CROFTON — The Pierce girls basketball team, the No. 3 seed in the Mid-State Conference tournament, defeated Norfolk Catholic 49-33 on Monday night, earning an opportunity to continue in the winners’ bracket.
The Bluejays will face second-seeded Crofton, a 66-22 winner over Boone Central, in a Thursday semifinal to be played at Wayne.
Pierce (15-5) took full advantage of two 12-point runs. One in the first quarter helped the Bluejays establish themselves both offensively and defensively, forcing Norfolk Catholic to play from behind all game long.
Five different players contributed to that run. That included five points from Gina Wragge on a transition layup and a 3 from the wing, along with three points from Payten Simmons, who made a free throw and scored on an assist by Jozy Piper against the Knights’ zone on a cut from the high post to the basket — an action that the senior would take advantage of two more times with assists by Elly Piper.
“When teams go to a 2-3 zone against us, we like to get to the short corner and Elly and Jozy do a good job on the baseline of distributing the ball,” Pierce coach Darren Sindelar said. “Payten and Gina do a good job in the high post of finding areas to move into, and both shot really well tonight.”
Simmons opened the second period with consecutive 3s from the right wing for the Bluejays, then scored inside twice — the second on another assist from Elly Piper on the high post cut — to provide 10 of 14 Pierce points and her own seven-point run before Morgan Moeller added the last four on her only 3 of the night and a free throw for a 28-23 halftime lead.
Meanwhile, Norfolk Catholic bounced back from scoring a single field goal, the first shot of the game and the Knights’ only lead, to score 17 points in the second period, closing to within 20-17 after 3s by Channatee Robles and Addison Corr as well as Kalea Fischer’s 3-point play on a steal and fast-break layup.
After trailing by as many as 10 points on three different occasions in the first half, Norfolk Catholic had momentum after scoring on Saylor Fischer’s drive and two free throws each from Robles and Tiffani Peitz, down by just five heading into intermission.
“Norfolk Catholic played hard, and they gave us some fits in that third quarter and made it a game, but I really thought our kids stepped up to the challenge into the fourth quarter,” Sindelar said.
Pierce began its game-winning run at the end of the third period, when Jozy Piper scored on an offensive rebound putback and began the Bluejays’ second 12-0 run, which extended into the pivotal fourth-quarter — a Pierce response to the Knights finally knotting the score at 30-30 with three minutes left in a low-scoring third period.
That run included back-to-back 3s and eight points from Wragge, along with a defensive effort by the Bluejays that limited Norfolk Catholic to a single field goal — a 3 by Corr — during the game’s final 10 minutes to finalize the 49-33 win.
“They hit the two big 3s early in the fourth quarter, which took it from two (32-30) to eight, and we couldn’t recover,” Knights coach Tim Kassmeier said. “I thought our effort level was good throughout the game and we put ourselves in position to make some plays, which is what you want, but give Pierce a lot of credit. Their defense didn’t let us have any easy looks.”
Simmons finished the game with 17 points, with Wragge totaling 14 for the Bluejays.
Moeller, although dealing with an atypical 1 of 9 shooting night, made 7 of 8 free throws for 10 points and guided the Pierce offense, especially in effectively melting time off the clock during the fourth quarter.
“Morgan’s been a great shooter and scorer for us all year, but she does more things for us than just score,” Sindelar said. “She makes free throws, plays defense, handles the ball and passes the ball. She takes charges. I really thought the charge she took in the third quarter was a momentum-builder for our defense. She’s a smart overall player.”
Robles was the only Norfolk Catholic player to reach double-figures with 11 points as the Knights slip to 7-10 on the season and prepare for a losers’ bracket matchup with Boone Central on Thursday at Pierce.
Girls Mid-State Conference first round
Norfolk Catholic 6 17 7 3 — 33
Pierce 14 14 4 17 — 49
Norfolk Catholic (7-10): Avery Yosten 2-7 0-0 4, Addison Corr 2-9 0-0 6, Tiffani Peitz 0-0 4-4 4, Channatee Robles 3-4 4-4 11, Kalea Fischer 1-8 1-1 3, Hanna Brummer 0-1 2-2 2, Saylor Fischer 1-4 1-3 3. Totals: 9-33 12-14 33.
Pierce (15-5): Gina Wragge 5-9 1-1 14, Payten Simmons 7-9 1-2 17, Alexus Sindelar 2-6 0-0 4, Morgan Moeller 1-9 7-8 10, Skylar Scholting 0-2 0-0 0, Elly Piper 1-4 0-0 2, Jozy Piper 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 17-43 9-11 49.