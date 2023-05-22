Pender and Pierce are looking to make noise in the state boys golf championships, which begin Tuesday at different sites and conclude on Wednesday.
Norfolk Catholic qualified along with the Bluejays in Class C and the Norfolk Panthers grabbed a ticket to play at home at the Norfolk Country Club in Class A.
Pender will travel out to North Platte for the Class D championships. Pierce, Norfolk Catholic and Ponca will head to the Elks Country Club in Columbus.
The Bluejays have gone through the golf season unbeaten, which is a feat that places them in the forefront as contenders in Columbus, no matter who shows up.
Pierce relies on a two-headed monster at the top of its lineup in Travis Emory and Abram Scholting.
Emory is a thinking-man's golfer, and Scholting is oozing with talent.
"They are both talented golfers for sure," Pierce coach Zach Weber said. "They have been back and forth all season at the top of the leader board in the tournaments we've competed in."
Despite their differences in approaching the game, Weber is delighted to have them both wearing the Bluejays’ blue and carrying the Bluejay bag.
"Abram is a great ball striker and can hit the ball a long ways," the coach said. "Travis thinks about every shot before he hits it and erases his memory from the last shot. They are both great competitors and great athletes."
The supporting cast would be No. 1s on many teams and had gained consistency throughout the season.
Jacksen Wachholz and Nikolas Harvey are the three and four golfers for Weber along with Dalton Svoboda.
All three have earned medals through the season and their careers and help their coach rest easy during meets.
"We know we will be counting scores from the mid-80s on down," Weber said. "They have done that consistently the last couple of years, and they're all capable of shooting below 80 on a given day."
Scholting was the C-3 district medalist with a 74, and Emory won the Mid-State Conference individual title a couple of weeks ago.
"These kids have been in big games and big moments their entire careers in sports, robotics, speech, one-acts," Weber said. "The stage at state golf will not be too big for them."
And they seem to be saving the best for last.
"We beat Ponca in an invitational earlier in the season at their own course," Weber said. "We beat them by over 20 strokes in the district."
Weber said all his golfers need to worry about at state is themselves.
"We need to just go down there and play our game and do our best," he said. "The best we can do will make us all proud, and we'll live with that."
One team that could worry Weber just might be Tekamah-Herman.
The Tigers won the title in the C-2 district tournament in Oakland and is paced by a sophomore, Brody Rogers, who fired an impressive 68 on the Oakland Country Club 18-hole layout.
In addition, Tekamah-Herman has experience at state, placing just outside of the hardware last season in Columbus in third.
After the graduation of last year's lone medalist, Brock Rogers, Tiger coach John Walford likes the progress of this team, including the younger brother of last year's No. 1.
"We kind of come at you in waves," Walford said. "We have our top two in Brody and Bret (Brenneis), then we hit our second wave of Griffen (Breckenridge) and Thatcher (Zink)."
Brenneis shot a 79 for third in the district tournament, and Breckenridge, another sophomore, was eighth after carding an 83.
Zink was just out of the district medals with an 88, and Caden Booth shot 105 in Oakland.
"We've kind of exceeded our expectations this year," Walford said. "But these kids know how to work and have come a long ways this season."
The coach tabbed Pierce, Kearney Catholic, Amherst, Grand Island Central Catholic and Lincoln Christian as among the top teams this year.
"We will be very excited to be in the mix on Wednesday one way or the other," Walford said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to get out and compete for another day."
Lincoln Christian won the C-1 district title at 334, GICC was the C-4 champion at 314 and Kearney Catholic won the C-5 district with a 312.
Norfolk Catholic qualified to play in Columbus at the Elks Country Club after placing third in the C-3 district meet at Fair Play Golf Course behind the Bluejays and Ponca. The Knights were led by Karter Kerkman, who was runner-up to Scholting with a 79.
Coach Bill Lafleur and Kerkman will be joined by seniors Ashten Cunningham and Gavin Yosten and freshmen Callen Marshall and Gage Yosten.
One other area team heading to the Elks Country Club will be North Bend Central, the third-place team from the C-2 district.
