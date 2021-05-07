The Pierce Bluejays, paced by the efforts of a strong senior class, won championships in both the boys and girls divisions of the 20th annual Norfolk Catholic Track and Field Invitational on Thursday.
The Pierce boys accumulated an abundance of points in the field events, then added more on the track to pull away from the field with 165 total points, with the Knights finishing second with 129.
Meanwhile, the Pierce girls took part in a two-team battle with Norfolk Catholic for much of the meet until scoring significant points in the final few events to earn the top spot with 131 points. A late flurry of scoring by the O’Neill girls allowed the Eagles to move ahead of the Knights 123-119 for second place.
“(The boys) have had some success (in the field events) just because we have had good depth. Our plan is to fill out all the events, and some events have been a little better for us than others,” Pierce coach Tim Waldner said.
The Bluejays once again got first-place points from senior Logan Moeller in the long jump (21 feet, 9 inches) and the triple jump (44-2¼) but also benefited from second- and third-place finishes in the long jump by Addison Croghan and Kaden Johnson, as well as second- and third-place finishes by Gavin Sullivan and Luke Collison in the triple jump.
“Logan has won the long and triple every meet that we’ve been in; he’s been very consistent, which has been great,” Waldner said. “He’s the school record holder in the long jump and is sitting No. 2 all-time in the triple, and that one is still on his radar. He wants that one also.”
“But we’ve got some young kids that have really stepped up and started to improve,” he said. “We’ve got some kids that need to get healthy, like Mason Sindelar, so we just hope we can keep filling in and catching a few points here and there in every event.”
On Thursday, Pierce did just that. Miles Garcia won the pole vault for the Bluejays while Dalton Delka added a sixth-place point; Cruz Gleason, Tristan Miller and Dawson Raabe finished first, second and fourth in the discus.
Pierce picked up a second in the shot (Gleason) and saw its 4x800 relay take second as well.
Delka (second), Croghan (fifth) and Ben Brahmer (sixth) all scored in the 110 hurdle race with Ritter Oestreich and Evan Willits adding eight points (third and fifth place) in the 100.
Two-thirds of the way through the invite, after Coleton Cooper and Johnson finished second and third in the 400, Pierce led second-place O’Neill 95-25 in team scoring.
Without Sindelar — who, according to Waldner, has been recovering from a stress fracture for the past few weeks — the Bluejays went scoreless in the 3,200 and then picked up a single point by Cooper in the 200 and six points from a third-place finish in the 800 by Gavin Geneski. In the meantime, Norfolk Catholic closed to within 135-88 during the slowdown.
However, Brahmer won the 300 hurdles in a personal record time of 41.38 seconds, with Delka adding a fifth-place finish and, with no points in the 1,600 or the 4x100, Pierce finished out the day with its 4x400 group putting the finishing touches on its team title by finishing second to Wakefield in a competitive relay as the Trojans improved their state-ranked time from 3:30.83 to 3:30.78.
“We’ve got 55 boys (on the team), so they have to spread out on the team if they want to get on the track or in the field,” Waldner said. “They’ve been very (team-oriented); they want to compete and do things. If they want to come to the meet and not stay home, they’ve got to find a spot where they fit in, but they’ve been willing to do things.”
The only wins for the runner-up Knights were Kade Pieper’s 51-6¾ toss in the shot, Jackson Clausen’s wins in the 100 and 200 and — as noted by Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier — the 1, 2, 4, 5 finish by Ben Hammond, Dalton Brunsing, Dominic Liess and Alec Foecking (JV) in the 3,200.
For the Pierce girls, Taylor Miller and Ciara Garcia each provided sixth-place points in the high jump and pole vault before Kenzie Moeller won the long jump (16-5½). Then Gina Wragge (33-7¾) and Abby Meier (31-6) finished second and fourth in the triple jump.
Sarah Miller added a fourth-place finish in the discus, while Kenna Sedlacek and Makinzie Parsons went 3, 4 in the shot.
