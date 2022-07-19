Pender returns to form to top Wakefield

CREIGHTON – Pender Post 55 Juniors coach Ron Williams sent a text to his players on Monday evening following up on the team’s loss to Imperial in the Class C American Legion state tournament.
Williams stressed that one loss in the double-elimination tournament was just a bump in the road. If the team could bounce back on Tuesday, it would guarantee itself a top four finish in its class – with the potential remaining for a lot more.
“Someone will have to outplay us to beat us,” Williams said.
Pender returned to the field and returned to form by using a four-run second inning to top Wakefield 8-2. That snapped Wakefield’s four-game winning streak this postseason with its season on the line.
“We were just more focused,” said Pender third baseman/pitcher Ross Tremayne. “We hit the ball better and ran better. We wanted to bounce back and keep playing.”
Tremayne played a big part in the win, driving in three runs and holding Wakefield to one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Williams said Pender’s performance was a 180-degree turnaround from its loss.
“We went back to doing what we do well. We focused well,” he said. “We are really in good shape pitching wise. We won’t have the hardest throwing pitchers in the world, but we’ve got enough of them that they’ve fought through adversity all year.”
Pender (18-6) went ahead for good with its big second inning. Owen Kneifl had an RBI single and Nick Buchholz scored on a wild pitch.
Tremayne came through with a two-out, two run single to double that lead to 4-0.
“It certainly showed them that they were able to put runs up,” Williams said. “That’s what we’ve been doing. Yesterday, they were hard to get. Today they were too because Wakefield is a good ball team.
“Those four runs helped them realize that, boom, here we go, and it started to put some pressure on (Wakefield).”
The second inning could have gone a lot differently for both teams. Wakefield (14-13) loaded the bases in the top of the frame with one out, but starting pitcher Aiden Beckman got a grounder back to him for the forceout at home and a popout to escape.
Trailing 7-1, Wakefield loaded the bases again in the top of the fifth with one out. But Tremayne got a grounder back to him for the forceout at home and a groundout to end that threat.
“That’s really big,” Tremayne said. “Those were clutch moments.”
Williams said those bases-loaded situations with no runs allowed showed how the team’s focus had improved from the previous outing.
“I think that’s where you see the determination from them to hang in there,” he said. “They came focused and ready to play. They don’t get too rattled.
“That early one, they could have collapsed. But they didn’t.”
Wakefield coach Riley Ward said that if a handful of balls in play had gone an inch or two in another direction it might have been a different story.
“It was just kind of not our day on the baseball diamond,” he said. “We had a lot of things not go our way, and a lot of things went Pender’s way. We hit the ball hard a few times and they caught it. Sometimes they hit the ball softly and it went through.”
But Ward thinks his team’s postseason run should pay off next summer.
“A lot of these guys are young,” he said. “Only two guys on this team will be true Seniors next year, so we told them that our expectation next year is to be right back where we are today if not be better.”
Beckman picked up the win, giving up one run on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 4 1/3 innings.
Tyler Olson and Kneifl each had a pair of hits for Pender, which faces Malcolm on Wednesday in the final four.
Wakefield 000 011 0 -- 2 7 1
Pender 040 301 x -- 8 10 1
WP: Aiden Beckman. LP: Johnathon Birkley. 2B: (W) Cade Johnson; (P) Tyler Olson, Michael Cooney.