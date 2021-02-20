Pierce ends day one 7th in Class B

OMAHA - Pierce made the most noise from the area as teams took the mat in the opening rounds of the Class B State Individual Wrestling Tournament here at the CHI Health Center.
Pierce scored 39 points Friday while Gering leads the the class after day one with 63.5 points.
Hastings is second with 53, Beatrice third with 52.5, Aurora fourth with 52, Broken Bow ended with 48 and Blair was sixth with 41.5.
The Bluejays arrived in Omaha with six wrestlers and ended the day with four wrestlers still alive.
“We’re still fighting and we have a couple wrestling back,” Pierce coach Tyler Legate said. “I like the way we fought hard today - you always think a match or two could have gone differently, but I really like the way we are competing.”
Legate and company still have three wrestlers alive in tomorrow’s semifinal matches and the trio will wrestle back-to-back-to-back.
Ashton Schweitzer at 152-pounds grabbed the first spot in the semifinals for Pierce winning his opening round match by fall over Kayden Jensen of Omaha Concordia/Douglas County West in 3:40 then pinned Mychaia Moss of Scottsbluff in 4:42 to advance.
Schweitzer advances to take on Cameron Zink of Ogallala.
“I am very excited,” Schweitzer said. “Some days you have days and some days you have days with doughnuts - today is a day with doughnuts.”
Next in line for the Bluejays was Mike Kruntorad at 160.
Kruntorad won by fall over Mason Villwok of Elkhorn in just 49 seconds then he defeated Phillip Halstead of Alliance 10-6 to stay alive in the championship bracket.
He will take a 38-7 record into the semis against 31-5 Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth.
He qualified for this tournament last season as a sophomore, but went 0-2 and failed to advance.
“I’ve worked very hard since then and it’s starting to pay off,” he said. “Now I’m in the semifinals - this is great.”
Zander Schweitzer arrived in the semifinals after a few anxious moments in his quarterfinal match with Joao Croteau of Norris.
Schweitzer was cruising along with a 9-0 lead late in the second when he tried a move that backfired.
“I was really surprised,” he said. “Suddenly I was on my back - I just focused and reset.”
Croteau got a reversal with 19 seconds left in the second period and a three-point nearfall 10 seconds later.
Schweitzer got a reversal at the end of the second before pinning Croteau with 1:34 left in the match.
He will take a 45-4 record into his match Saturday with Torrance Keehn of Beatrice who is 38-6.
Wayne advanced one wrestler to the semifinals at 106-pounds.
Garrett Schultz, a freshman at 24-13, won by decision 5-0 over Jaime Ramos of Crete and a 5-1 decision over Chauncey Watson of Broken Bow.
“It feels really good to win these first two matches,” Schultz said. “I feel like I’m getting better and better.”
Schultz experienced Omaha in the past while watching his brother Gage, who graduated back in 2018 compete, but obviously had never been on the mat before.
“I found out it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get here,” he said. “Tomorrow I’ll reset and get back out there - I can’t wait.”
Although Schultz is the lone Blue Devil eligible for a Gold medal, three teammates are still alive in the tournament.
“So far, so good,” Wayne coach Dave Wragge said. “You always want to win every match but we are getting some valuable experience to use down the road.”
Ashton Munsell at 126, Reece Jaqua at 132 and Martin Carillo survived a thrilling sudden victory at 220 to wrestle on Saturday morning.
West Point-Beemer has a pair of wrestlers still alive for Saturday including 145-pounder Ty Kaup who won a second-round consolation match after a defeat in the quarterfinals.
“I’m just going to try to keep winning,” Kaup said. “I’ll keep after it.”
“We brought four guys down here last year and went 0-8,” Cadet coach Jason Redmond said. “We are improving - we will keep rolling and get some experience to keep getting better.”
Class B was set to resume Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. with the semifinals and the remainder of the consolation brackets. The finals are set for 7:00 p.m. alongside the finals of Class C.