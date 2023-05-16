Pendragons take advantage of home cooking

PENDER - The Pender Pendragons took advantage of playing on their own course here at Twin Creeks Golf Course Monday to claim the D-3 District Golf crown and grab a spot in next week's Class D State Tournament in North Platte.
The Pendragons effectively ran away with the team title after shooting a 327 over the 18-hole tournament which was 41 strokes better than runner-up, Humphrey St. Francis at 368, Hartington-Newcastle punched the final team ticket west with a 373.
"We figured if we came in around 330 as a team, we had a chance to win this thing," Pender coach Luke Hoffman said. "These guts have put in the work, they really deserve this and earned it."
Four Pendragons ended up in the top 10 paced by sophomore, Mitchell Kelly, who edged out teammate, Quinton Heineman after winning a scorecard playoff when both players fired an 80.Trey Johnson was fifth with an 83 and Layton Gralheer was sixth with an 84.
Wausa's Jaxon Claussen was the medalist after posting a 78.
"I really didn't come in here expecting to win," Claussen said. "I haven't really been playing well lately, and my lowest competitive round before this was a 77."
An injury actually sent the senior Viking to the golf team.
"I started in track my first two years where I was a jumper," Claussen said. "I hurt my ankle so I just decided to give it a little rest and went out for golf my junior year."
His track career was also very promising as he high jumped 6-feet-3-inches, long jumped over 21-feet and triple jumped over 41-feet as a sophomore.
"Golf is a lot different, more mental than any other sport," Claussen said. "You have to forget about your last shot and just concentrate on your next shot - I have a 'smiley face' on my golf ball to remind me to just relax and have fun. I did that today."
Although Claussen didn't plan on a district title, the feat came as no surprise to his coach, Chris Haberer.
"I wasn't surprised at all," Haberer said. "He has actually been playing pretty well lately - once the weather straightened out and we got in some rounds, you could tell his game was coming around."
The Flyers were led by Jaden Kosch who carded an 82 which was good enough for fourth. Andrew Kosch and Kegan Hackerott each shot 95, Tyrel Wegener shot 96 and the final Flyers was Matthew Brockhaus with a 121.
"It's super to get the entire team to state," St. Francis coach, Eric Kessler said. "Our three seniors have put in a lot of time over the years and they take golf very seriously."
Kessler, who is also the St. Francis football coach and basketball coach. really enjoys coaching golf and the attitude of his team.
"Our three seniors and all of our team are really good people," Kessler said. "They all play football as well, but golf is a little more taxing mentally and it teaches kids to have some control and just keep moving forward no matter what happens. Golf is something they all love to do and is something they will be able to do for the rest of their lives."
Hartington-Newcastle was paced by Dayton Sudbeck, who went to state last year as an individual, but his teammates decided to go along for the ride.
"I am very, very proud of these guys," long-time Wildcat coach Ken Kneifl said. "We kept competing today and it got us through to state."
Sudbeck shot an 88 to place 10th, Turner Dendinger fired a 90, Bailey Paden was next at 96, Riley Sudbeck carded a 99 and Mason Buschkamp rounded out the scoring with a 102.
"These kids are all very competitive and very successful," Kneifl said. "Many of them were involved in out state championship one-act teams, played basketball, played football - they know how to compete. I'm so proud of them all."
The Class D State Golf Champilonships are set for May 23 and May 24 at the Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
DISTRICT D-2 GOLF
Twin Creeks Golf Course
Team Results (Top 3 advance to state):
1. Pender 327; 2. Humphrey St. Francis 368; 3. Hartington-Newcastle 373; 4. Howells-Dodge 379; 5. Randolph 383; 6. Stanton 393; 7. Fullerton 396; 8. Wausa 415; 9. Plainview 417; 10. Bloomfield 432; 11. Lyons-Decatur Northeast 478; 12. Omaha Brownell-Talbot 540; Bancroft-Rosalie NTS; Osmond NTS; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family NTS.
Individual Results (Top 10 and ties advance to state):
1. Jaxon Claussen (WAU) 78; 2. Mitchell Kelly (PEN) 80; 3. Quinton Heineman (PEN) 80; 4. Jaden Kosch (HSF) 82; 5. Trey Johnson (PEN) 83; 6. Layton Gralheer (PEN) 84; 7. Baylen Guenther (OSM) 87; 8. Fellen Fiala (H-D) 87; 9. Mason Mackeprang (BLF) 88; 10. Dayton Sudbeck (H-N) 88.