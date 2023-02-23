PIERCE -- O'Neill got off to a slow start offensively in its C1-7 boys subdistrict final against Pierce Thursday night, due in large part to the Bluejays' stingy man-to-man defense.
Although the Eagles managed leads of 2-0 and 4-2 early on, those two field goals would be the only two O'Neill would score in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Pierce (22-3) finished out the period with a 12-0 run--keyed by 8 of Ben Brahmer's game-high 26 points, including a rare 4-point play--to lead 14-4, which forced the Eagles to play the remainder of the game from behind.
O'Neill chipped away during the second and third quarters, outscoring the Bluejays 22-15, to stay within striking distance but, ultimately, the Eagles would never regain the lead as Pierce earned a 46-40 win and a spot in one of next week’s district finals.
The O’Neill offense, predicated around the shot making of senior marksman Landon Classen and junior sidekick Drew Morrow, made none of its five 3-point tries in the first quarter, but came to life in the second period when Classen made 3 of his 4 3s in the game and Morrow added one.
Morrow, however, wouldn’t score another field goal in the game, finishing 1 of 11 from the field, with the remaining 6 of his 9 total points coming from the free throw line, while Classen (9 of 21) provided 23 of O’Neill’s 40-point total.
“We had a couple junk defenses ready, which we used last year against them and wasn’t real effective, so I decided to just play our defense that we’ve played all year, and (thought) it’ll be good enough,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “Landon (Classen) will get his, but we did a pretty good job on Drew (Morrow) and did a pretty good job on the rest of them.”
Two of Classen’s 3s came back-to-back late in the second period and had O’Neill within 19-17, but Jackson Wachholtz’s 3 from the wing returned the Bluejays’ lead to 22-17 at the break.
Emory said he had a halftime conversation with his team regarding the Eagles’ ability to come up with offensive rebounds.
“That was the biggest thing that I talked about at halftime,” Emory said. “Then we came out and gave up three in the first three possessions of the third quarter. I know sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way, but you’ve got to find a body (to block out) and go get it. We did a better job at the end of getting those defensive boards.”
Pierce saw a 5-point lead dwindle away during a three-minute scoring drought in the third, with the Eagles tying the score at 26-26 when Classen turned a steal into a basket at the other end of the floor.
Brahmer’s baseline drive became a 3-point play to allow the Bluejays to maintain a 29-26 lead after three quarters, but Classen tied the game once more by turning a defensive rebound into a deep pullup 3 from the top of the key just seconds into the fourth.
That’s when Wachholtz answered with a pair of 3s during the first three minutes of the pivotal fourth period to return the Pierce lead to seven, at 36-29.
“I didn’t start at the beginning of the year, but then Addison (Croghan) got hurt, so I became a starter. Now that he’s back we’ve just kind of kept that lineup with him coming off the bench,” Wachholtz said. “My role is to be a shooter and just be there when our offense needs some help. I take pride in that role a lot.”
Even though O’Neill closed to within two points twice in the final five minutes, the Bluejays converted 8 of 11 free throws in the final 90 seconds to lock up the win. Six of those were provided by Brahmer, who finished 10 of 11 from the line in the contest.
“Ben is a very good free throw shooter. He’s worked hard on it,” Emory said. “He went to the basket extremely aggressively tonight.”
Those aggressive drives to the basket included three dunks by the 6-foot 6 senior–one on an explosive baseline finish, another on a lob from Wachholtz, and the third on a drive from the wing.
“The free throws were bigger than the dunks. Coach Emory told me before the game that I needed to get to the line to get some extra points,” Brahmer said. “It’s hard when you go against a 3-point shooting team, and then they got some offensive rebounds which did not help us. But we held up on the defensive end, and on the offensive end we kept attacking.”
Brahmer’s four-point play in the first quarter was the result of his steal at mid-court which became a layup and, with the help of a two-shot intentional foul, totaled four points. As part of the intentional foul penalty, Pierce also received the ball out of bounds following the free throws, but the Bluejays’ ensuing shot attempt–and the chance for a six-point swing–was off the mark.
O’Neill (17-7) was in the No. 12-spot on the Class C1 wildcard list entering the game and will await the possibility of its addition to the district matchups.
Boys C1-7 subdistrict final
O’Neill 4 13 8 14 – 40
Pierce 14 8 7 17 – 46
O’Neill (17-7): Kyler Dean 0-3 0-0 0, Tyler Diediker 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Classen 9-21 1-1 23, Drew Morrow 1-11 6-10 9, Ryder Pokorny 0-2 0-0 0, Turner Heiss 1-2 0-0 2, Colton Osborne 3-7 0-0 6. Totals: 14-47 7-11 40.
Pierce (22-3): Addison Croghan 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson Wachholtz 3-5 0-0 9, Colby Anderson 0-2 1-3 1, Ben Brahmer 8-18 10-11 26, Deon Watts 0-1 0-0 0, Abram Scholting 3-8 2-4 8. Totals: 15-35 13-16 46.