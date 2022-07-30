WISNER — The Pender Post 55 seniors got the Nebraska American Legion Baseball Class C state tournament underway with a 10-1 win over Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg in the first round on Saturday.
Pender had faced SOS in July and lost. SOS also ended Pender’s season at the state tournament in Palmer last year.
“We’ve played this team before and SOS handled us pretty easily,” coach Clay Haymart said. “I think it was one of those things that we just wanted to show them the team they saw in early July is not the team they were going to see today.”
With two outs in the top of the second, Nathan Breitbarth hit a one-run single and advanced to second on a throw. Caleb Trimble followed up with a two-run single before Zach Hegge hit a one-run single of his own.
In the fifth, Trimble attempted a steal of second base, but ended up scoring after an errant throw by the catcher to make it 5-0.
Pender ran into some trouble in the bottom half when Hegge walked Pierce Branting on a full count with the bases loaded to force in a run with one out. However, Hegge would strike out the next two batters to escape the jam.
The punch outs were part of a dominating day for Hegge, who struck out 14 batters and walked just two while allowing one run on two hits in all six innings of the game.
“I knew I had to go out there and just throw strikes so that’s what I had to do,” he said. “I just came in with that mentality that if I hammer the zone, good things will happen.”
After Ross Tremayne grounded out to start the top of the sixth, the next three batters were hit by pitches to load the bases. Jacob Bruns capitalized with a two-run single to expand Pender’s lead.
Three batters later with Spencer Rabbass at the plate, Hegge was able to score on a wild pitch. Rabbass then drove in two more runs on a single to make it 10-1.
Hegge held SOS scoreless — recording all three of his outs via strikeout — in the bottom of the sixth to force the mercy rule and win it for Pender.
Pender 040 150 — 10 9 0
SOS 000 100 — 1 4 2
WP: Zach Hegge, LP: Pierce Branting. 2B: (SOS) Korbe Urkoski.