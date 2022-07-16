CREIGHTON – The Pender Post 55 Possums got off to a quick start in the Class C American Legion Juniors state tournament on Saturday.
Pender scored at least two runs in each of the first three innings to open the double-elimination tournament with an 11-3 victory over Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley.
Pender (17-5) tagged all four PWG pitchers for at least two earned runs to advance to Sunday’s 5 p.m. winners bracket semifinal.
Pender jumped ahead right away with Tyler Olson’s two-run single in the top of the first inning.
Zaden Wolf’s RBI groundout pulled PWG (10-6) to within 2-1 in the bottom of the frame, but Pender took control from there.
An error allowed two more runs to cross home in the second, and Nick Buchholz added a two-run double in the third. Owen Kneifl followed that by singling in another run to push the lead to 7-1.
Grant Kelly’s two-run double in the fifth got PWG back within 7-3, but Ross Tremayne answered that with a two-run double for Pender in the sixth.
Cale Kai stole home and Alex Roth scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to cap off Pender’s scoring.
Kneifl went 3 for 3 with two RBIs out of the No. 8 spot to lead Pender. Aiden Beckman, Tremayne, Buchholz and Roth all added a pair of hits with Roth scoring three times.
Beckman earned the win, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none.
Pender 223 002 2—11 14 0
PWG 100 020 0—3 5 2
WP: Beckman. LP: Wood. 2B: (PEN) Kneifl, Tremayne, Buchholz, Paulson; (PWG) Kelly.