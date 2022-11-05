PIERCE–The undefeated and No. 2-ranked Pierce Bluejays football team moves on in the Class C1 playoffs after defeating Columbus Lakeview 33-23 Friday night in a game that was not as close as the final score suggests.
After a solid defensive effort through three quarters, Pierce led 26-0 less than three minutes into the fourth following a 44-yard touchdown connection from Abram Scholting to Ben Brahmer.
Lakeview, which had been stifled offensively until that time–with fewer than 100 yards of total offense in the first half–scored 23 points in the fourth period as Pierce substituted freely.
“The two scores they got were against some of our second- or third-team guys, and we thought about putting our first group back in,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “But if you do that and get somebody injured, it really doesn’t make any difference if you win by one or 26–which we were up when they started that barrage. We kind of had to swallow our pride and say, ‘Let’s just get out of this thing,’ because if you lose one of your main guys, the next thing you know you’re kicking yourself.”
Pierce had plenty of offense of its own, rolling up 150 yards rushing and another 88 in the air in the first half, with Scholting’s 16-yard scramble for a touchdown and 36-yard pass to Deon Watts providing a 14-0 lead.
Scholting then added a 5-yard strike to Karter Wolfe in the second to put the Bluejays up 20-0 and with Keenan Valverde’s 57 yards pacing a balanced running attack, the only problem Pierce was having to that point was a lack of success on point-after-touchdown conversions, missing two PAT kicks and completing one two-point effort on a Valverde run.
Meanwhile, the Bluejays’ defense limited the Vikings’ primary runner–Landon Ternus–to 10 yards in the first half and just 28 in the game.
“We really did a pretty good job defending the run all game long; he had one play late in the game where he carried about 10 of us for about 10 yards, but for the most part I thought we did a nice job in the box with our first unit,” Brahmer said. “There were a number of guys, like Korvin Fritz–our leading tackler–who’s the younger brother to Colton, one of the best linebackers to ever play here. Now Korvin is developing into that kind of guy, too.”
Brahmer also complimented the play of linebackers Tristan Kuehler and Zach Meier, as “160-pound kids, but they’re fighters.”
“Dawson Raabe is one of the better defensive tackles on this side of the state, and Luke Endorf at defensive end has really come on as the season has progressed,” Brahmer said. “Our outside-backers–Jayden Coulter and Ben Brahmer–are playing really well, and Abram Scholting had a big pick tonight and a forced fumble.”
With the Bluejays ahead 6-0, Scholting’s forced fumble–when the senior separated the Vikings’ Braxton Borer from the football at the Pierce 18-yard line–was then recovered by teammate (Ben) Brahmer and stopped the first of Lakeview’s limited number of scoring opportunities in the first half.
The Bluejays then marched 82 yards in just 10 plays, scoring when Scholting found Deon Watts–a junior who just returned to the football team a week ago after recovering from a knee injury during basketball season last year–a step behind the defender deep downfield.
“It’s great to see a kid who’s gone through all that rehab come back and have success–he really sparked us with that great catch in the first half,” Brahmer said. “All the way through his rehab, he never missed a practice, never missed a meeting.”
“Dawson (Raabe) is another kid who had a knee injury toward the end of wrestling season last year,” he said. “He came back for game one of this season, and he’s really battled, so we’ve been happy to see him have a senior season–and we didn’t know if he would.”
Pierce also scored on its next possession, its first of the second period, covering 95 yards in 15 plays–converting a 3rd-and-11 on a Scholting to Addison Croghan completion and a 4th-and-2 with a Valverde 5-yard run–before Karter Wolfe’s 5-yard reception put the Bluejays up 20-0 with just 35 seconds left in the first half.
A short kickoff, however, provided Lakeview with field position at its own 34, and the Vikings quickly moved–with the assistance of a Pierce defensive holding call in the secondary–to the Bluejays’ 24-yard line with five seconds remaining before Fritz broke loose up the middle and sacked Lakeview quarterback Clayton Thomson for a 12-yard loss to end the threat.
Defensive plays by both teams highlighted the third quarter–with Fritz joining teammate Kuehler for a sack on one play, then aiding Raabe on the next to stop the Vikings’ first possession of the third period.
When Lakeview recovered a fumble on the ensuing Pierce drive, the Bluejays’ pass rush and coverage induced back-to-back incompletions and forced a three-and-out.
Another Pierce fumble, early in an attempted punt return, kept the Vikings’ next drive alive at the Bluejays’ 30 but, on 4th-and-6 defensive end Lucas Scrivner tackled Lakeview receiver Borer short of the line to gain on a quick pass into the flat.
Leading 26-0 after his pass completion to Brahmer to open the fourth quarter Scholting, who also plays in the secondary, added an interception to end the next Lakeview drive, although Pierce saw its own drive end near midfield.
The Vikings took advantage, marching 58 yards on six plays–the longest a 28-yard pass from Thomson to Turner Halvorsen that took the ball to the Bluejays’ one-yard line–and scored on Borer’s run to trail 26-7 with just over five minutes remaining in the game.
Ben Brahmer recovered Lakeview’s first onside kick attempt then, two plays later, took a handoff on what appeared to be a wide receiver sweep and tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Coulter to increase the Pierce lead to 33-7–putting in motion the Bluejays’ substitutions, but setting up the Vikings’ “barrage” of points during the final four minutes.
A Lakeview drive ended with Borer’s 6-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 33-15 and, following a successful onside kick, the Vikings went 47 yards to score once again when Owen Bargen ran the ball in from the three to trail 33-23 with 45 seconds and set up one last onside kick–an attempt which was covered by the Bluejays’ Colby Anderson to end the game.
The Bluejays will host Adams Central, a 31-14 upset winner over higher-seeded and previously undefeated McCook, in the semifinals on Friday.
Class C1 quarterfinals
Columbus Lakeview (8-3) 0 0 0 23 – 23
Pierce (11-0) 14 6 0 13 – 33
Scoring summary
First quarter
PIE: Abram Scholting 16 run (kick failed), 9:16.
PIE: Deon Watts 36 pass from Scholting (Keenan Valverde run), :00.
Second quarter
PIE: Karter Wolfe 5 pass from Scholting (pass failed), :35.
Fourth quarter
PIE: Ben Brahmer 44 pass from Scholting (run failed), 9:39.
CLV: Braxton Borer 1 run (Miguel Cullum kick), 5:15.
PIE: Jayden Coulter 53 pass from Brahmer (Valverde kick), 4:30.
CLV: Owen Bargen 6 run (Borer run), 1:21.
CLV: Bargen 3 run (Landon Ternus run), :45.