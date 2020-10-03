PIERCE — It’s that time of year when many of the withered plants in gardens have been yanked from the garden and tossed in the trash.
There’s a little sweet corn around, and watermelons and squash can be found at corner fruit and vegetable stands. Tomatoes still seem to be everywhere. And pumpkins are arriving.
Although some gardeners have been disappointed with their crops, many have had an abundance — enough to preserve and enough to give away.
Such is the case for Melissa and Jason Holan. While for many people, the canning season begins in mid-to-late summer, the Pierce couple begin their yearly ritual in the spring, as soon as asparagus pops through the ground.
That’s right, asparagus — which they pickle with onion and garlic and serve like, well, — pickles.
“The older boys can take a whole jar and eat it at once,” Melissa said.
The couple and their boys live in Jason’s childhood home, which came with an established asparagus patch. Now, in addition to asparagus, they raise just about every vegetable commonly found in Northeast Nebraska gardens.
When it comes time to preserve foods, they aren’t above experimenting with new recipes.
For instance, they tossed a few hot peppers into the jars of green beans they pickled this year, which gave the dish a bit of zing. They also freeze green beans that are good when cooked in the microwave, Melissa said.
Typical dill pickles are also on the list.
By adding spices to the tomato juice, they created their own version of V8, although they admit that some of it got a “little too spicy.”
Still, they had enough tomatoes to make salsa, spaghetti sauce, pizza sauce, stewed tomatoes and even soup, all of which makes meal preparation easier during the winter.
Not that tending a garden and canning is easy. The couple spend many evenings and weekends picking, preparing and processing, they said.
“There are a lot of late nights. We have our system of how we do it together,” Melissa said.
At times, 12-year-old Cayden will peel tomatoes after they’ve been blanched in hot water, she added. Their other boys are Keegan, 10, Peyton, 7, and Quintin, 5.
The family’s efforts are rewarded by not only saving money, but also enjoying food that tastes better than anything that could be bought in a store, Jason said.
In fact, people tell the couple they make the best salsa imaginable.
The couple doesn’t limit their efforts to vegetables. They also preserve peaches, pears and apples, some of which they buy and some of which they receive from neighbors.
That’s not to say they haven’t had to overcome their a few gardening mishaps.
For instance, “one year, the rabbits got to the green beans,” Melissa said.
The dry conditions and water restrictions this year caused some problems, too, they said. And they were on vacation early in the season when the asparagus was ready, which meant they weren’t able to preserve as much.
Happily, unlike some people, the couple had the necessary canning supplies on hand and didn’t have to scramble to find jars or lids.
“When I’m in a store and walk down the canning aisle, I pick up supplies,” Melissa said.
By mid-July, many stores were low on jar lids, flats, rings and other canning supplies due to the newfound interest in the process by people who planted gardens this year.
Now that the season is winding down, the Holan’s storage room and freezer are filled to the brim with the taste of summer, which will provide a pleasant respite during the long, cold winter.