LINCOLN — The Pender Pendragons are headed back to the Nebraska girls state basketball championship game after using a hot start to beat the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays in the Class C2 semifinal on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“Our girls shoot the ball with confidence and they’re good shooters,” Pender coach Jason Dolliver said. “So when you have good shooters that shoot with confidence, it’s going to go in and thankfully they were going in early.”
Pender came out of the gate hot after Maya Dolliver got a layup off a turnover just 21 seconds in. A little over a minute later, Kristen Frey nailed a three pointer in the corner just in front of GACC’s bench.
Isabel Hass hit a three of her own to help the Bluejays answer, but from there, the Pendragons went on a 17-1 run to end the period. The streak included four three-pointers, the last of which Dolliver hit on an off-balance heave to beat the buzzer.
“That first quarter kind of killed us there,” Bluejays coach Jerry Stracke said. “They couldn’t miss any shots and we just didn’t come out ready and focused like we should have. It’s always tough to play from behind.”
Dolliver, who ended the day with a game-high 24 points, felt that the team’s ability to work the ball led to its success, especially early on. It led to them being able to mix up their looks against a defense that allowed just 35.2 points per game heading into state.
“We always have to make sure we’re moving,” she added. “We found a few new offenses for their zone because their zone is very aggressive.”
Pender was already pretty familiar with GACC, having beaten them 63-60 on Feb. 7 on the road. Coach Dolliver felt that, this time around, his team played better defense.
“The first time around, we played really hard, but we got out of position a lot,” he said. “We let them get baskets that we shouldn’t have let them get and this time we played great position defense.
“Our effort level was probably about the same. We just stayed where we needed to be and made it tough for them to score.”
The Pendragons got out to a 9-3 run to start the second quarter and make it 31-7 with five minutes, 47 seconds remaining. The Bluejays responded with an 11-0 run, including threes by Hass and Brynn Baumert, to make it 31-18 at halftime.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic began to chip away to start the third quarter, making it a 35-23 ballgame with 2:36 to go. However, Pender allowed just two more points the rest of the period. Meanwhile, Dolliver converted a three-point play, then hit another three-pointer to beat the buzzer.
The Bluejays made it an 11-point game with 3:20 left in the game, but the Pendragons played the necessary defense to pick up the win and advance to the finals for the first time since 2013, when they reached the D1 final.
Waiting for them is another opponent they're quite familiar with in the Oakland-Craig Knights. The teams played once on Dec. 9, with the Pendragons winning. Then they played in the East Husker Conference semifinals on Feb. 2, which the Knights won.
Coach Dolliver’s biggest message to his team ahead of Saturday’s rubber match is to enjoy what it took to get there.
“They just did something that not many people do,” he said. “Get rested up and go get ready to have a blast tomorrow at Pinnacle Bank Arena and put their best foot forward.”
Oakland-Craig and Pender will tip off at 4:15 p.m.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic will face Crofton for third in Class C2 on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northwest. The teams played for the Mid-State Conference tournament title on Feb. 4, with Crofton winning 49-39.
GACC 4 14 7 16 — 41
Pender 22 9 10 13 — 54
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (21-5): Isabel Hass, 4-8 0-0 11; Adyson Luebbert, 0-4 1-2 1; Jocelynn Skoda 3-6 0-1 6; Reese Throener, 2-5 0-0 5; Leah Jansen, 0-1 1-2 1; Brynn Baumert, 3-7 0-0 8; Kelsy Steffen, 1-14 7-10 9 Total, 13-45 9-15 41.
PENDER (26-3): Hadley Walsh, 0-1 1-2 1; Madalyn Dolliver, 1-3 0-0 3; Maya Dolliver, 7-10 7-10 24, Avery Wegner, 2-8 3-7 7; Kristen Frey, 2-3 0-0 6; Lillie Timm, 2-7 4-6 9; Olyvia Nelson, 2-4 0-0 4; Total, 16-36 15-25 54.