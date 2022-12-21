PIERCE–The Pierce boys and girls basketball teams won a pair of games against Lutheran High Northeast here Tuesday night.
The Bluejays, newly ranked at No. 4 in Class C1, broke away from a 16-16 deadlock at halftime by outscoring Lutheran High 20-6 in the third period en route to a 48-30 victory in the boys contest.
The win helps Pierce remain among the very few undefeated high school basketball teams in Nebraska at 6-0, while the Eagles slip to 5-2 on the season.
Similarly, the Bluejays also won the girls game by outscoring Lutheran High 21-5 in the second quarter, then added another 18 points in the third to lead 49-18 before wrapping up a 61-31 victory to improve to 5-1.
In the boys contest, Eagles coach Kenny Blank utilized an effective combination defensive scheme that caused Pierce plenty of difficulty offensively, as the Bluejays made just 2 of 9 field goal attempts in the opening quarter.
Unfortunately, Lutheran High was having its own struggles against Pierce’s traditionally tough man-to-man defense as the first period ended with the Bluejays leading 6-5.
“We were in a triangle-and-two, man-to-man on (Abram) Scholting and (Ben) Brahmer,” Blank said. “The first half we couldn’t have drawn it up any better, although we would have loved a few more buckets offensively.”
The Eagles showed that they could go toe-to-toe with Pierce, answering a 9-0 run by the Bluejays that began at the end of the first and extended into the middle of the second that created a 12-5 Pierce lead before Lutheran High’s Gavin Feddern scored inside.
Although Pierce got another basket by Colby Anderson, the Eagles used five points by Braden Feddern to outscore the Bluejays 11-4 the rest of the period to forge a 16-16 score at the half.
Lutheran High held its only lead of the game early in the third when consecutive baskets by Josh Rojas earned leads of 18-6 and 20-18, but momentum swung dramatically in the Bluejays’ favor the rest of the game.
A large part of that credit goes to the adjustments Pierce made during the halftime break.
“I complimented the kids that all year we’ve come out really well in the third quarter, they’ve listened well and adjusted to what people have thrown at us–we’ve seen a lot of different defenses, especially when people have tried to take Abram and Ben away,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “In the third quarter they did a great job when people collapsed, they found cutters for wide-open layups or finished really well themselves if they had room.”
Lutheran High was accumulating foul trouble as Anden Schold picked up his third and fourth fouls, while Tate Collison and Landon Johnson each were whistled for their third–and Pierce made 6 of 7 free throws.
Pierce, taking advantage of three three-point plays–one each by Devon Watts, Brahmer, and Scholting–finished out the period by outscoring the Eagles 18-2 to lead 36-22.
“We were getting in foul trouble, and they were making their free throws,” Blank said. “They definitely wore us down, and when you’re not scoring it makes it that much harder.”
“It was a struggle offensively, but that’s a great defensive team,” he said. “I don’t think they’re giving up more than 40 points per game right now.”
Specifically, the Bluejays’ defensive average entering the game was right at 36 points per game.
“That’s hats off to our kids; they take pride in it, and it’s one of the first goals they set,” Emory said. “They work their tails off to keep that number under 40. We do a good job of keeping the ball in front of us and a good job of switching screening actions. I think they were a little fatigued in the fourth quarter, and our kids are used to playing a lot of minutes.”
Fatigue took its toll on Lutheran High during the final period, as field goal attempts fell short, free throws rimmed out, and ball handling became more vulnerable to the quick hands of the Bluejays defenders as Pierce outscored the Eagles 12-8 to finish out its 48-30 win.
“That’s the fourth-ranked in Class C1 for a reason; we kind of had them on the ropes for a while, so it’s something to learn from, that we can compete there,” Blank said. “But we’ve got to put 32 minutes together; 16 minutes isn’t enough. It’s a good opportunity for our program to improve on. Although there are no good losses, hopefully we can turn it into a positive.”
Brahmer, who didn’t score in the first quarter and managed just four points in the second, totaled 18 in the game to pace the Bluejays offensively. Scholting, who scored 7 in the first half, finished the game with 15 points.
Lutheran High’s Braden Feddern, with 15 points, and Rojas, with 11, led the Eagles in scoring.
IN THE GIRLS GAME, the Pierce defense frequently forced the Eagles into turnovers, then used passes down the floor in transition to get shot opportunities or earn trips to the free throw line.
On defense and on offense, the Bluejays outrebounded Lutheran High–limiting the Eagles to just one shot while getting additional offensive chances or trips to the free throw line on numerous possessions.
As a result, Pierce turned its 10-4 first-quarter lead into a 31-9 advantage by halftime and a 49-18 lead at the third quarter as well–shooting 50 percent from the field in the second and third periods–before finalizing its 61-31 win.
Senior Morgan Moeller paced the Bluejays’ offensive effort with 20 points–14 in the third quarter, while sophomores Skylar Sholting and Ava Knox contributed13 and 11 points, respectively.
Lutheran High, now 2-5, was also led in scoring by a senior, Mia Wiederin, who finished with 18 points.
Boys game
Lutheran High Northeast 5 11 6 8 – 30
Pierce 6 10 20 12 – 48
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (5-2): Anden Schold 1-3 0-0 2, Emerson Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Tate Collison 0-1 0-0 0, Josh Rojas 4-12 3-6 11, Braden Feddern 4-16 5-6 15, Landon Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Gavin Feddern 1-1 0-0 2, Jaceyff Clyde 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-37 8-12 30.
PIERCE (6-0): Addison Croghan 1-3 3-4 7, Jackson Wachholtz 0-3 0-1 0, Colby Anderosn 2-3 0-0 4, Ben Brahmer 7-11 3-3 18, Deon Watts 1-3 1-1 3, Travis Emory 0-1 0-0, Abram Scholting 4-10 7-11 15, Brock Collison 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 16-33 15-22 48.
Girls game
Lutheran High Northeast 4 5 9 13 – 31
Pierce 10 21 18 12 – 61
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-5): Kealy Ranslem 0-6 0-0 0, Reagan Lewis 1-1 0-2 2, Avery Koeppe 1-3 0-0 2, Faith Baumgartel 0-2 0-0 0, Josie Spence 1-4 0-0 3, Delaney Rose-Hancock 1-5 0-0 2, McKenna Wasson 0-2 0-0 0, Sophia Wolff 2-6 0-0 4, Mia Wiederin 6-13 4-7 18, Juliana Rojas 0-2 0-0 0, Leah Meyer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-45 4-9 31.
PIERCE (5-1): Hadley Wragge 3-5 0-1 6, Aubrey Hanson 0-2 3-6 3, Emily Endorf 1-2 0-0 2, Abbie Cone 1-9 4-10 6, Madelyn Hanson 0-1 0-0 0, Ava Knox 4-10 1-2 11, Morgan Moeller 7-15 4-5 20, Skylar Scholting 3-4 6-7 13. Totals: 19-47 18-31 61.