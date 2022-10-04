Pheasant facts

Over the past several years, thanks to the disappearance of our habitat, our pheasant hunting in Northeast Nebraska is minimal.
Not all that long ago, because of our hilly terrain we have in my area, we had thousands of acres of heavy, thick CRP not too far from town. Since that time, the price of row crops has spelled the end of much of that habitat.
Sitting here working on this column, I think back to the great pheasant hunting and the good times I had in the field.
It seemed like just yesterday that I was making my way along a meandering creek bottom that worked its way through a steep hillside covered by heavy plum thickets.
As I neared the plum thicket, Mo-Jo, my black lab, locked up, on point and seriously thinking about creeping in on a bird buried deep in the middle of the snarled mess of plum thicket and tumbleweeds.
The bird seemed content to sit tight and wait for us to pass, but Mo-Jo would have nothing to do with that, as he was having was having a hard time staying on point.
I gave him the command, get it out of there, he charged into the middle, flushing the bird out the far side.
Because I didn’t see the bird at first coming out of the thicket, I wasn’t sure if it was a rooster or a hen, but then its cackle gave him away, I brought my my shotgun up and as the bird appeared at the far end of the thicket, I dropped him with a load of No. 5 shot.
I praised Mo-Jo as he brought the bird back to me, a beautiful, long spurred rooster with long tail feathers, one of the nicest roosters I’ve ever taken. Now, it’s one that brings back memories of that day.
Mo did a great job of locating and pointing the bird. The flush with the bird cackling as he cleared the thicket made for a picture-perfect shot.
I often think of this and other hunts for the South Dakota state bird, with the pheasant bringing back memories of past hunts.
With each hunt, I strive to learn more about what I am after, as it helps me to understand them more clearly.
Ringneck pheasants, a beautiful bird, are a lot different from other game birds.
I’ve done a lot of research and come up with this information about the ringneck pheasants that call the Dakotas, Iowa and Nebraska home.
— The first 30 pheasants came from China, with Judge Owen Nickerson Denny and, after crossing the Pacific, 26 of the 30 birds survived the journey.
— In June 1908 came the first successful stocking of pheasants in South Dakota with three pairs of pheasants from Grants Pass, Oregon.
— The first recorded stocking in South Dakota was north of Redfield.
— In the fall of 1919, the first South Dakota pheasant hunting season took place.
— In Nebraska, the first pheasants purchased by our state’s Legislature arrived in 1915, and in the next 10 years, the bird numbers increased and had spread out in Howard, Sherman, Greeley and Valley counties.
— The first Nebraska pheasant-hunting season opened in 1927, a three-day pheasant season, held in October in Wheeler and parts of Sherman counties.
— Pheasant nesting begins with courtship as roosters scatter from winter cover to establish their territories.
— The roosters’ crowing attracts the hens and, if they can find good nesting cover, they will begin nest building.
— With the arrival of the breeding season, roosters will gather a harem of three to seven hens and fight to keep them.
— During the spring, the perfect ratio of hens to roosters is usually about three to one.
— Once the hens establish their nest, she will lay an egg each day. The average clutch, the number of eggs in a nest, is 12, but they may lay as many as 18.
— If the nest is destroyed or the hen is forced from the nest, she’ll attempt to re-nest from one to four times during the spring nesting season.
— When the hen is laying eggs, she will seek out calcium and protein, needed to produce the eggs, with her diet containing 10 times more calcium than that of the rooster.
— After all the eggs are laid, with the actual number depending on the health of the hen, she begins incubating the eggs and leaves the nest one or two times a day to feed.
— The average date nest construction begins is between March 15 to July 15, and the average date incubation starts being May 24. However, it can take place anytime from April 1 through Aug. 1 with the average hatch occurring around June 15.
— After hatching, the hens will remain with the brood for eight to 10 weeks.
— Untimely heavy rain and damp weather are a real problem for the young chicks as when they follow the hen through the wet grass. Because the chicks have not yet developed their feathers, the down that covers their body acts like a sponge, soaking them to the point where they develop hypothermia and die.
— Those that survive are able to get in under the hen’s protective feathers to survive wet weather.
— The chicks will immediately begin growing flight feathers and can make short flights when they are two weeks of age.
— When the young pheasants are 16 weeks of age, their plumage is virtually indistinguishable from adults.
— During most of the growing season, pheasants get moisture from the insects they eat and the dew on the plants.
— A pheasant's diet consists of berries, seeds, young shoots and insects. Once summer arrives, the chicks will eat primarily insects, with the adults feeding on weed seeds.
— Roosters generally weigh around 4 pounds, while a hen will come in at 2 to 3 pounds.
— Ringneck pheasants, on flatter terrain, can run from 8 to 10 miles per hour and, once they take wing, they can fly up to 48 miles per hour.
— Pheasants rely on good heavy habitat to insulate them from the cold weather, as it cuts the wind chill, providing a warmer and less energy-demanding climate for the pheasants.
— There are numerous predators of pheasants, including foxes, raccoons, hawks, owls and man.
— From one year to the next, around 30% of the pheasants survive, with only 2% to 3% making it to 3 years old no matter if they are hunted or not.
There is plenty of time before the hunting season, and perhaps this information will help you to understand why there can be a huge change in bird numbers, both up and down, from one season to the next.