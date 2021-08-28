PIERCE — The Class C No. 1 Pierce Bluejays began their state title defense on Friday night with a 47-25 win over the St. Paul Wildcats.
The teams had previously met in the C1 state semifinals in 2020, where the black and blue prevailed 21-14. St. Paul has lost three of its last 13 games, all of them coming to Pierce.
Down 22-19 with under two minutes left in the first quarter, Pierce had driven the ball to the St. Paul 31-yard line. On the next play, Abram Scholting faked a handoff, rolled out to his left, found Jacksen Wachholtz all alone on a fade and hit him for a touchdown to give the Bluejays the lead.
On their last drive of the second quarter, Scholting needed only two passes to Addison Croghan — one for 15 and the other for 54 — to give Pierce a 33-22 lead going into halftime.
Scholting ended his night having completed seven of 12 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Scholting said he felt that things were moving at a slower pace than they were a year ago and he was able to see things better.
“I felt faster on the field. I felt quicker,” he said. “I think the sophomore to junior jump and physicality was really nice to have.”
In the second half, the Bluejays leaned more on their running game, which tallied 284 total yards, and its defense, which allowed only a field goal. Sophomore Keenan Valverde led the charge with nine carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns.
Pierce’s defense held strong in the second half, allowing nothing outside of a 47-yard field goal by Parker Cramer in the fourth quarter. The Bluejays came up big when they had to, most notably forcing a sack on a fourth and 6 at their 28-yard line in the third.
But they didn’t start off so strong.
On the first possession of the game, St. Paul marched 76 yards for a touchdown and made it 8-0 following a two-point conversion. Pierce answered when Scholting found Ritter Oestreich for a 39-yard touchdown.
Rylan Birkby extended the Wildcats’ lead with an 86-yard touchdown run on the next drive, but Valverde had a 33-yard run of his own for the Bluejays. Scholting’s pass on a conversion was picked and St. Paul led 15-13 with 5:42 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats went three and out on the next drive and were forced to punt. Michael Kruntorad blocked the attempt and ran it into the end zone to give Pierce its first lead of the day. However, St. Paul would snatch it right back.
On the ensuing kickoff, returner John Placke was wrapped up by defenders but never called down. With Pierce thinking the play was over, Placke took advantage and ran it 90 yards for the touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 22-15 lead.
Coach Mark Brahmer attributes a chunk of the defense’s early struggles to something unexpected. The offense that St. Paul ran was not what the Bluejays had faced in either of their two matchups last year.
“We saw a little bit of inverted bone at times, maybe five plays,” Brahmer said. “We had that one formation in our defensive teamwork one time out of about 40 plays.”
Overall, Brahmer was impressed with how hard the team worked to prepare, especially with the heat playing such a big factor.
“When you’re playing in August and September, a lot of times, you’re going to play on balmy, hot, sticky nights,” he said. “If you’re not putting them through that adversity in practice, it’s very difficult to be able to play at the level you want to play the game.”
The Bluejays return to action Friday, Sept. 3, when they host Columbus Lakeview at 7 p.m.
St. Paul 22 0 0 3 — 25
Pierce 26 7 7 7 — 47
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
STP: John Placke 15 pass from Trevor Dugan (Dugan run), 9:19.
PIE: Ritter Oestreich 39 pass from Abram Scholting (Keenan Valverde kick), 7:26.
STP: Rylan Birkby 86 run (Parker Cramer kick), 6:32.
PIE: Keenan Valverde 33 run (Pass failed), 5:42.
PIE: Michael Kruntorad 10 punt block and return (Pass failed), 3:58.
STP: Placke 90 kick return (Cramer kick), 3:45.
PIE: Jacksen Wachholtz 31 pass from Scholting (Valverde kick), 1:42.
SECOND QUARTER
PIE: Addison Croghan 54 pass from Scholting (Valverde kick), 0:45.
THIRD QUARTER
PIE: Matt Christensen 27 run (Valverde kick), 0:21.
FOURTH QUARTER
STP: Cramer 47 field goal, 6:41.
PIE: Valverde 40 run (Valverde kick), 3:53.