Pendragons come home fourth, Winside 0-2

KEARNEY — Both Pender and Winside saw good things despite not coming away with the big hardware in the Class D bracket of the Nebraska State Wrestling Duals Championships on Saturday.
The Pendragons settled for fourth place in the eight-team tournament, defeating Arapahoe 49-24 before losing to runner-up Mullen (47-30) and Thayer Central (54-19), while the Wildcats went 0-2 despite going 11-5 in head-to-head matches against champion Sutherland (54-20) and Ravenna (42-31).
The Pendragons came out strong in their opening-round win. The Warriors spotted the Pendragons a quick 18-0 lead in forfeits, and Pender won three pins and a major decision on its way to the semifinals.
It was a different story after that. Top-seeded Mullen proved to be too physical for the Pendragons in the semifinals, winning eight of the 11 matches.
“I’m proud for the guys coming out strong and getting that first win,” Pender coach Cody Volk said. “Mullen is just a tremendous team from top to bottom, and there were some matches that we needed to go our way that didn’t.”
Colton Sanderson got the Pendragons off on the right foot with a second-period pin to give Pender a 12-0 advantage, but Mullen won three of the next four matches — two by pin — to take the lead. Matthew Ferris (113) and Trey Johnson (126) both recorded pins of 26 and 15 seconds, respectively, to keep Pender in front at 24-15, but Mullen won the last five matches with three pins and two major decisions to put the dual out of reach.
The Pendragons’ final dual of the day was a lesson in how to take control of a dual with bonus points. Thayer Central won nine of the 13 matches contested and scored bonus points in eight to run away with the win.
“Thayer Central is a tremendous team, and I told the guys afterward that dual was a perfect example of how you hunt for bonus points,” Volk said. “They gave us a lesson on that and we sat back and they took it to us.”
WINSIDE LOST both of its duals simply because it didn’t have all 14 weight classes filled and had to give up 66 points in forfeits.
The Wildcats won five of eight matches against the eventual champion Sailors in the opening round, then took six of eight against Ravenna, but didn’t pick up enough bonus points to offset all those open weights.
“You can give up 30 points in a dual and still win, but you need to get a bunch of pins out of that and there isn’t any room for error,” coach Jesse Thies said after his team’s elimination from the tournament.
Even though it went two-and-out, Thies saw some good things out of his team’s effort.
“We did some things right today,” he said. “We’ve been dealing with some illness and injuries, and it was good to see Gabe Escalante come back from his sore knee and wrestle really well today. Art Escalante really looked good and took down (Sutherland’s Samuel) Foster, which was a big win. Cayden (Ellis) won some really good matches and so did Jacoby (Mann), so we did pretty good in that aspect.”
In the loss to Sutherland, Gabe Escalante earned a pin at 160 and Mann won by a 14-1 major decision at 120 pounds to highlight the Wildcat effort.
Against Ravenna, Escalante picked up a pin, Mann won by major decision and Korbin Carlson (113), Cayden Ellis (132) and Maddox Magwire (145) were all winners.
Saturday’s finish to the dual season sets both area teams up for this week’s district action. Pender will travel to Maxwell for the D-1 district while Winside heads out to Pleasanton for D-2 action.
“We’re going to regroup and get mentally prepared for next weekend and see if we can’t send all 10 guys to state and bring home the ‘cooler’ trophy,” Thies said.
“We need to refocus on these next two weeks. We have some things to polish up and we’re going to get our guys looking toward that second weekend and really fight hard to get there,” Volk said.