PIERCE – The Pierce boys basketball squad is made up of role players, and that role, which all fill without hesitation, is to contribute defensively.
Anyone who has seen Pierce in action is aware of that, but Tuesday night in the Class C1-4 district final, the Bluejays’ defensive effort was at its best–smothering the Scotus Central Catholic offense while earning a 45-26 championship win and a berth in the 2023 state basketball tournament.
Pierce’s defense was dominating from the outset.
Scotus didn’t get a shot off until 4:58 remained in the first period, the first point was a free throw with just over three minutes left, and the only made field goal–of five attempts–came with 2 minutes, 39 seconds remaining.
“(The players) prepared really well Friday, Saturday, and yesterday. There’s a lot of communication, and the switching bothers people,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “I thought our help-side defense was great tonight. Their posts concerned the heck out of me. I don’t know how many steals we got off of them trying to lob into their bigs.”
Seven of the Bluejays’ nine first-half steals occurred in the opening quarter, although Pierce didn’t convert all of them into points, and led to an 18-3 lead that took the game away from the Shamrocks immediately.
Abram Scholting made 7 of his 14 game-high points in the first period–all those points on layups as a result of Bluejays’ steals, including a three-point play. Ben Brahmer scored 5 of his 13 on a steal and layup along with a 3 during a possession keyed by another takeaway.
But another major offensive contributor was Colby Anderson, a Pierce guard who may not have been a key factor in the Scotus game plan.
“Colby averages three or four points per game. He’s a player that I love dearly, I’ve coached him in baseball and basketball and he never complains,” Emory said. “He does exactly what he needs to do. Tonight when he got the first one to go he felt pretty good. He just finished everything tonight. He won’t forget this night.”
Anderson drained a pair of 3s on back-to-back possessions when the Shamrocks chose not to defend him closely on the perimeter.
“They sagged down on Ben, so it just opened things up for me. Last time we played them (40-37 Pierce win December 16th), they were leaving me a little bit open,” Anderson said. “I knew this time they would probably do it again, so I was confident in trying to shoot the ball today.”
Anderson wasn’t done. The senior added two more baskets on drives in the second quarter, also on consecutive trips down the floor, then opened the second half with another 3 from the point to finish with 13 big points.
“This feels really good. We scout really well and prepare really well,” Anderson said. “This group has been together for a long time, playing club ball since, like, second grade, so it feels really good to go to state with all these guys.”
The second quarter did pose a potential problem for the Bluejays when Brahmer picked up his second foul just under a minute into the period. The senior–who accumulated a handful of blocked shots in the game–went to the bench for just two minutes before returning, providing an opportunity for Scotus to take advantage without the 6-foot 6 defender protecting the middle–but the Pierce defense, although smaller, handled the situation, and the Shamrocks didn’t score during that time.
“I knew that’s where they were going to try to attack us. Their bigs are nice players,” he said. “All three of my bigs did a nice job, and the guards did a nice job on the perimeter. Everybody contributed. It was a total team effort.”
The Bluejays led 26-10 at intermission, but a Scotus 3 by Cohen Pelan late in the second period provided potential momentum entering the second half–especially when the Shamrocks scored first in the third on Jackson Heng’s drive.
However, Anderson answered with his 3 from the point and, following two Scotus free throws–its final points of the period–Brahmer scored from the block on a Deon Watts’ assist. Two more steals led to consecutive 3s from the right corner by Jackson Wachholtz and Scholting, and the Bluejays lead increased to 23 points at 37-14.
The lead reached 27 when Brahmer scored on a drive and Scholting followed with yet another steal and full court layup, but Scotus responded with a 5-0 run on two straight steals of its own prompting an Emory timeout.
Brahmer’s baseline drive and dunk coming out of the timeout returned the lead to 24 points, at 43-19, and both coaches sent reserves onto the floor to finalize Pierce’s 45-26 victory.
Scholting, the floor general who served as the Bluejays primary ball handler against the Shamrocks’ desperation pressure, applied in full- and half-court man defense as well as an extended 1-3-1 zone, said the win is a reward for the accumulation of hours of practice on defense.
“We take a lot of pride (in our defense). Coach Emory has been drilling us about being in gaps, being on help side on defense, how you’ve got to play defense as a team,” Scholting said. “We’re not guarding our guy–we’re helping everybody. Coach Emory coaches us hard on defense, but I wouldn’t trade the work he puts in for us for anything. We play as a pack on defense, and this is the reward.”
Scholting said that going to state as a group that has been together since elementary school means a lot.
“We’ve been playing with each other since forever, so it’s just awesome as a team and as seniors to get down (to state) and have a chance to compete on the biggest stage,” Scholting said.
Pierce returns to Lincoln after a trip two years ago, a team that was senior-laden with Brahmer in the starting lineup and Scholting as a role-player.
“The last time we were at state was two years ago. We had 10 seniors that year and lost to Auburn in the first round,” Emory said. “We’d like to go down there and just focus on the first one, try to get through Wednesday and then let it roll on Friday and Saturday.”
Class C1-4 district final
Scotus Central Catholic 3 7 4 12 – 26
Pierce 18 8 11 8 – 45
SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (17-8): Blake Wemhoff 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson Faust 1-7 0-0 2, Jude Maguire 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson Heng 2-7 0-0 5, Owen Lindhorst 0-2 0-2 0, Bohden Jedlicka 1-3 1-3 3, Maxon Wemhoff 0-2 0-0 0, Cohen Pelan 1-3 5-6 8, Alex Ferguson 1-2 0-1 2. Totals: 9-30 6-10 26.
PIERCE (23-3): Addison Croghan 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Newman 0-0 0-1 0, Jackson Wachholtz 1-1 0-0 3, Colby Anderson 5-7 0-0 13, Ben Brahmer 5-11 2-3 13, Deon Watts 0-2 0-0 0, Champion White 0-0 2-2 2, Abram Scholting 6-11 1-1 14. Totals: 17-33 5-7 45.