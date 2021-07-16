Pender takes Area 1 title

HARTINGTON — Pender won the Junior American Legion area championship here after games were postponed twice during the Area 1 Class C baseball tournament with a decisive 12-4 win to advance to this weekend's Class C state tournament in Pender.
Because Pender already had a ticket to the tournament as the host team, Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge also will advance to the tournament despite losing Thursday.
"We really didn't take into account we would be in the tournament no matter what happened tonight," Pender coach Ron Williams said. "If they are going to keep score, we are going to try to win regardless."
And Pender did just that.
An eight-run second inning blew open a scoreless tie and Pender kept the heat on the rest of the way.
After Aiden Meyer, who took the loss for Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge, held Pender in the first inning, Aiden Beckman got aboard in the second and was chased home eventually by Ross Tremayne.
Pierce Paulsen slapped a double to score two and then Dillon Olson was hit by a pitch and made it around to third before being put out from the catcher to the pitcher at the plate.
It didn't stop the Pender inning; however, as Spencer Rabbass, Jacob Bruns, Michael Cooney and Nick Buchholz crossed the plate to make it 8-0 heading into the top of the third frame.
Meanwhile, Pender used a quality start from Tremayne to start the game and added appearances by Braxton Volk and Cooney to close out the game.
Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge tried to make a game of it in the third inning with a run from Beau Ruskamp and another from Gavin Nelson.
"I was happy we kept competing all night," WPHD coach Caden Schweers said. "We have just tried to get better every game and, for the most part, we have."
Pender slammed the door in the fifth, adding runs from Bruns, Volk and Buchholz.
"It was important to keep the foot on the pedal," Williams said. "We needed to shut the door on them and go into this weekend with some confidence and some momentum."
Cooney finished the game on the mound and held WPHD to the pair of runs in the fifth.
"We did what we had to do tonight to win," Williams said. "We are looking forward to hosting the state tournament this weekend."
The Class C American Junior Legion Tournament is set to go Saturday at the Dave Nitzschke Field in Pender.
"We'll get ourselves ready to get going again Saturday," Schweers said. "We look forward to getting another chance to compete."
PEN 090 30X — 12 8 1
WPHD 002 000 — 2 6 3
WP: Ross Tremayne
LP: Aiden Meyer
2B: Pierce Paulsen (PEN).