“We actually do fairly well in the field events, but the Norfolk Catholic girls usually pick up the top spots in the throws, which always hurts us a little bit,” Waldner said. “Running-wise, we have some girls who plug into the 3, 4, 5 spots, but our relays have been pretty good.”
To Waldner’s point, Faith Lubischer and Meier ran third and fourth in the 100 hurdles, and Lubischer and Moeller went third and sixth in the 100.
After Callie Arnold, Katie Vogt and Morgan Moeller grabbed third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the 400, Pierce had closed to within 64-60 of Norfolk Catholic with six events remaining.
The Bluejays went scoreless in the 3,200, but the 4x800 relay won, Vogt took third in the 200 and Callie Arnold won the 800 (2:27.1). A fourth- and fifth-place finish by Lubischer and Meier in the 300 hurdles negated the third-place points of Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Marshall, and Pierce took over the team lead at 113-107 when Payten Simmons won the 1,600 (5:49.71) and the Knights were scoreless in the event.
Pierce finished one place ahead of the Knights in the 4x100 relay and secured the team title 131-123 by winning the 4x400 relay, as Norfolk Catholic ran third.
“Our senior girls, sometimes we don’t always get them out for track, so having a year off we didn’t know what we were going to have,” Waldner said. “But we got all the senior girls out, which was a nice surprise. They’ve been really good leaders. Boys and girls together, this is the most seniors we’ve had, and they’ve been great. We probably have 25 seniors out.”
Kassmeier still thought the Knights’ teams “performed pretty well overall.”
“The teams that finished ahead of us today in both divisions are solid teams,” Kassmeier said. “I’m happy with what we did today.”
“Brandon Kollars has improved in the shot put for the last four weeks, and for a freshman, that’s what you want to see,” he said. “Kade Pieper has been throwing 145 to 147 in the discus, so his 148-5 was a consistent outing against the Pierce throwers who are typically around 150.”
Kassmeier echoed Waldner’s emphasis on senior leadership.
“I think our senior group has done a really good job for us on both the boys and girls teams,” Kassmeier said. “We continue to keep improving; we’ve got some distance runners who keep dropping their times — that’s what you want this time of year.”
A highlight for Norfolk Catholic during the meet was accomplished by Mary Fennessy, the Knights’ senior thrower who improved her school records in the shot put from 43-9 to 44-1½ and the discus from 134 to 138 feet.
“I had a goal of getting the shot put record, because I had already broken the discus record as a sophomore,” Fennessy said. “I wanted to improve the discus record, because I know there are really good athletes at Norfolk Catholic, and someone could come along within a couple years to break it.”
“Since we seniors weren’t in school this week, I was able to come in early and work one-on-one with coach Glenn, so that was really beneficial to just break things down,” she said.
Norfolk Catholic Invitational
Boys results
Pierce 165, Norfolk Catholic 129, Stanton 58, Wakefield 58, O’Neill 43, Hartington-Newcastle 28, Wisner-Pilger 23, Pierce JV 19, Norfolk Catholic JV 4.
