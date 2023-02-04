PIERCE — The Pierce Bluejays and the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans took care of business in their respective Mid-State Conference semifinal games on Friday, albeit in very different fashions.
Pierce fended off a late surge to beat Wayne 32-22.
“I thought before the game, whoever stepped up and made some plays in the end would probably come out on top,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “And Ben (Brahmer) and Abram (Scholting) stepped up and made some big plays.”
The host Bluejays trailed 21-20 heading into the final eight minutes of the game. With six minutes, 14 seconds left, Brahmer got underneath and threw down a slam dunk to put Pierce back in front.
Brahmer had a double putback off his own missed baskets less than a minute later, then Scholting added three free throws in 70 seconds.
Brahmer made another two with 2:41 to go to make it 28-20. Deon Watts added another one later on before Brahmer hit his last of the night.
Brahmer led the Bluejays with 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting from the field. The senior felt that his team’s persistence on the defensive end paved the way to come back.
“We kept playing hard defense and didn’t give up on that end, because if you give up on that end, you can’t play very good offense,” he said. “Just keep at it in the fourth quarters.”
Alex Phelps made a layup for Wayne with 13 seconds left to end the scoring for both sides. Had it not been for that, the Blue Devils would have been shutout for a second quarter in the game. Wayne failed to score in the first quarter.
Wayne coach Rob Sweetland hoped the team could be more aggressive when it came to driving to the hoop and being more aggressive on offense.
“I feel like when we’re driving, we’re going around them rather than trying to drive at a hip or get downhill,” he said. “We had a lot of plays where we created gaps for drives and we just didn’t take them.”
Pierce took full advantage of Wayne’s scoreless start in the first quarter. Brahmer got the scoring started with a three 17 seconds into the game and had five points in the quarter. Scholting had four of his own to bolster the lead.
The Blue Devils finally got on the board with 7:22 left in the second quarter on a three by Colson Nelsen. Brahmer hit another three to answer, but it wound up being Pierce’s only field goal of the period.
Wayne, meanwhile, used a two by Sedjro Agoumba and a free throw apiece from Daniel Judd and Carter Junck to make it 13-7 at halftime.
Agoumba made a layup, then got another off a turnover to make it 13-11. Judd then got a bucket to go to tie the game with 4:26 to go.
Agoumba followed up with a go-ahead layup and drew a foul, giving Wayne its first lead of the night up 15-13 with 3:45 to go. He missed the ensuing free throw.
Scholting answered with a drive to the hoop and drew a foul as well. He, however, made his free throw and put Pierce back ahead.
Emory felt that Scholting and Brahmer’s aggressiveness was a big reason they stayed in it even when Wayne went ahead.
“Abram does a great job of getting to the basket and a great job of getting fouled and going to the free throw line,” Emory said.
Scholting finished with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting and went 4-for-7 from the free throw line.
The lead lasted all of 21 seconds before Agoumba made another bucket to put Wayne up one. Brahmer responded with another three.
With 2.2 seconds leff, Judd drove for a basket and got fouled to tie the game. He made the ensuing free throw to put Wayne up heading into the fourth.
Wayne had won each of the past three Mid-State Conference tournaments, but now won’t get the chance to make it four. Even then, Sweetland said they need to look ahead.
“When you’ve won this three years in a row, it’s hard to give that up,” he said. “But our goal after a loss is to learn from it and so we’ll learn from it and try to bounce back tomorrow.”
A FEW HOURS EARLIER, Cedar Catholic got off to a hot start and never looked back in a 61-24 win over O’Neill.
The game was tied 6-6 with 5:20 left in the first quarter, but the Trojans used an 11-0 run to make a big lead heading into the second. The run was capped off by a layup by Isaac Kuehn at the buzzer.
The teams exchanged blows to start the second, then the Trojans went on a 11-4 run to end the half. Nolan Becker got a layup to go at the buzzer to conclude the run and put Cedar Catholic up 32-14 at the break.
Becker led the Trojans with 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Jaxson Bernecker was second on the team with 14 on 7-for-10.
At that point, Cedar Catholic had made 14 field goals. O’Neill had attempted 14 field goals.
It was a byproduct of the Trojans’ defensive approach. It involved taking away their biggest scorers, especially Landon Classen and Drew Morrow.
“We just thought if we had the zone,” coach Matt Steffen said. “If our kids focused and took away the shooters, and actually got out on them, we could make it tough on them.”
The Eagles went 0-for-14 from deep. Classen and Morrow were held to two and five points, respectively.
Cedar Catholic went on a 10-3 run to open the third before a two from Turner Heiss, whose six points led O’Neill.
In the fourth, the Eagles were held to just one field goal and a made free throw, while the Trojans made six to go with three free throws.
The teams played on Dec. 9, with the red and white winning an 81-52 game on the road. Bernecker felt that the improved defensive approach got them out to a better start.
“Last time we started off really slow, we had a lot of miscommunications and a lot of turnovers,” he said. “This time we were the aggressors and we got up by quite a bit.”
The loss is O’Neill’s first in 12 games. Coach Seth Kalhoff reminded the Eagles that, although it’s a tough one, it’s just one game.
“We’ve got a lot of games left ahead of us and we’ve got one tomorrow,” he said. “That’s the beautiful thing about the game of basketball.
“Quick turnaround. Got to be ready to rock and roll.”
Wayne and O’Neill will face off in the third place game on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.. Cedar Catholic and Pierce play at 7 p.m..
O’Neill 6 8 7 3 — 24
Cedar Catholic 17 15 14 15 — 61
O’NEILL (13-4): Kyler Dean, 2-4 0-0 4; Tyler Diediker, 0-2 1-2 1; Landon Classen, 1-5 0-0 2; Trevor Alder, 0-1 0-0 0; Drew Morrow, 1-9 3-4 5; Ryder Pokorny, 2-6 0-0 4; Turner Heiss, 3-4 0-1 6; Grant Dusatko, 0-1 0-0 0; Colton Osborne, 1-1 0-0 2; Totals; 10-33 4-7 24.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (15-3): Andrew Jones, 5-7 0-1 10; Tyan Baller, 4-11 3-4 12; Grant Arens, 0-2 2-2 2; Mason Baller, 1-2 0-0 2; Carson Arens, 0-2 0-0 0; Nolan Becker, 8-10 1-1 17; Jaxson Bernecker, 7-10 0-0 14; Keyton Arens, 0-1 0-0 0; Jacob Steffen, 1-1 0-0 2; Isaac Kuehn, 1-4 0-0 2; Jay Steffen, 0-1 0-0 0; Totals, 27-51 6-8 61.
Wayne 0 7 13 2 — 22
Pierce 9 4 6 13 — 32
WAYNE (15-6): Alex Phelps, 1-5 0-2 2; Carter Junck, 0-7 1-2 1; Colson Nelsen, 1-5 0-0 3; Devin Anderson, 0-2 0-0 0; Sedjro Agoumba, 5-8 0-1 10; Daniel Judd, 2-8 2-3 6; Totals, 9-35 3-8 22.
PIERCE (16-2): Addison Croghan, 0-1 1-2 1; Jacksen Wachholtz, 0-2 0-0 0; Ben Brahmer, 7-18 0-0 16; Deon Watts, 1-1 0-0 2; Champion White, 0-1 0-0 0; Abram Scholting, 4-5 4-7 13; Totals, 11-28 5-9 32.