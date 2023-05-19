OMAHA – Kade Pieper knew the situation.
His opportunity to defend his shot put title in the Class C state track and field championships came down to his final throw.
And to earn a second gold, he would need to set a class state meet record.
The Norfolk Catholic senior came through in the high-pressure situation, launching that final throw 63 feet, 7.5 inches to take the gold medal – and state meet record – away from Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir on Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
“I just had to let it go,” Pieper said. “I had nothing to lose, really.”
He said Knights throws coach Blake Moen has him practice a situation where he has to win a meet on the last throw. That perfectly prepared him for this situation – although one might not expect having to win a meet just minutes after the previous thrower set a new state meet record.
That’s what happened when Uhlir’s final attempt measured 61-11.5, breaking the Class C state meet record of 61-6.25 set by Phil Lueking of Southern Valley in 1997.
The newest record didn’t stand for 26 years. It barely lasted a couple of minutes.
After battling each other at multiple meets throughout the season, Pieper wasn’t surprised to see Uhlir break the record.
“I knew he was able to do those throws,” Pieper said. “He’s been able to get one out there. I was ready to win on my last throw.”
Pieper did that, setting off a second round of loud cheers and oohs and ahhs from the crowd surrounding the shot put arena within a couple minutes.
Uhlir left with a smile on his face even after being so close to a gold medal.
“I can’t be mad,” he said. “We’re both in the 60s, and that’s special. I break (the meet record), and he breaks it. It’s how it's gone all year.
“I’ll warm up, I’ll power throw 57, he power throws 58. We’ll do a full (throw), I’ll do 60, he’ll go 62 or something. It’s how it’s been going.”
They did that twice in the finals. Uhlir took the lead with his first throw of that round, going 60-4.5. Pieper topped that with his second attempt of 61-5.
Then came the back-and-forth of their sixth throws of the day.
Pieper said the friendly rivalry with Uhlir helped push him towards his record-breaking season.
“It was fun because we always have a battle at a meet,” he said. “We’re never taking a meet off. We’re battling back and forth.
“It helps me because I don’t want to lose. I want to win a meet. He beat me in the first meet (the Battle Creek invite) and I haven’t lost since.”
The competition drastically picked up in the finals. Pieper led after the preliminary heats, but his best effort of 58-8.75 was well short of his Class C state record of 65-3.75 that he set at his district meet.
“I had anxiety and nerves,” Pieper said. “I was worried that I was going to scratch my throws at first, so I was kind of laying back. Then I had to win on my last throw.”
Uhlir said after starting to throw consistently over 60-feet, he’ll set his goal to get to 70 next year for his senior year.
“I’m going to set it high,” he said. “Hopefully I don’t get hurt in football because I’ve been hurt the last three years. If I get a full off-season, that’s my goal.
“I didn’t get fully healthy until the middle of February. I barely had any time to lift going into the season. But doing a lot of technique work pays off.”
Three other area competitors medalled in the shot put. Stanton’s Barrett Wilke was third (57-6.5), Oakland-Craig’s JT Brands fifth (55-11) and Battle Creek’s Jacob Ottis seventh (54-0).
Norfolk Catholic earned a medal in the triple jump. Cameron Borgmann placed sixth by going 43-8.5.
Kanyon Talton guaranteed the Knights another medal by qualifying for Saturday's finals in the 400.