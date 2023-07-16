IMPERIAL - The Pender Post 55 Juniors shook off an opening round lost with an 11-3 win over Tecumseh in an elimination game here at Campbell Field on Sunday.
Post 55 scored nine runs in the first three innings to stake its claim to tomorrow's action then added a couple of runs in the fifth to close out the game by the eight-run rule after five.
"We played like Pender today," Post 55 coach Ron Williams said. "We hit the ball pretty well, we fielded the ball pretty well and we had solid pitching."
A six-run third made the difference for Pender after grabbing a 3-0 lead in the first two frames.
"We got some momentum here today," Williams said. "We'll see where it takes us - we're feeling pretty good right now."
After posting the three runs in the first couple of innings, Tyler Olson opened the Pender half of the third with a single past the shortstop.
Olson went to second on a passed ball then went on to third on the same pitch and eventually scored on another passed ball to make it 4-2 in the third.
After an out, two hit batters and an error, Owen Kneifl slapped a double to left field scoring Ross Tremayne and Trevor Trimble scored.
By the end of the inning, Pender was up 9-2.
"That really helped our confidence," Williams said. "A little success in a state tournament can go a long ways."
Post 55 added two runs in the fifth to make it an eight-run contest and end the game.
"We have a lot of work left to do," Williams said. "But this is a good way to get it all started after yesterday."
Pender was bounced into the elimination bracket with a 9-2 loss to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in the opening round on Saturday.
Olson went 2-for-3 from the plate and scored a run while driving in two, Tremayne got the win on the mound and helped his own cause with a couple of hits, two RBI's and three runs.
Pender had grabbed a chance to return on Monday here to take on the loser of a game between Imperial and Malcolm later on Sunday.
T 002 01X X - 3 4 3
P 216 02X X - 11 8 2
WP: Ross Tremayne LP: Hawley.
2B: Tyler Olson, Braylon Wegner, Owen Kneifl (P); Beethe, Dallinghaus (T).