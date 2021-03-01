Personal responsibility still important

It has been a full year since COVID-19 has entered the United States. Since then, everyone’s lives have changed forever. COVID death numbers have risen, fallen, and then risen again. Now, numbers are falling again, and it seems that we may have been able to flatten the curve.
COVID restrictions have essentially all have been lifted in Nebraska. While it is a good thing that the restrictions have been lifted and Governor Ricketts has moved us to the green phase, it does not mean we can necessarily let down our guards completely.
The number of new cases and daily hospitalizations in Nebraska went down, but Nebraska’s Effective Reproduction Number (Rt) also dropped. Rt basically is a way of measuring an infectious disease’s capacity to spread. If the number is above 1.0 COVID cases will increase in the future. If it’s below 1.0, it means that cases should decrease in the near future. Nebraska did see levels below 1.0, but it does seem to be trending upwards again.
All of these factors have helped contribute to helping ease the restrictions that we have been living with for most of the past year in Nebraska. While the government isn’t telling us what we can and cannot do now in regard to COVID, personal responsibility for our safety and those around us is just as important.
Personal responsibility includes staying home when you are sick and quarantining when you do test positive for COVID. Going out when you know you are sick is not responsible because you are putting others at risk and spreading the virus onto more people. You should quarantine for the amount of time you are supposed to, and then you can go about with your life as normal. Even though the numbers are falling, we still need to do everything we can to help keep them from rising again.