Pierce boys, Boone Central girls win District B-4

ALBION — The Bluejays of Pierce and the Cardinals of Bone Central were flying high at the District B-4 meet on Thursday in Albion. Pierce outpaced Boone Central 148-87 to win the boy’s division while Boone Central’s girls outlasted Arlington 107½-81.
Pierce won four events in the boys division and qualified for states in five additional events.
Coach Tim Waldner believes the group was able to feed off the high level of competition that comes with tickets to Omaha on the line.
“Kids love competing for each other,” he said. “We’re just proud to have enough depth that we can have guys compete and fill those things out.”
For Boone Central coach Susan Roberts, the day went about as well as they hoped it would. She was especially impressed with how well each of them did in the relays.
“We responded really well, we competed really hard. Our boys ran the best they’ve run all season and the girls were pretty close,” she said. “I knew they were going to be dogfights and we ran hard.”
None of Pierce’s athletes dominated their events more than Logan Moeller, who went into the meet with some of the highest marks in the area for the long jump and the triple jump. By the time the day was over, Moeller had set new personal bests in each event, winning the long jump with a final tally of 22 feet, 8 inches and winning the triple jump by reaching 45 feet.
“I had good wind behind me,” he said following his wins. “So I felt like if I got in the air, I could carry well.”
Thursday’s districts also saw the return of one of the Bluejays’ better athletes. Mason Sindelar went into the season as one of Pierce’s best runners, but suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for a month. Sindelar was cleared to return for the meet, and made the most out of his opportunity.
The senior finished the 800-meter run with a final time of 2:03.26. Though it was a ways off his personal best (he had reached 1:57.59 earlier in the season) it was enough for Sindelar to win first in the event and head back to the state meet. At the end of the day, he was just happy to be back on the track.
“You don’t realize how much you miss something until it’s gone and being able to run today was just amazing,” he said. “I missed the adrenaline, the crowd and everything. It was a great feeling.”
Athletes all over the B-4 meet thrived off the competition presented to them. Look no further than West-Point Beemer’s Jesus Barrigan, who won the 100-meter dash with a final time of 10.91. Barrigan went in with the third highest mark for the race in the area, but had to compete with two others on the list, including his teammate, Edgar Rodriguez.
“Edgar’s a great teammate and we always go at it at practice,” Barrigan said. “We just make each other better.”
Another athlete to benefit from the competition at hand was Ryan Kramer, who won the 300 intermediate hurdles with a new personal best of 39.85, which now gives him the best mark in the area for the event. Kramer had to beat out four other participants who were also on the leaderboard, including his teammates Jackson Roberts and Dustin Andreasen.
“I knew the kid in lane five [Layne Evans] was going to run a good time. My teammate Jack Roberts was going to push me well,” he said. “I knew that with those guys coming up behind me that I needed to run a good time today to win.”
GIRLS: Boone Central 107½, Arlington 81, Columbus Scotus 77, South Sioux City 67, O’Neill 66, Pierce 64, Columbia Lakeview 37, Wayne 12, West Point-Beemer 10, Schuyler 5½.
Automatic state qualifiers: 100: 1. Emile Penne, SSC, 12.41; 2. Ava Duerksen, BC, 12.58; 3. Macy Stock, LKE, 12.60. 200: 1. Penne, SSC, 26.07; 2. Zelie Sorensen, ONL, 26.24; 3. Blake Barcel, LKE, 26.52. 400: 1. Alicia Weeder, BC, 1:01.08; 2. Meg Schluns, ONL, 1:01.59; 3. Katie Vogt, PIE, 1:02.29. 800: 1. Olivia Fehringer, SCO, 2:26.49; 2. Callie Arnold, PIE, 2:29.10; 3. Sidney Swanson, WPB, 2:29.29. 1600: 1. Fehringer, SCO, 5:36.91; 2. Jordan Stopak, BC, 5:43.49; 3. Samantha Weeder, BC, 5:43.97. 3200: 1. Stopak, BC, 12:28.72; 2. Weeder, BC, 12:29.08; 3. Emane Ahmed, SSC, 12:33.18.
