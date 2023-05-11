ATKINSON – With his latest record-breaking performance in the shot put, Kade Pieper locked in his dad’s choice of headwear for his upcoming graduation party.
Pieper also provided the unlikely sight of an attempt rolling out of the far end of the shot put arena at West Holt’s track and field facility and into the trees far, far away.
It was just another day for the Norfolk Catholic senior at Thursday’s Class C-5 district meet. He broke the Class C state shot put record for his third consecutive meet, this time unleashing an effort of 65 feet, 3.75 inches on his final attempt that moved him atop the state’s all-class chart for the season by almost 16 inches.
Pieper, who surpassed 60 feet for the first time just 28 days ago, said breaking 65 feet was next on his checklist after he’d gone 63-4.75 at last week’s Norfolk Catholic invite.
“It was another goal of mine,” he said. “I had a big bet with my dad that I could throw over 64-6.”
Now dad has to pay up.
“He has to wear a giant sombrero for my graduation party,” said Pieper, who has added 6-10.25 to his personal record in less than a month.
“My coaching has helped me immensely, getting better every day,” he said. “I only throw during track, so it’s pretty amazing for me. I want to keep working to get better and better.”
Pieper had a goal to break 60 feet entering his senior year. He’s gone well beyond that, and now focuses on winning a second consecutive state title next week at Omaha Burke Stadium.
“I feel pretty comfortable, but I know there are a lot of throwers who could throw that far,” Pieper said. “My goal is to go back-to-back.”
BATTLE CREEK’S BOYS used a win in the 4x400 relay to beat out Norfolk Catholic 126-116 for the team title. Parker Clausen, Jackson Ricchio, Cameron Korth and Will Hamer teamed up for one of six first-place finishes by the Braves.
Ricchio swept the hurdles events, while Hamer added a win in the 400. Jaxon Kilmurry took first in the 3,200 and Trent Uhlir won the discus in addition to placing second to Pieper in the shot put with a throw of 60-10.5.
Norfolk Catholic also got wins from Mason Hagan in the 800, Cameron Borgmann in the triple jump and from the 4x100 relay team of Kanyon Talton, Carter Janssen, Mason Timmerman and Mason Weidner.
Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson qualified for the state meet in three events, including the rare performance of getting to Omaha on his one and only attempt in an event all season.
The all-class co-record holder in the high jump qualified by placing third at 6-1.
“I didn’t even do a single run-through today, so I can’t be mad about it,” Nelson said. “I came in at 6-1 and cleared it and decided that’s all that I wanted to do. There was no reason to keep going.”
A lingering ankle injury had kept Nelson from competing in the high jump all season. But one attempt at the automatic qualifying height at districts was good enough to get him back to Omaha.
“I’m still struggling with (the ankle injury) a lot right now, but there’s a point where you just have to buckle down and go,” he said.
Nelson aims for another big finish at the state meet even with his limited time high jumping this season. He finished fifth in the all-class standings as a freshman and won all-class gold as a sophomore.
“The goal is to once again get the all-class (medal) in the high jump because I know how rare it is to all-class all years in high school,” he said. “That’s been one of my biggest goals since freshman year.”
Nelson won the pole vault with a personal record 14-1.
“I finally got up on that new pole that we’ve been working with, so that was good,” he said.
He also qualified in the discus by placing second behind Uhlir.
Luke Klabenes swept the 100 and 200 to lead West Holt, which placed third.
WEST HOLT’S GIRLS claimed four golds on the track to earn the team title by outdistancing Battle Creek 125-102.
Abbygail Davis was first in the 200, Pavan Larson won the 800 and the Huskies got victories in the 4x100 (Katelynn Kratz, Makenna Schaaf, Davis and AInsley Galyen) and 4x400 (Taylor Walnofer, Larson, Schaaf, Galyen).
Battle Creek’s district champions were Sophie Humphrey (100 hurdles), Mya Zohner (pole vault), Reagan Brummels (shot put) and Taylynn Aldag (discus).
Norfolk Catholic came in third. Freshman Jamaya Koehlmoos won the 100 and was second in the 200. She joined Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer and Aubrey Barnes on a second-place 4x100 team that was edged out by West Holt with both getting under 50 seconds.
Barnes added a win in the long jump for the Knights.
Ainsworth junior Katherine Kerrigan claimed three gold medals. She won the 1,600 and 3,200 and joined Kendyl Delimont, Cheyan Temple and Emma Kennedy on the winning 4x800 relay.
“It was really rainy, so I was glad that my times were OK and I could qualify,” Kerrigan said.
The district meet had a pair of delays due to weather. The second came right before the girls 1,600 race.
