Petersburg businessman, volunteer recognized.

PETERSBURG — Jim Leifeld isn’t comfortable receiving awards and accolades. In fact, he’s spent most of his life trying to “slide in under the radar,” even though he’s been involved in a plethora of community activities during the 50 years he’s operated a hardware store in this town of around 350 people.
“I don’t do things to get recognized,” he told a group of friends and family Tuesday during a reception to honor him as the 2019 Person of the Year for Northeast Nebraska. The award is sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank.
Leifeld gave the credit for his success to the people of the Petersburg area who are “generous and determined.”
“Petersburg is a doing town,” he said. “It’s amazing what we can pull off.”
He also recognized his wife, Jennifer, who has been his partner in the hardware store business and in many community activities.
“Nothing happens unless you have the backing of your wife,” he said.
In presenting the award, Aaron Otten, vice president of Elkhorn Valley Bank, said individuals like Leifeld make communities like Petersburg work.
“They live and breathe their community,” he said.
Leifeld has worked at Leifeld’s Hardware Store for 50 years. But the store dates back to 1926, when his great-uncle, Joe, acquired it. His father, Bill, took over in 1974, and Jim and Jennifer bought it in 1988. In 1999, they opened a furniture store in Albion.
In addition to operating the stores, the couple have been involved in a variety of community endeavors, including the Petersburg Community Club, the town’s park board, industrial development corporation and community events, including the Punkin’ Chunkin’ contest and the new “Bash in the Burg,” which features wine and beer tasting, a dance and other activities.
He’s also instrumental in bringing the DC Lynch Carnival to town every summer and even opens his business to the carnival workers in case they need shelter at night during a storm.
Still, Leifeld was surprised to learn that he had been selected for the Northeast Nebraska Person of the Year award. In fact, when he received the letter letting him know he had won, he thought it was a letter asking for nominations, and he started writing down names of people who should be nominated, he said. He later learned that fellow Petersburg citizen Bernie Cunningham had nominated him for the honor.
“We are all proud of him,” Cunningham said in her nomination letter. “He’s an incredible volunteer and businessman.”