100 hurdles: 1. Kailynn Gubbels, ARL, 14.52; 2. Grace Mustard, SCO, 14.89; 3. Blair Gutshall, ONL, 15.33. 300: 1. Gubbels, ARL, 46.27; 2. Faith Lubischer, PIE, 48.97; 3. Ava Buhlmann, BC, 50.04. 4x100: 1. O’Neill (Alyssa Eichelberger, Gutshall, Schluns, Sorensen) 50.60; 2. South Sioux City, 50.86. 4x400: 1. Arlington (Chase Andersen, Keelianne Green, Kiersten Taylor, Gubbels) 4:08.36; 2. Pierce, 4:11.79. 4x800: 1. Boone Central (Autumn Simons, Alicia Weeder, Samantha Weeder, Stopak) 10:13.69; 2. Wayne, 10:17.70.
High jump: 1. Gubbels, ARL, 5-08; 2. Anna Ehlers, SCO, 5-03; 3. Tasha Freiberg, SSC 4-11. Pole vault. 1. Sorensen, ONL, 8-06; 2. Sierra Kravig, BC, 8-0; 3. Shalee Grape, BC, 8-0. Long jump: 1. Green, ARL, 17-05; 2. Kenzie Moeller, PIE, 17-02; 3. Clarissa Kosch, SCO, 16-07½. Triple jump: 1. Young, ONL, 35-07½; 2. Green, ARL, 35-06; 3. Kosch, SCO, 34-06½. Shot put: 1. Nyaluet Diew, SSC, 39-02; 2. Hailey Steffensmeier, SCO, 35-09; 3. Cadence Robinson, ARL, 35-01. Discus: 1. Sarah Miller, PIE, 118-09; 2. Chloe Walker, SCO 117-07; 3. Kali Thomsen, ARL, 110-03.
BOYS: Pierce 148, Boone Central 87, West Point-Beemer 68, Columbus Lakeview 55, South Sioux City 46, O’Neill 45, Wayne 37½, Arlington 21, Columbus Scotus 19, Schuyler ½.
Automatic state qualifiers: 100: 1. Jesus Barragan, WPB, 10.91; 2. Wyatt Nissen, BC, 10.98; 3. Edgar Rodriguez, WPB, 11.01. 200: 1. Rodriguez, WPB, 22.67; 2. Nissen, BC, 22.84; 3. Barragan, WPB, 23.01. 400: 1. Rodriguez, WPB, 51.14; 2. Mason Sindelar, PIE, 52.49; 3. Simon Janssen, LKE, 52.94. 800: 1. Sindelar, PIE, 2:03.26; 2. Juan Balderas, SSC, 2:03.58; 3. Turner Halvorsen, LKE, 2:03.78. 1600: 1. Mesuidi Ejerso, SSC, 4:43.09; 2. Jesus Zavala, 4:53.75; 3. Brandon Mitzel, WPB, 4:55.42. 3200: 1. Ejerso, SSC, 10:11.90; 2. Mitzel, WPB, 10:21.36; 3. Jesus Zavala, WAY, 10:35.76.
110 hurdles: 1. Keaton Wattier, ONL, 15.06; 2. Jackson Roberts, BC, 15.23; 3. Ryan Kramer, BC, 15.36. 300: 1. Kramer, BC, 39.85; 2. Roberts, BC, 40.86; 3. Layne Evans, WAY, 40.95. 4x100: 1. Boone Central (Parker Borer, Kramer, Seth Wright, Nissen) 44.21; 2. Pierce, 44.53; 4x400: 1. Wayne (Alex Phelps, Sedjro Aguomba, Reece Wilson-Jaqua, Evans) 3:30.93; 2. Columbus Lakeview, 3:31.05. 4x800: 1. Columbus Scotus (Michael Gasper, Jake Heesacker, Ben Kamrath, Nicholas Schultz) 8:43.46; 2. O’Neill, 8:44.23.
High jump: 1. Kramer, BC, 6-01; 2. Sean Coventry, ONL, 6-01; 3. Dawson Watts, PIE, 5-11. Pole vault. 1. Kyler Dean, ONL, 12-06; 2, Miles Garcia, PIE, 12-0; 3. Brock Mahoney, LKE, 12-0. Long jump: 1. Logan Moeller, PIE, 22-08; 2. Addison Croghan, PIE, 20-04½; 3. Garrett Oakley, SCO, 20-04¼. Triple jump: 1. Moeller, PIE, 45-½; 2. Gavin Sullivan, PIE, 40-11¼; 3. James Fogelman, BC, 40-08¼. Shot put: 1. Jesse Thompson, ARL, 50-03; 2. Cruz Gleason, PIE, 49-03½; 3. Landon Termus, LKE, 48-08¾. Discus: 1. Gleason, PIE, 158-0; 2. Tristan Miller, PIE, 151-02; 3. Dawson Raabe, PIE, 146-06.