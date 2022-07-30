WISNER — The Pender Post 55 seniors got the Nebraska American Legion Baseball Class C state tournament underway with a 10-1 win over Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg in the first round on Saturday.

Pender had faced SOS in July and lost. SOS also ended Pender’s season at the state tournament in Palmer last year.

“We’ve played this team before and SOS handled us pretty easily,” coach Clay Haymart said. “I think it was one of those things that we just wanted to show them the team they saw in early July is not the team they were going to see today.”

With two outs in the top of the second, Nathan Breitbarth hit a one-run single and advanced to second on a throw. Caleb Trimble followed up with a two-run single before Zach Hegge hit a one-run single of his own.

In the fifth, Trimble attempted a steal of second base, but ended up scoring after an errant throw by the catcher to make it 5-0.

Pender ran into some trouble in the bottom half when Hegge walked Pierce Branting on a full count with the bases loaded to force in a run with one out. However, Hegge would strike out the next two batters to escape the jam.

The punch outs were part of a dominating day for Hegge, who struck out 14 batters and walked just two while allowing one run on two hits in all six innings of the game. 

“I knew I had to go out there and just throw strikes so that’s what I had to do,” he said. “I just came in with that mentality that if I hammer the zone, good things will happen.”

After Ross Tremayne grounded out to start the top of the sixth, the next three batters were hit by pitches to load the bases. Jacob Bruns capitalized with a two-run single to expand Pender’s lead. 

Three batters later with Spencer Rabbass at the plate, Hegge was able to score on a wild pitch. Rabbass then drove in two more runs on a single to make it 10-1.

Hegge held SOS scoreless — recording all three of his outs via strikeout — in the bottom of the sixth to force the mercy rule and win it for Pender. 

Pender 040 150 — 10 9 0

SOS     000 100 — 1 4 2

WP: Zach Hegge, LP: Pierce Branting. 2B: (SOS) Korbe Urkoski.

 

Tags

In other news

Pender rolls past Tekamah-Herman to take C-2 title

Pender rolls past Tekamah-Herman to take C-2 title

PENDER — Pender wasted little pitching and little time in taking the Class C Area 2 American Legion Seniors championship at Dave Nitzschke Memorial Field with a 12-3 run-rule win over Tekamah-Herman in the finals on Tuesday to advance to this weekend's state tournament in Wisner.

Battle Creek earns Class C state berth

Battle Creek earns Class C state berth

NELIGH — A season of hard work turned into something great on Tuesday night as the Battle Creek Post 75 seniors defeated Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley 9-1 to win the Class C Area 1 tournament.

For 100 years, station has impacted lives

For 100 years, station has impacted lives

On a spring day in 1925, around 250 people crammed into the community building in Elgin to enjoy a concert. That in itself was not unusual. After all, concerts and plays had been performed practically since the dawn of time.

Events coming up at Norfolk library

Events coming up at Norfolk library

There has been a bevy of performing and visual art events in the area this summer. Youth Theatre, Music in the Park and visual arts classes at the Norfolk Arts Center are just a few of the ongoing opportunities. This weekend, there is an event that only happens once a year — the Norfolk Publ…

New refrigerator: Cold comfort

New refrigerator: Cold comfort

Would it be better if all your appliances went kaput at once so that you had to purchase the whole shebang in one fell swoop but then (presumably) wouldn’t have to worry about any of them for the next 15 years or so … or would it be better if the death of your appliances dribbled out over a …

Learning the basics of farming

Learning the basics of farming

This isn’t the best year for a new farmer to launch his career and yet maybe it is a good year to learn the ropes. Our son, newly graduated from college, has joined the farming operation this summer and is getting some real education. The thing is, it’s been quite the introduction to the far…

Madison County Court list for July 27, 2022

Madison County Court list for July 27, 2022

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 