O'NEILL -- Kade Pieper knew he had unleashed a good throw in the shot put as soon as his next-to-final attempt left his hand at Thursday’s O’Neill invite.
It was a good throw. A really, really, really good throw.
The Norfolk Catholic senior shattered the meet record in the event while winning in a person record 61 feet, 2 inches.
Considering that this was the 62nd annual O’Neill invite, besting the old record of 58-5 by nearly three feet was no small accomplishment.
“I’ve been working on getting my positions right, so I needed some practices,” said Pieper, the defending Class C state champion in the shot put. “I knew that I could throw that far.”
Pieper now has the third best mark in the state behind Papillion-La Vista South’s Caiden Fredrick and Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos.
By blowing past the 60-foot mark, Pieper now is eyeing the school record of 62-10, set by Kevin Ramaekers in 1988. Ramaekers and West Holt’s Bubba Kramer (2003) share the Northeast and North Central Nebraska all-time record.
“I really want to get that school record,” Piper said.
And he is willing to keep working to get that.
“My season has gone good so far, but I still have some work to do,” he said.
But he’s still enjoying himself while not feeling any pressure as a defending state champion.
“I’m just trying to have fun,” said Pieper, who also won the discus with a throw of 160-1, well ahead of his previous season best of 157-8.
Pieper’s record was just part of a big day by Norfolk Catholic, which swept the boys and girls team titles at the 17-team invitational. Teams competed together in one division as opposed to being divided into two divisions as in previous years in this meet.
Norfolk Catholic nearly took down another meet record. John Clausen couldn’t clear 14-1 to set a new mark in the pole vault, but he was happy winning the event by going 13-8.
“I’m pretty happy with it because there have been a lot of practices where I’ve had jumps that felt like I could have done that,” he said. “It feels good to finally do that. It was a long time to finally get to that height.”
Clausen said the day’s heat and a strong backwind led to a lot of speed down the runway.
“I got to use the big pole, and I got a big jump out of it,” he said.
Clausen said strong competition was also a good motivating factor. Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson placed second (13-2) while Knights teammate Clayton Carney was third (12-8).
“There’s great competition here,” he said. “Carter Nelson is good and so is Clay. That’s three of us in our district that have all jumped around 13-0, 13-6, 14-0. There was a lot of competition today.”
Clausen said he wants to break the 14-0 mark for his senior season. He got a boost during his third and final try at it on Thursday when the public address announcer stated he was going for a meet record, leading to rhythmic clapping as he went down the runway.
“The clapping and the announcer giving me a little shoutout gave me a lot of adrenaline going down the runway,” he said. “It felt like I was going really fast. I thought I had a great attempt at it. I just came down on the bar. I’ll get it next meet.”
The Knights outdistance Ord 125-80 for the boys title. Carter Janssen won the 100-meter dash and 200 while Kanyon Talton won the 400 and the 300 hurdles. The Knights also took first in the 4x100 relay with Brandon Kollars, Janssen, Mason Timmerman and Mason Weidner teaming up for gold.
Pierce’s Gavin Sullivan was a double winner in the long and triple jumps, and Elkhorn Valley took the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC’S girls won three events but generated plenty of other points to top Ord 95-81 for the team title.
Channatee Robles was a double winner in the high jump and triple jump while the Knights’ 4x100 relay team of Jamaya Koehlmoos, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer and Aubrey Barnes continued its winning ways.
“It was a hot and windy day but both teams performed well,” Norfolk Catholic coach TIm Kassmeier said. “We had some very good performances in many areas but have some areas we need to improve in, too. We keep making strides of getting into better shape and gaining confidence. Now we just need to keep building on what we are doing.”
The biggest performance in the girls meet was by Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum, the only athlete to win four individual events.
The senior swept the 400, 800, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “There’s a ton of great, great competition here, and I really like running these meets because it makes me better, running against all these girls.
“Like in the 300 hurdles, one of the girls came out really, really fast. That helps push me, so I like doing that.”
It’s a grind of a schedule for Cheatum to do that combination of events, especially with the 800 and 300 hurdles going back-to-back on the meet schedule.
“I’m definitely blessed with a great body that can run, but I think I also put in a lot of hard work in practices,” Cheatum said.
