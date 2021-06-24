Photographer Randy Bacon will appear at the Norfolk Arts Center on Thursday, July 15 to discuss his exhibit, “The Road I Call Home.”
Bacon’s exhibit reception was originally scheduled for early June but had to be moved due to a family emergency. Though Bacon’s appearance is delayed, his exhibit has not. His collection is currently on display in both the atrium and gallery through Thursday, August 26. The exhibit was possible due to donations provided from the Norfolk Area Big Give.
Bacon has been a photographer for more than 40 years, and he focuses his work on portraiture. He has traveled the world photographing his subjects. For Bacon, a portrait allows him to focus on each individual and their uniqueness, and he hopes to illuminate life’s blessings.
“The Road I Call Home” is a collection of color and black and white portraits that explores homelessness. Bacon’s purpose behind the exhibit parallels that of all his portrait work — to showcase the value of the individual. He also hopes to dispel stereotypes about the homeless and educate viewers by challenging preconceptions and judgments. Bacon himself said that it forced him to examine his own preconceived ideas about homelessness.
Each piece in the collection has an accompanying story told by its subject. It’s important to note that the stories are told in their own words, and this brings authenticity and a sense of intimacy with the subject that a more detached narrative interpretation lacks. The individuals vary in age, race, sex and circumstance, but in each, Bacon captures moments of vulnerability and dignity. A common theme throughout is the need for kindness and an undercurrent of hope for the future. A great deal of trust and respect is evident between the artist and the subjects, for allowing someone to not only capture their photo but also reveal their personal life, especially for those who have been marginalized, is not an easy feat.
An interesting exercise is to first study each image before reading their story. After learning about the individual, revisit the portrait. What were your assumptions? Did your perception change? Bacon’s collection helps the viewer reconcile individuality and worth from homeless stereotypes. Ultimately, the exhibit humanizes those with which we think we have nothing in common, opens the viewers’ eyes to the individual and recognizes everyone has worth and is deserving of love and compassion.
Bacon’s exhibit is part of a larger project that includes videos and stories as well as a coffee table book. He continues to chronicle their stories, and his exhibit has appeared in many states. The NAC’s opening reception for “The Road I Call Home” is Thursday, July 15 from 5-8 p.m. Bacon will be on hand to talk to visitors and will give an artist talk around 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit is also free to visit any time during open hours through August 26.