“Some of us use massage guns and things like that, but I just tried to nap,” Kerrigan said. “It worked out OK. I wished my times could have been better, but I’m tired.”
Now she hopes to maintain her season-long success at the state meet.
“I’d like to medal in at least two of my events, maybe three,” she said. “I’ll have to make sure I run my races smart and don’t go out too fast and lose it all.”
CLASS C, DISTRICT 5
GIRLS
Team scoring: West Holt 125, Battle Creek 102, Norfolk Catholic 92, Ainsworth 77, North Central 42, Summerland 42, Elkhorn Valley 34, Valentine 10.
Automatic state qualifiers
100: 1. Jamaya Koehlmoos, NC, 12.76; 2. Aubrey Barnes, NC, 12.88. 200: 1. Abbygail Davis, WH, 26.82; 2. Koehlmoos, NC, 26.92. 400: 1. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:00.02; 2. Ainsley Galyen, WH, 1:00.39. 800: 1. Pavan Larson, WH, 2:31.06; 2. Angela Frick, NC, 2:31.83. 1. Katherine Kerrigan, AIN, 5:39.22; 2. Maddie Davis, WH, 5:49.70. 3,200: 1. Kerrigan, AIN, 12:47.95; 2. M. Davis. WH, 13:02.88. 100H: 1. Sophie Humphrey, BC, 15.61; 2. Eva Hartzell, NC, 15.84. 300H: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 46.77; 2. Makenna Schaaf, WH, 47.35. 4x100: 1. West Holt (Katelynn Kratz, Schaaf, A. Davis, Galyen), 49.92. 4x400: 1. West Holt (Taylor Walnofer, Larson, Schaaf, Galyen), 4:15.22. 4x800: 1. Ainsworth (Kerrigan, Kendyl Delimont, Cheyan Temple, Emma Kennedy), 10:22.67.
HJ: 1. Bailey Ahlers, SUM, 5-3; 2. Channatee Robles, NC, 5-3; 3. Kratz, WH, 5-1. PV: 1. Mya Zohner, BC, 10-9; 2. Brooklyn Buell, NC, 9-8. LJ: 1. Barnes, NC, 17-0.5; 2. Humphrey, BC, 16-10.5. TJ: 1. Dakota Stutzman, AIN, 34-7.75; 2. Robles, NC, 34-4.5. SP: 1. Reagan Brummels, BC, 39-6.5; 2. Jaid Wehrle, BC, 38-2.5. DIS: 1. Taylynn Aldag, BC, 110-3; 2. Karli Kral, AIN, 109-6.
BOYS
Team scoring: Battle Creek 126, Norfolk Catholic 116, West Holt 90, Elkhorn Valley 59, Valentine 36, Ainsworth 36, North Central 35, Summerland 23.
Automatic state qualifiers
100: 1. Luke Klabenes, WH, 10.97; 2. Carter Janssen, NC, 11.01. 200: 1. Klabenes, WH, 22.68; 2. Trevor Thomson, SUM, 22.99. 400: 1. Will Hamer, BC, 51.62; 2. Kanyon Talton, NC, 51.64. 800: 1. Mason Hagan, NC, 2:02.65; 2. Parker Clausen, BC, 2:04.51. 1,600: 1. Drew Martin, WH, 4:41.70; 2. Jack Lancaster, VAL, 4:43.45. 3,200: 1. Jaxon Kilmurry, BC, 10:29.04; 2. Jack Springer, VAL, 10:30.96. 110H: 1. Jackson Ricchio, BC, 15.20; 2. Trey Anthony, NC, 15.59. 300H: 1. Ricchio, BC, 40.37; 2. Talton, NC, 40.68. 4x100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Talton, Janssen, Mason Timmerman, Mason Weidner), 43.74. 4x400: 1. Battle Creek (Clausen, Ricchio, Cameron Korth, Hamer), 3:28.29. 4x800: 1. Elkhorn Valley (Waylon Warneke, Maverick Hagemann, Dawson Hansen, Brendyn Ollendick), 8:26.97.
HJ: 1. Carter Werner, EV, 6-5; 2. Isaac Cronin, VAL, 6-1; 3. Carter Nelson, AIN, 6-1. PV: 1. Nelson, AIN, 14-1; 2. John Claussen, NC, 13-7; 3. Clayton Carney, NC, 13-1. LJ: 1. Nate Decker, EV, 20-10.25; 2. Tyler Jelinek, WH, 20-8. TJ: 1. Cameron Borgmann, NC, 44-0.25; 2. Korth, BC, 42-7. SP: 1. Kade Pieper, NC, 65-3.75; 2. Trent Uhlir, BC, 60-10.5. DIS: 1. Uhlir, BC, 178-6; 2. Nelson, AIN, 162-11.