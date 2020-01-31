Pets: Don’t bypass the less sensational

Jubilee and Perdita have a lot in common.
Although they are from different states (New Jersey and North Carolina, respectively) and one is a dog and one is a cat, they share the fact that at one time their chances of adoption were slim — and the fact that eventually they were highly sought after as adoptees.
Jubilee is a Siberian husky whose eyes perpetually look wide open due to an eyelid deformity, giving him a uniquely strange appearance. He ended up at a shelter because his breeder deemed him unlikely to be sold.
Perdita doesn’t really have a problem with looks; her problem is her personality. She is grumpier than the standard grumpy cat and reportedly a little off-putting.
In both cases, to attract adopters, the shelters used humorous internet postings that magnified the animals’ oddities. And in both cases, the postings worked, offers poured in and both animals now have new families.
These are not the only examples of animals with odd features that have found their forever homes through the magic of social media. I have read similar stories over the past few years. Jubilee and Perdita are simply the most recent high-profile examples.
The internet is amazing in this way. It can spread the word easily and quickly about any cause. Done well, social media can be used to incite the emotions of numerous people and make them care about a vast number and variety of things. It can highlight important issues and draw support for them. It can rally the troops, so to speak.
All of this is wonderful, of course. Every animal that needs a home should get a home. And, certainly, I’m sure that many animals like Jubilee and Perdita did not enjoy such a happy ending to their stories in the pre-internet era.
But what about the not-so-odd-looking critters? What about the ones with more “normal” personalities?
Shelters everywhere have numerous animals who need homes. Most of them do not have a particularly outstanding appearance or personality trait. Not that they aren’t cute or sweet. All of them are wonderful and special in their own way, but most of them do not fall outside the range of expected looks and character.
You would think that this would be a good thing, but it’s not.
That’s because we have become a society of the sensational. We want attention. We want fame. We want to do challenges and record ourselves doing them. We want our videos to go viral.
And apparently we really want the weirdest-looking, ugliest or meanest pets, especially ones that everyone else wants because they are so weird-looking, ugly or mean.
Please don’t misunderstand me. I’m thrilled that these outside-the-norm animals are so sought after and so loved.
But of the 175-plus applications for adoption of Perdita, 174-plus obviously were not accepted. Have those potential adopters looked at the other felines languishing in shelters? Have they chosen another cat with which to share their homes?
I hope so, but I would guess not. I think there are way too many people who don’t want just any pet — they only want the tabloid-variety ones.
I urge you, though, to visit your nearest shelter and see what the offerings are. Hideous or not-so-hideous, cantankerous or not-so-cantankerous — all of them need your love, and all are capable of giving love back to you.
Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.