O’Neill’s Presley Heiss swept the 100 and 200.
O’Neill invite
GIRLS
Team scoring: Norfolk Catholic 95, Ord 81, Summerland 55, O’Neill 53, Ainsworth 47, O’Neill St. Mary’s 39, Humphrey St. Francis 37, Elkhorn Valley 31, Boyd County 28, North Central 26, Bloomfield 18, Wausa 10, Valentine 5, Chambers/Wheeler Central 1, Elgin Public/Pope John 1.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Presley Heiss, O’N, 12.96; 2. Aubrey Barnes, NC, 13.36. 200: 1. Heiss, O’N, 26.86; 2. Jamaya Koehlmoos, NC, 27.16. 400: 1. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:01.51. 800: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 2:32.13; 2. Paige Drueke, BC, 2:33.53. 1,600: 1. Angela Frick, NCEN, 6:05.33; 2. Hannah Baumgart, HSF, 6:06.63. 3,200: 1. Katherine Kerrigan, AIN, 12:37.33; 2. Joslynn Larson, EV, 13:56.02. 100H: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 16.76; 2. Madison Abbenhaus, BLOOM, 17.15. 300H: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 48.44; 2. Eva Hartzell, NC, 49.57. 4x100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Koehlmoos, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer, Barnes), 51.75; 2. O’Neill, 52.94. 4x400: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 4:22.78; 2. Ord, 4:28.42. 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis, 10:19.12; 2. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 10:19.94.
HJ: 1. Channatee Robles, NC, 5-2; 2. Bailer Ahlers, SUM, 5-0. PV: 1. Brookelyn Fox, ORD, 8-2; 2. Annabelle Barlow, OSM, 8-2. LJ: 1. Cameryn Goochey, AIN, 14-10; 2. Barnes, NC, 14-9. TJ: 1. Robles, NC, 33-11.75. SP: 1. Karlene Kepler, NCEN, 39-2. DIS: 1. Amelia Hoffman, BC, 121-1; 2. Taylor Alexander, WAU, 116-8.
BOYS
Team scoring: Norfolk Catholic 125, Ord 80, Elkhorn Valley 56, North Central 44, Valentine 44, Pierce 35, Wause 34, Ainsworth 28, Summerland 25, O’Neill 21, Bloomfield 13, Elgin Public/Pope John 9, Boyd County 8, Humphrey St. Francis 5.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Carter Janssen, NC, 11.39; 2. Carter Nelson, AIN, 11.45. 200: 1. Janssen, NC, 23.03; 2. Mason Weidner, NC, 23.77. 400: 1. Kanyon Talton, NC, 52.27. 800: 1. Owen Lane, ORD, 2:02.59; 2. Addison Smith, WAU, 2:04.15. 1,600: 1. Smith, WAU, 4:49.11; 2. Jack Lancaster, VAL, 5:03.83. 3,200: 1. Luke Woockman, WAU, 10:54.68; 2. Grant Springer, VAL, 10:55.40. 110H: 1. Hayden Kluthe, ORD, 15.95; 2. Nathan Perrett, VAL, 16..33. 300H: 1. Talton, NC, 41.14; 2. Carter Werner, EV, 42.32. 4x100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Brandon Kollars, Janssen, Mason Timmerman, Weidner), 44.51; 2. Ainsworth , 45.61. 4x400: 1. Elkhorn Valley, 3:38.07; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 3:38.47. 4x800: 1. Elkhorn Valley (Waylon Warneke, Brendyn Ollendick, Maverick Hagemann, Dawson Hansen, 8:36.09.
HJ: 1. Werner, EV, 6-4.5; 2. Ryan Rifer, SUM, 6-0. PV: 1. John Clausen, NC, 13-8; 2. Nelson, AIN, 13-2. LJ: 1. Gavin Sullivan, PIE, 21-9.5; 2. Nate Decker, EV, 19-9. TJ: 1. Sullivan, PIE, 43-1.25; 2. Wiley Ziegler, BLOOM, 40-11.75; SP: 1. Kade Pieper, NC, 61-2. DIS: 1. Pieper, NC, 160-1.