole for me,” Fritz said of the play. “I was able to get through, make the play. It was a great momentum boost for us and it helped us out a lot in the long run.”
Fritz has been a focal point for Pierce all season. The junior linebacker finishes the year with a team-best 138 total tackles. His brother, Colton, was one of the better defensive players the Bluejays had in his tenure. He played from 2018-2021 and led the team in tackles in 2020, the last time they won a state championship.
To make his mark in a state title game like Colton did in 2020 was a treat for Korvin, who tries to follow in his brother’s footsteps.
“I know my brother did all he could and I’d like to live up to him and fit in his shoes and where he was,” he said. “I try to make him proud and everything seemed to work out pretty good.”
Fritz finished with six total tackles and four solo tackles. Nik Harvey led the team with 10 total tackles and five solo tackles.
The Huskies got the ball back to start the second half, but went three and out after gaining just two yards.
Pierce drove to the Aurora 46 where they were forced with a third and six. Abram Scholting found Benjamin Brahmer on a hook route, who dodged one defender and took it to the house, giving the Bluejays their first lead of the day. The ensuing two-point try was no good.
It was a historic day for the young Brahmer, who caught 11 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. The yards set a new record for the most in a Nebraska 11-man playoff game.
Since losing the C1 final to Columbus Lakeview, Pierce has bought into the motto “Unfinished Business,” with the intent of returning to the state title game and, this time, winning it.
“We really played like that tonight and it means a lot,” Ben said. “We had revenge in our eyes.”
He and Scholting had been playing catch in the backyard since childhood. The fact that the work they put in to get to another title paid off was special.
“We’ve been throwing together since we were two foot tall,” Ben said of Scholting. “It means a lot and we put a lot of work in the offseason and in the hot weather so we could play in the cold weather.”
Scholting ended his day having completed 14 of 18 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’ve got a strong connection,” Scholting said of him and Brahmer. “It was just awesome to display that in front of the state, how strong of a connection we’ve really got.”
The Huskies drove into Pierce territory on their next drive, but turned it over on downs at the 38. The black and blue proceeded to march down the field on 12 plays, the last being a halfback pass from Colby Anderson to Addison Croghan, to make it a two-possession game.
The very first play on Aurora’s ensuing drive was an interception by Brahmer. Six plays later, Valverde scored his second touchdown to put the Bluejays up 7:43 left in the game.
Valverde finished with a team-best 23 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, leading a unit that ran for 159 yards to Aurora’s 149.
Aurora’s offensive and defensive lines were seen by many as one of the best in the state of Nebraska regardless of class. Facing their best player, Jack Allen, was hard enough, but Dawson Raabe and the Bluejays were able to get it done in the trenches.
“Going against him the entire game was definitely tough, but I think we handled their o-line well and their d-line,” he said. “I think we got a good push and I think we just played an all-around good game.”
Booker Scheierman then came into the game at quarterback for Aurora and got them down to the Pierce 36, but the Huskies turned it over on downs again. They got it right back after Valverde fumbled on the first play of Pierce’s next drive.
Scheierman then led the Huskies down to the nine-yard-line, but his pass to the corner of the end zone was picked off by Jayden Coulter.
Three plays into the next drive, Scholting found Brahmer wide open down the field for another touchdown. Pierce then went for two, where Scholting found Brahmer again, who made a catch with his back turned to Scholting in the corner of the end zone on their last connection as Pierce Bluejays.
Aurora turned it over on downs to follow and Pierce ran out the clock to end the game.
“I don’t really care what you do. If you try to bracket him, you try to single cover him, you try to bump him off the line of scrimmage. He is going to make plays,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said of Ben Brahmer. “Fantastic kids make big plays on the biggest stages and that’s what happened tonight.”
Aurora was the runner-up in Class B each of the last two seasons, then moved down to Class C1 in the new scheduling cycle. They were seeking their first title since 2018, when they won C1.
The current seniors which includes running back Carlos Collazo, quarterback Knust and lead wide receiver Carsen Staehr and Allen among others, were a big reason for their success these past three years. What hurts the most, in the eyes of Peterson, is that they were never able to “win the big one”.
“It’s hard to get here, though, and for them to accomplish what they accomplished, the change in classifications, the running really difficult schedules. I couldn't be more proud of what they accomplished,” he said. “It hurts because they weren’t able to accomplish the one thing that they really wanted to.”
Things started great for Aurora, as they took over deep in Pierce territory after a turnover on downs by the Bluejays. Four plays later, Knust punched in a touchdown. The extra point missed, but the Huskies still held a 6-0 lead.
Scholting then found Brahmer three times on the ensuing drive, the third time resulting in a touchdown that tied the game. The Bluejays mishandled the extra point and were stopped, but got another chance after a facemask was called on Aurora. The black and blue then went for two and missed, leaving the game tied 6-6.
Aurora then drove 86 yards on 13 plays and retook the lead on a touchdown run by Collazo. He ran in a two-point conversion to make it a 14-6 game.
The Bluejays got all the way to the Huskies’ six on the next drive, but were faced with a fourth and four. Scholting dropped back to pass, kept the play alive with scrambles and found Tristan Kuehler, but his pass was short of the marker, leading to a turnover on downs.
Coach Brahmer has been working with the current group of seniors since about second or third grade. Many of them came to play flag and touch football in the Brahmers’ backyard, even in the November and December cold. Their games didn’t mean nearly as much as Tuesday, but the emotion they showed was all the same.
“I can remember some of them, they’d be third graders and they’d lose in a flag football game and they’d be crying when they’d come in,” Brahmer said.
“They’re a special group. They’ve been great leaders and great young men. That’s probably the most important thing about them. I really didn’t ever have to deal with a behavior issue with them,” he went on. “They did everything we asked them to do and fortunately we were able to be successful here at the end.”
In that class was his son Ben, who might be calling Memorial Stadium his home soon. The senior tight end is currently committed to Nebraska.
“I love my Benny boy,” Mark said, trying to hold back tears. “We’ve been throwing and catching for a long time.”
Pierce (13-0) 6 8 6 22 — 42
Aurora (12-1) 6 8 0 0 — 14
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
AUR: Drew Knust 2 run (Alex Wheeler kick failed) 8:44.
PIE: Benjamin Brahmer 25 pass from Abram Scholting (Two-point conversion failed) 5:17.
SECOND QUARTER
AUR: Carlos Collazo 4 run (Collazo run) 11:55.
PIE: Keenan Valverde 1 run (Valverde run) 0:12.
THIRD QUARTER
PIE: Brahmer 46 pass from Scholting (Two-point conversion failed) 6:38.
FOURTH QUARTER
PIE: Addison Croghan 23 pass from Colby Anderson (Two-point conversion failed) 10:38.
PIE: Valverde 4 run (Valverde run) 7:43.
PIE: Brahmer 75 pass from Scholting (Brahmer pass from Scholting) 1:35.