Pierce boys, Boone Central girls win Wayne invite

WAYNE — The Pierce boys came out on top with 134 points, and the girls from Boone Central won the afternoon with 135 points as the Wayne Blue Devil 2021 Track and Field Invitational took place on Tuesday afternoon in Wayne after a yearlong hiatus for the sport.
Taking home first-place finishes for the Boone Central girls were Shalee Grape in the pole vault, Abby Brodersen in the shot put, Samantha Weeder in the 1,600, Jordan Stopak in the 3,200 and the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams.
On the boys side for Pierce, Logan Moeller won the long jump, Mason Sindelar won the 800 and Tristan Miller won the discus. The 4x400 and 4x800 teams also finished first.
For the Pierce girls, senior Kenzie Moeller had a good day, winning the long jump and the 4x400 relay as her team finished third overall.
"I think this last year, when we weren't able to do track; it was very hard," Moeller said. "That made all of us want to work harder. We knew that the girls team was going to be good this year. Despite some injuries, the girls are still trying their best and working very hard. It's my goal to be a leader and gain as many points as possible to take our team to state."
On both the girls and boys side, Pierce has a well-rounded team.
"Field-wise we feel blessed. We've got some really nice depth,” Pierce coach Tim Waldner said. “In a few of the events, we've got kids that'll likely place at state if they stay healthy, so we're excited about that. We're still trying to figure out who our top three are, so it's really been a mix these last two meets."
Overall his Bluejays had a very good second outing, he said.
"I always look forward to the relays. We've got some kids that we think will be able to help us down the road. This is a really good meet on paper, and I'm watching to see how we match up with people. Our kids will be pretty challenged today, so I'm looking to see how they hold up against this good competition."
Wakefield also placed a number of athletes.
Coach Mike Hassler specifically mentioned his senior leadership, including Blake Brown, who placed third in both the long jump and triple jump.
"Blake Brown, this is really his first track season. He was kind of an undersized kid as a freshman and sophomore. He was going to run last year, but the season was canceled due to COVID, so now he's a freshman running around in a senior's body and he's doing a pretty good job of it."
The coach noted Brown's early success.
"Blake, in his first meet and his first long jump of his high school career last week at Stanton, went 22-5½ to shatter a 66-year-old high school record of 21-3. We thought he was going to do some pretty amazing things and Blake confirmed it on his first jump, so we're very pleased with that. "
Justin Erb, another senior for Wakefield, had personal bests in the 400 and 200.
"We've got a really solid boys team. Some young guys in Ryan Anderson and Cade Johnson in middle distance are both sophomores. We're looking to have a really well-rounded team with those young guys mixed with some of those veterans."
On the girls side, "Anna (Lundahl) has come out and thrown her best two throws her first two meets of the year. She placed first and second," Hassler said. "We're really pleased with where she's at, and we’re pretty excited about where she could be at by the end of this season."
Jordan Metzler won the 300 high hurdles and the 400, and she also finished second in the triple jump for the Trojans.
"Jordan, watching her on the basketball and volleyball court this year as a freshman we knew, coming in, she had the potential to do some pretty big things,” Hassler said. “... Doing what she's doing this early has been a surprise to us. We knew she could get there by the end of the year, but she's already doing it."
GIRLS DIVISION
Boone Central 135; Scotus Catholic 124; Pierce 107.50; Columbus Lakeview 77.50; Wayne 67; Wakefield 47.
High jump: 1. Anna Ehlers, Scotus Catholic; 2. Blake Barcel, Columbus Lakeview; 3 Mara Ranslem, Boone Central. Pole vault: 1. Grace Hatcher, Columbus Lakeview; 1. Shalee Grape, Boone Central; 3. Shelby Bridger, Scotus Catholic. Long jump: 1. Kenzie Moeller, Pierce; 2. Clarissa Kosch, Scotus Catholic; 3. Morgan Moeller, Pierce. Triple jump: 1. Gina Wragge, Pierce; 2. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield; 3. Kosch, Scotus Catholic.
Shot put: 1. Abby Brodersen, Boone Central; 2. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne; 3. MaKinzie Parsons, Pierce. Discus: 1. Anna Lundahl, Wakefield; 2. Hailey Steffensmeier, Scotus Catholic; 3. Kruse, Wayne.
100 high hurdles: 1. Grace Mustard, Scotus Catholic 15.63; 2. Molly Frenzen, Columbus Lakeview; 3. Faith Lubischer, Pierce. 300 high hurdles: 1. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 49.63; 2. Mustard, Scotus Catholic; 3. Ava Buhlman, Boone Central.
