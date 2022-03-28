There are only two things guaranteed in life: Death and taxes.
Given that death is overly morbid, this author wishes to discuss a topic that is of equal importance. Learning how taxes work, what agencies to pay them to and how much they cost is frequently a rude awakening to people my age when they get their first job.
They work hard, mentally calculating how much they’ve made only to discover that this FICA “dude” has “stolen” 7.65% of their income. Of course, FICA is not a dude, it is an acronym standing for Federal Insurance Contribution Act. And, he’s not the only “dude” after your money, there’s federal and state withholding on income as well as taxes on virtually all nonfood items we buy.
As I’ve been in high school and had the responsibility of having a job, I’ve learned much about how to file taxes. Other students and I often have other people, such as parents and guardians, go over their taxes for the first couple of years and work with them to get to know how tax filing software works such as TurboTax and H&R Block.
This and other financial literacy skills are obviously important, so important that the state Legislature has said that students in high school must take one semester of personal finance to graduate. While this goal is laudable, and indeed will prove to be invaluable for students who need to learn financial skills, that does not mean this bill is without concerns.
The bill requires that all students take a semester of personal finance to graduate, on the assumption that all students lack the needed knowledge. This approach, in this author’s mind, would lead to some students wasting their precious academic time on learning skills they already possess. It would be better to permit students to be exempted from this class if they have already taken another business course that covers many of the same subjects.
To take my own experience as an example, I was required to take a class on personal finance during the second half of lunch that was called Foundations of Personal Finance with Dave Ramsey. While Ramsey is an excellent teacher of personal finance, I felt the class was a waste of time, as I was already taking accounting at the same time and I had already taken a semester of economics the previous year, as such, the class was redundant and didn’t help me one bit.
I would have been better off using that time as a study hall. I believe there are likely to be many students who share those concerns and, for this reason, I strongly recommend that the law be changed so that business students are able to receive exemptions.