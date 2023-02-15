HUMPHREY — Once Wynot grabbed an early lead, the Blue Devils answered every challenge that Howells-Dodge handed them.
Wynot scored a 13-2 run to begin the game, and the Blue Devils led by at least six points from there to end Howells-Dodge's season 59-46 in the D2-4 girls basketball subdistrict played at Humphrey St. Francis. To begin the night, the host Flyers soared 69-16 over Winside.
The results set up a rematch of perennial powers who most recently battled in the 2020 Class D2 final.
"Obviously, they'll have the advantage playing on their home court and the atmosphere, but it was nice to play here once," Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. "It'll be a hard-fought game. I know they're a great basketball team, but we'll come here and give it all we got, and see where it falls."
On Tuesday, Wynot's traditional pressure defense caused problems for Howells-Dodge all night, leading to 14 steals throughout the contest and limiting the Jaguars to just 32 shot attempts from the field.
Wynot finished 22 of 41 from the field, while 10 Blue Devils entered the scoring column. Amber Lawson had 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Kayla Pinkelman pitched in 14 points.
For as much as Wynot led throughout the game, the game-deciding run may not have come until the second half.
Lawson scored six of her team's eight points in the third quarter to start the run, including splitting a pair of free throws twice after a bucket. Jaylin Geisen came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter, and then Lawson capped the 15-2 stretch with her bucket that turned what was a 34-28 ballgame into a 49-30 contest with 5:17 to play.
"It's just like previous years," Wieseler said. "We've got good kids who work hard. They know what we're trying to do in our system. We always focus on staying smart and aggressive."
Still, Howells-Dodge coach Scott Polacek felt that the beginning 13-2 start set the tone.
Kinslee Heimes scored just 10 seconds into the game, and Myrah Sudbeck drained a 3 on the next possession. Pinkelman added a pair of baskets, and her nifty backdoor pass to a wide-open Lawson gave the Blue Devils the 11-point lead with 1:52 to play in the first quarter.
"I have to give Wynot credit. They had a good game plan and they executed it at the start very well," Polacek said. "They put us in a hole, and that was the difference in the game."
For a split second, it seemed like Howells-Dodge would have all the halftime momentum despite trailing by 10 when Jade Bayer, who led the Jaguars with 15 points, and Natalie Pieper both scored quick transition baskets just 14 seconds apart, with Pieper's coming with just six seconds on the clock.
"They got on us right on the start," Polacek said. "After that, we kept it even most of the time. They'd make a run, and then we would answer. But the hardest part about that, is that you're using up so much energy to keep coming back, and then at the end you want to make a couple of shots and they don't fall for you. If you want to make a great comeback, you have to do that, and we didn't get that done tonight."
The only problem with that? It was just enough time for Wynot to answer.
Lauren Haberman got open in the corner near the Howells-Dodge bench, and her 3-pointer hit nothing but net as the first-half buzzer sounded.
"They kept making runs to keep it within striking distance, and I was thinking the same thing, that we had to keep at it always," Wieseler said. "They got back into the game, got it down to six in the third quarter."
Howells-Dodge ends the season 13-11, its first winning record since its 2017 Class C2 state championship season and its first season above .500 since the 2017-18 season. There were just nine Jaguars on the roster, including seniors Fiala and Sophia Dvorak.
"I was really proud of our seniors," Polacek said. "They had to deal with a lot of adversity. For us to get a winning season here, it was nice to be above .500 given how tough our schedule was."
IN THE OPENER, three Flyers finished in double figures as St. Francis secured its big win.
St. Francis led 30-3 less than 10 minutes into the game and held a 45-4 advantage on a putback with 1:05 left in the first half.
Kylee Wessel scored all of her game-high 21 points in the first three quarters, including five 3-pointers, while Isabel Preister and Hannah Baumgart finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Natalie Kruger had four of her team-high six points for Winside in the fourth quarter.
Wynot 59, Howells-Dodge 46
Howells-Dodge 8 13 9 16 — 46
Wynot 15 19 8 17 — 59
HOWELLS-DODGE (13-11): Natalie Pieper 1 0-0 2, Sophia Dvorak 2 1-2 5, Jade Bayer 4 5-9 15, Bailey Paus 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Ratzlaff 4 2-3 11, Blair Fiala 4 0-0 9, Ava Noyd 0 2-2 2, Kenadie Throener 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 10-16 46.
WYNOT (14-9): Jaylin Geisen 1 0-0 3, Ella Brummer 1 0-0 2, Courtney Pinkelman 0 0-0 0, Myrah Sudbeck 1 0-0 3, Allison Wieseler 3 0-0 6, Lauren Haberman 1 0-0 3, Kenna Oligmueller 2 0-0 4, Kinslee Heimes 2 2-2 6, Kayla Pinkelman 4 6-7 14, Amber Lawson 6 4-7 16, Eliza Lange 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 12-16 59.
St. Francis 69, Winside 16
St. Francis 21 26 16 6 — 69
Winside 3 3 3 7 — 16
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (18-5): Emma Baumgart 0 0-0 0, Hannah Baumgart 4 2-2 10, Kylee Wessel 7 2-2 21, Anna Stricklin 0 1-2 1, Emma Classen 0 0-0 0, Karly Kessler 1 0-0 2, Alexis Kuchar 2 0-0 4, Kali Jarosz 0 0-0 0, Nyla Kessler 2 4-4 9, Jayda Krings 1 2-3 4, Ava Hastreiter 0 0-0 0, Leah Kosch 1 0-0 3, Makenna Wietfeld 2 0-0 4, Isabel Preister 5 1-1 11. Totals: 25 12-14 69
WINSIDE (7-15): Elayna Hoskinson 1 0-0 2, Anslee Watters 0 1-3 1, Samantha Gubbels 0 0-0 0, Hannah Gubbels 1 1-2 4, Reagan Strong 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Russell 1 0-2 3, Natalie Kruger 2 2-4 6. Totals: 5 4-11 16.