CLASS D
Pender returns its entire team from last season, a season that saw the Pendragons finish third in the 2022 Class D state golf championships, just seven shots out of a state title and five strokes from hardware.
Although that prospect seems a reason for enthusiasm, Pender coach Luke Hoffman knows there is plenty of work to do but said he is optimistic about his team's chances this year.
"We were seven shots out of first," Hoffman said. "I told the guys just two shots each person over 36 holes and we were state champions. They know what it takes."
Last year’s champion, Overton, also returns its entire team and is the obvious favorite heading to North Platte, but don't count out the Pendragons.
"We've worked on keeping the peaks and valleys out of our games," Hoffman said. "We need to just stay on an even keel and worry about us."
Pender put two players in the top three at districts and four in the top six.
Mitchell Kelly and Quinton Heineman were second and third, respectively, after carding 80s, while Trey Johnson and Layton Gralheer were fifth and sixth with an 83 and 84, respectively.
"These kids have put in the extra work since last year," Hoffman said. "They have always stayed after practice for an hour or two to get better, and most have them played a lot of golf over the summer."
Heineman placed eighth at last year's championships at Lake Maloney Country Club after shooting a 36-hole total of 166 (85-81), Kelly was tied for 19th at 171 (83-88).
"These guys have went above and beyond in getting to this point," Hoffman said. "They have earned every moment from here on out."
Humphrey St. Francis was second to Pender at the district meet, and coach Eric Kessler takes the Flyers back to state after finishing in the top 10 last year.
Senior Jaden Kosch led St. Francis at Twin Creeks Golf Course, finishing fourth after posting an 82 and completing last year's state in a tie for 10th.
Andrew Kosch, Kegan Hackerott, Tyrel Wegener and Matthew Brockhaus will join Kessler and Jaden Kosch in North Platte.
One individual who will not have the team aspect to worry about at state is Creighton's Gage Burns.
Burns placed fifth at last year's state tournament after a great second 18 where he carded a 76 and also won medalist honors at the D-3 district meet at Calamus Golf Course near Burwell with a 75.
"Gage has really improved around the greens to take that next step," said Creighton coach Chase Maier. "He's been a really good ball-striker, but his focus around the greens has really moved him forward."
Earlier in the season, he recorded a career-low 68 at the Randolph Invitational.
"He'll be playing with a talented group of kids down there," Maier said. "That usually brings out the best in him. He finds another level when the bar is raised."
Hartington-Newcastle, the third-place team in D-2, will be heading to North Platte along with Neligh-Oakdale, the D-3 champion, and Elgin Public/Pope John, the D-3 runner-up.
CLASS A
Norfolk High School will look to take advantage of home cooking when it hosts the Class A state golf championships at the Norfolk Country Club.
The Panthers used a couple of medalists in the A-4 district meet at Benson Golf Course back on May 16 to secure third place in the team scoring at the tournament to earn a spot back in Norfolk.
Hayden Kuehner and Coleson Barritt each carded 80s in the district to finish in a tie for 10th to pace Norfolk to a 327 over 18 holes.
Lincoln East won the event after landing at 293, eight shots better than runner-up Millard North. The Spartans should be one of the teams to beat when they all meet in Norfolk.
Coach Lance Kosch and the Panthers look to have a bright future as four of the five golfers on this year's team will return.
Kuehner is a sophomore, and Barritt is a junior. They will be joined by juniors Tyson Wingate (83) and Gabriel Claussen (90).
Jacob Licking is the lone senior on the team, and he finished the district with an 84.
CLASS B
Just two area golfers have qualified for the Class B state tourney, which is slated for Monument Shadows Golf Course outside of Gering.
Both players came out of district B-2 at River Wilds Golf Course outside of Blair and were separated by one place and two strokes.
O'Neill senior Karter Otte fired an 80 in the meet, which put him in fourth place and sent him to Gering for coach Greg Buller.
Wayne senior Bo Armstrong shot an 82 at River Wilds to grab his spot in Gering.
His 82 was good enough for fifth in the district, and it will be his third trip to the state meet as the Blue Devils qualified as a team last season and he competed individually as a sophomore back in 2021 for Blue Devil coach Andi Diediker.