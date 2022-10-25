PIERCE — One week earlier, Pierce needed five sets to push aside Battle Creek on its way to winning the Mid-State Conference volleyball championship.
With the C1-8 subdistrict on the line Tuesday, the top-seeded Bluejays needed no such drama in defending their home court.
Senior libero Morgan Moeller set a new school record for most career digs, keying a stout defensive effort that paced Pierce to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 sweep of Battle Creek to advance to this weekend's district final round with a 17-match winning streak.
"You've got to credit them," Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. "They came ready to play. They were aggressive on offense, put a lot of pressure on our defense, and when we did get swings, they did an unbelievable job on their side of the net of keeping the ball off the floor and keeping some plays alive that normally would probably be points. We just never got any momentum whatsoever."
Moeller broke the previous all-time career digs record of 1,547, which was set by her older sister, Kenzie, a 2021 graduate of Pierce.
"I'm very, very happy for her," Pierce coach Zach Weber said. "Liberos and DS (defensive specialists), they get very little love ... but they're usually the heart and soul of the team, and Morgan has been that. She's been an excellent practice player, excellent leader, and is usually the loudest one at any moment in the gym — and she's been that way for four years."
After the match, Moeller admitted she knew there was a good chance she'd break her sister's record.
"To have everybody around me when I do get it, it's pretty amazing," she said. "I didn't want to tell anybody because I didn't want them to worry about that."
It was a complete performance for the Bluejays.
Sophomore Claudia Riggert led a balanced Bluejay attack with 12 kills, while junior Jaya Wachholtz had 11 and junior Maggie Painter had 10.
Senior Mya Zohner led Battle Creek with six kills, while sophomore Samantha Wemhoff added four.
That balance, Weber said, was a direct correlation to the defense and setter Brielle Unseld's command of the offense.
"The difference today is that we were able to handle the serve and serve receive," Weber said. "We were on the net swinging. We were in-system an awful lot. I always say that we have enough weapons, and if we give Brielle enough opportunities to make reads, she's going to make the right one most of the time and we're going to give our hitter a great opportunity to score."
In all three sets, Pierce used big scoring runs to take control.
To begin the night, the Bluejays turned a 13-8 lead into a 25-11 win with scoring runs of 6-0 and 5-0. That was indicative of how the match would go.
The second set featured 7-0 and 6-0 runs to pull away from a 9-6 edge.
The third set featured the most drama, with Battle Creek ahead 3-1 for its first lead of the entire contest. It was tied throughout until Pierce scored an 8-0 run for a 17-10 lead, and neither team strung more than three points together after that.
"We did have a little lead, one or two points. It was never like we got out in front, but there was some hope there anyway, and then we hit a bad run at 10-10, and then all of a sudden, it was 17-10," Wintz said.
Exactly a week ago, though, it wasn't so smooth sailing. Pierce was on the verge of a sweep, only to see Battle Creek rally to win the third and fourth sets and force a fifth during their Mid-State Conference semifinal. Since then, Pierce has won nine straight sets — against Norfolk Catholic in the conference finals and both of its subdistrict contests.
"We took a big step up in defense," Weber said. "Defensively, we looked awesome. We were picking up balls that we weren't picking up last week. We were flying around. ... That great defense led to a great transition game."
Class C1-8 subdistrict final
Battle Creek (14-18) 11 10 18
Pierce (29-2) 25 25 25
BATTLE CREEK (kills-aces-blocks): Mya Zohner 6-0-0, Addisyn Taake 0-0-0, Sophie Humphrey 2-0-0, Tylar Humphrey 0-2-0, Reagan Brummels 3-0-0, Abbie Erickson 1-0-2, Breanna Borchers 0-0-0, Samantha Wemhoff 2-0-0.
PIERCE (kills-aces-blocks): Claudia Riggert 12-0-1, Skylar Scholting 5-0-0, Jaya Wachholtz 11-2-0, Ciara Garcia 3-0-0, Brielle Unseld 0-0-0, Morgan Moeller 0-1-0, Maggie Painter 10-0-1, Raegan Theisen 0-0-0.