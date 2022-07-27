PENDER — Pender wasted little pitching and little time in taking the Class C Area 2 American Legion Seniors championship at Dave Nitzschke Memorial Field with a 12-3 run-rule win over Tekamah-Herman in the finals on Tuesday to advance to this weekend's state tournament in Wisner.
Two teams from Area 2 qualified for state. Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge will play on its home field as the host team, but Pender grabbed a ticket the old-fashioned, hard way by winning the area.
"You can never count out Tekamah-Herman," Pender coach Clay Haymart said. "We had to be ready tonight."
And the Post 55 Seniors were just that.
Back-to-back doubles by Nathan Breitbarth and Ross Tremayne started the run after two runs by the Tigers in the opening inning, and Pender was on its way.
Trailing 2-1 after two, Post 55 got busy to even the score and grab its first lead of the game 4-2 heading into the bottom of the third frame.
The entire time, Juniors pitcher Brayden Hegge was on the mound preparing to go the distance.
"I didn't want to let my team down," Hegge said. "I knew I just had to keep us in the game."
After a shaky beginning, Hegge settled in and gave his team exactly what it needed.
"He was our go-to guy this spring in high school ball," Haymart said. "I knew he would come through for us tonight, and he did."
Tekamah-Herman led for most of the first part of the game, staking a 2-0 advantage in the first inning and a 2-1 lead after Pender answered in the second.
Post 55 tied it in the top of the third frame with the back-to-back doubles and singles from Jacob Bruns and Zach Hegge.
Meanwhile, Brayden Hegge stayed the course on the hill.
"I knew all I had to do was throw strikes," Hegge said. "I trust my teammates to make the plays in the field. I just had to throw the ball over the plate."
Tekamah-Herman evened the score in the bottom of the inning, but a five-run fourth frame put Pender in control of the game.
Pender scored the runs on three singles by Spencer Rabbass, Dillon Olson and Bruns, a walk and a couple of Tekamah-Herman errors.
Pender added four runs in the top of the fifth to put the game literally out of reach by the run-rule and Hegge took it from there getting a fly ball and two strikeouts to end the game.
"Once he settled in, he really did a great job," Haymart said. "He started to hit his spots and stayed ahead of the batters."
Tremayne highlighted the fifth for Pender with his second double of the night, which chased home a couple of Pender baserunners.
Brennan Ferguson and Chase Hofmeister also singled in the inning.
Pender 012 540 — 12 12 1
T-H 201 00 — 2 6 4
WP: Brayden Hegge. LP: Dawson Schram. 2B: (P) Jake Bruns, Nathan Breitbarth, Ross Tremayne 2.