The game plan, Norfolk softball coach Derek Siedschlag said, was for his team to “take care of business” against a winless South Sioux City squad.
The Panthers did that, and then some.
Junior pitcher Brandy Unger struck out every South Sioux City batters she faced to record the first perfect game of her high-school career, and senior infielder Sydney Rader punctuated the 12-0 triumph with a two-run homer with two outs in the third inning.
“We knew coming in what we were up against, and it was one of those deals where you just come in and take care of business,” Siedschlag said. “We talked about getting out of here early and taking care of business right away, and that's what we did.”
Unger was dominant in the circle. She threw 37 total pitches, and just 10 were called balls. Six of the strikeouts she issued were swinging, and three batters were caught looking at strike three.
“I just wanted to make sure that I threw strikes and hit my spots, and I knew that if I hit my spots, my team would back me up,” Unger said. “But I just know it's not satisfactory. I still have to keep going, and I still have to do better.”
Unger thrived against the Cardinals, which have scored 21 runs in 13 games this season.
“I just told her don't walk anybody, just challenge them, and that's what she did,” Siedschlag said. “She challenged them, she threw a lot of strikes, and that's what we wanted.”
Norfolk finished with nine hits, five for extra bases. Two of those came off the bat of Rader, including the game-ending blast.
“My approach was to use the last eight inches of the bat and just swing hard and get a base hit,” Rader said matter-of-factly. “And then it went over the fence.”
Rader's RBI double in the first inning plated Bailey Bernstrauch, who reached when a swinging bunt went between the legs of a South Sioux City infielder to score leadoff batter Makenna Waldow.
The Panthers did much of their damage with two outs, and it wasn't just the final hit of the game.
In the first inning, Unger walked with two outs. Courtesy runner Ryllee Hoppe, who was on the bases in place of Unger, scored from first base on a stand-up triple by Jade Koch, and Koch scampered home on a wild throw on the same play for a 5-0 lead.
The Cardinals were in position to escape the second without any damage, but Paeton Coler turned a two-on, two-out situation into a two-run single down the left-field line. Natalia Linn followed with a ground-rule RBI double over the left fielder's head, and Linn later scored for a 9-0 advantage.
Waldow got into the action in the third with a RBI double to score Skylar Hopkins. After a groundout for the second out of the inning, Rader turned on a 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence to end the game.
“That was the way we wanted to end it,” Siedschlag said.
If anything, the win should serve as a boost of confidence going into this weekend's Columbus invite. The Panthers had split a doubleheader Tuesday at Fremont, both by 9-1 scores.
“It's building our confidence a lot,” Rader said. “We should be confident going into this weekend.”
South Sioux City 000 — 0 0 3
Norfolk 543 — 12 9 0
WP: Brandy Unger. LP: Ella Meyers. 2B: (NOR) Makenna Waldow, Sydney Rader, Natalia Linn. 3B: (NOR) Jade Koch. HR: (NOR) Rader.