4x100: 1. Boone Central 'A' (Alicia Weeder, Ashlynn Krohn, Ranslem, Ava Duerksen) 52.19; 2. Columbus Lakeview 'A'; 3. Pierce 'B'. 4x400: 1. Pierce 'A' (Callie Arnold, K. Moeller, Payten Simmons, Abigail Meier) 4:22.93; 2. Boone Central 'A'; 3. Columbus Lakeview 'A'. 4x800: 1. Boone Central 'A' (Jordan Stopak, Autumn Simons, A. Weeder, Samantha Weeder) 210:42.33; 2. Wayne High 'A'; 3. Pierce 'A'.
100: 1. Macy Stock, Columbus Lakeview 13.05; 2. Duerksen, Boone Central; 3. A. Weeder, Boone Central. 200: 1. Barcel, Columbus Lakeview 26.47; 2. Stock, Columbus Lakeview; 3. Duerksen, Boone Central. 400: 1. Metzler, Wakefield 1:01.24; 2 Arnold, Pierce; 3. Kosch, Scotus Catholic. 800: 1. Olivia Fehringer, Scotus Catholic 2:31.75; 2. Arnold, Pierce; 3. Kiara Krusemark, Wayne. 1,600: 1. S. Weeder, Boone Central 5:51.93; 2. Fehringer, Scotus Catholic; 3. Laura Hasemann, Wayne. 3,200: 1. Jordan Stopak, Boone Central 13:03.63; 2. Hasemann, Wayne; 3. Emily Ferguson, Scotus Catholic
BOYS DIVISION
Pierce 134; Boys Town 108; Boone Central 105; Columbus Lakeview 81; Wakefield 56; Wayne High 48; Scotus Catholic 26
High jump: 1. Ryan Kramer, Boone Central 6-2; 2. Jackson Roberts, Boone Central; 3. Treyton Blecke, Wayne; 3. Logan Moeller, Pierce. Pole vault: 1. Brock Mahoney, Columbus Lakeview 12-6; 2. Miles Garcia, Pierce; 3. Dalton Delka, Pierce. Long jump: 1. L. Moeller, Logan Pierce 22-0.25; 2. Travon Smith, Boys Town; 3. Blake Brown, Wakefield. Triple jump: 1. T. Smith, Boys Town 45-8.50; 2. L. Moeller, Pierce; 3. Brown, Wakefield.
Shot put: 1. Jay Ballard, Boys Town 50-00; 2. Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview; 3. Cruz Gleason, Pierce. Discus: 1. Tristan Miller, Pierce 144-05; 2. Gleason, Pierce; 3. Ternus, Columbus Lakeview.
100 high hurdles: 1. Kramer, Boone Central 15.73; 2. Roberts, Boone Central; 3. Lebron Pendles, Boys Town. 300 high hurdles: 1. Layne Evans, Wayne 41.33; 2. Kramer, Boone Central; 3. Dustin Andreasen, Boone Central
4x100: Boone Central ‘A’ (Parker Borer, Kramer, Seth Wright, Wyatt Nissen) 44.24; 2. Boys Town 'A'; 3. Wakefield 'A'. 4x400 1. Pierce 'A' (Mason Sindelar, Ritter Oestreich, Ben Brahmer, Kaden Johnson) 3:35.55; 2. Columbus Lakeview 'A'; 3. Boys Town 'A'. 4x800: 1. Pierce 'A' (Sindelar, Gavin Sullivan, Chris Efta, Brock Bolling) 8:51.66; 2. Scotus Catholic 'A'; 3. Boys Town Boys 'A'
100: 1. Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview 11.32; 2. Nissen, Boone Central; 3. Borer, Boone Central. 200: 1. T. Smith, Boys Town 22.34; 2. Tony Murray, Boys Town; 3. Nissen, Boone Central. 400: 1. Evans, Wayne 52.43; 2. Justin Erb, Wakefield; 3. K. Johnson, Pierce; 800: 1. Sindelar, Pierce 2:01.46; 2. Turner Halvorsen, Columbus Lakeview; 3. Cade Johnson, Wakefield; 1,600: 1. Turner Halvorsen, Columbus Lakeview 5:00.47; 2. Gavin Smith, Boys Town; 3. Carlos Hurt, Boys Town. 3,200: 1. G. Smith, Boys Town 10:47.46; 2. Michael Gasper, Scotus Catholic; 3. Ryan Anderson, Wakefield.