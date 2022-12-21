Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected with a brief period of freezing drizzle possible Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will make travel dangerous at times. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&