Winners, Norfolk Catholic medalists:
100: 1. Jackson Clausen, NC, 10.9. 200: 1. Clausen, NC, 22.33. 400: 1. Beau Ruskamp, W-P, 52.2. 800: 1. Kolter Van Pelt, ST, 2:06.5; 2. Travis Kalous, NC, 2:08. 1,600: 1. Abraham Larson, ST, 4:46.15; 2. Ben Hammond, NC, 4:47.75; 3. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 4:52.22. 3,200: 1. Hammond, NC, 10:24.1; 2. Brunsing, NC, 10:25.2: 4. Dominic Liess, NC, 11:11.3. 110 hurdles: 1. Keaton Wattier, ON, 15.0; 3. Max Wattier, NC, 15.8; 4. Alex Prim, NC, 15.9. 300 hurdles: 1. Ben Brahmer, PIE, 41.38; 3. Prim, NC, 43.79; 6. Wattier, NC, 45.38. 4x100 relay: 1. Wakefield (Logan Bokemper, Blake Brown, Samuel Nuno, Justin Erb), 44;37; 3. Norfolk Catholic (Mason Timmerman, Prim, Dillon Barnes, Clausen). 4x400 relay: 1. Wakefield (Erb, Bokemper, Gabe Lamprecht, Brown), 3:30.78; 4. Norfolk Catholic (Kanyon Talton, Kalous, Barnes, Clausen), 3:41.85. 4x800: 1. O’Neill (Ty Rainforth, Keegan Moore, Landon Classen, Brady Thompson), 8:47.0; 3. Norfolk Catholic (Wyatt Ash, Talton, Ben Morland, Kalous), 8:57.4. High jump: 1. Dawson Watts, PIE, 6-0; 3. Morland, NC, 5-10. Pole vault: 1. Miles Garcia, PIE, 13-0; 3. Clayton Carney, NC, 11-3; 4. John Clausen, NC, 11-3. Long jump: 1. Logan Moeller, PIE, 21-9. Triple jump: 1. Moeller, PIE, 44-2¼. Shot put: 1. Kade Pieper, NC, 51-6¾. Discus: 1. Cruz Gleason; PIE, 152-7; 3. Pieper, NC, 148-6.
Girls results
Pierce 131, O’Neill 123, Norfolk Catholic 119, Wisner-Pilger 72, Wakefield 36, Stanton 35, Hartington-Newcastle 23, Pierce JV 3.
Winners, Norfolk Catholic medalists:
100: 1. Lauren Young, ON, 12.9; 5. Kalee Gilsdorf, NC, 13.3. 200: 1. Zelie Sorensen, ON, 26.21; 5. Allison Brungardt, NC, 27.85; 6. Aubrey Barnes, NC, 28.12. 400: 1. Jordan Metzler, WA, 1:00.4. 800: 1. Callie Arnold, PIE, 2:27.1; 2. Morgan Miller, NC, 2:34.4; 5. Emily Faltys, NC, 2:40.6. 1,600: 1. Payten Simmons, PIE, 5:49.71. 3,200: 1. Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 12:56.7; 4. CC Kann, NC, 13:50.4. 100 hurdles: 1. Blair Gutshall, ON, 15.1. 300 hurdles: 1. Metzler, WA, 47.2; 3. Carly Marshall, NC, 48.0. 4x100 relay: 1. O’Neill (Sorensen, Gutshall, Meg Schluns, Young), 50.47; 3. Norfolk Catholic (Gilsdorf, Saylor Fischer, Marshall, Barnes), 53.53. 4x400: 1. Pierce (Katie Vogt, Kenzie Moeller, Simmons, Arnold), 4:11.03; 3. Norfolk Catholic (Barnes, Miller, Faltys, Marshall), 4:26.60. 4x800 relay: 1. Pierce (Morgan Moeller, Raegan Theisen, Simmons, Arnold), 10:22.5; 2. Norfolk Catholic (Marshall, Miller, Faltys, Kann), 10:23.0. High jump: 1. Channatee Robles, NC, 5-0; 2. Piper Craig, NC, 4-8; 3. Tiffany Pietz, NC, 4-8. Pole vault: 1. Kayla Svoboda, W-P, 8-9; 4. Josy Mrsny, NC, 7-3; 4. Faltys, NC, 7-3. Long jump: 1. Kenzie Moeller, PIE, 16-5½; 5. Barnes, NC, 15-3½. Triple jump: 1. Young, ON, 33-9¾; 3. Lauren Preister, NC, 31-7½. Shot put: 1. Mary Fennessy, NC, 44-1½; 2. Elly Piper, NC, 39-7¾. Discus: 1. Fennessy, NC, 138; 2. Piper, NC, 131-3.