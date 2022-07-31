Pender loses back-and-forth battle to Syracuse

WISNER — The Pender Post 55 Possums came out on the losing end of a back and forth affair with Syracuse Post 100, losing 13-9 in the winners bracket of the Nebraska American Legion Class C Senior Playoffs on Sunday at Wisner City Park.
“It’s one of those games where both sides’ pitchers are struggling a little bit. They just happened to put more balls in play with runners on than we did,” coach Clay Haymart said. “Hats off to them. They’re a really good team.”
A sacrifice fly by Braden LaFollette gave Syracuse a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, Jacob Bruns led off with a walk and made it to third base. However, Ross Tremayne grounded out to end the inning and strand him.
Syracuse added an insurance run after an error by left fielder Chase Hofmeister. LaFollette drove in two more runs on a single, then another run scored on an error by Zach Hegge to make it 13-8.
Caleb Trimble got a run back for the Possums on a one-run double, but they couldn’t muster up anything more.
“This is our third time playing them. We know that they’re solid,” Haymart said of Syracuse. “We just need to make sure that we’re taking care of what we can take care of so we don’t let them have those extra runners.”
With two outs in the top of the first Bruns got the scoring started for Pender with an RBI single to make it 1-0. Syracuse answered with RBI singles by Sawyer Brammier and Brayden DeGolyer to make it 3-1.
The Possums got a run back on a groundout in the top of the second. Syracuse loaded the bases in the bottom half, but Tyler Olson came on in relief to strike out LaFollette and escape the jam.
Nathan Breitbarth scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the third, but the Rockets hit a pair of sacrifice flies to make it 5-3.
With runners on first and second with one out in the top of the fourth, Chase Hofmeister put down a sacrifice bunt, but the pitcher’s throw to first base was way off the line, allowing both runners to score and tie the game. Hofmeister would score on a passed ball to help Pender retake the lead.
Another error by the pitcher and an RBI single by Dylan Olson made it 8-5 before the inning was over, giving Pender its biggest lead of the game.
Three batters into the bottom half, LaFollette hit a groundout that escorted a run followed by an RBI single by Jase Voorhees.
Two batters later, Tremayne came on in relief with the bases loaded and one out. He struck out Tyler Sears, but walked Robert Shanks to tie the game. Tremayne then got Carlson to strike out and end the threat.
Haymart chalks up the big fourth and six innings to some missed plays in the field.
“We had a couple of plays we should've made there,” he said. “But then again we’re talking about high school kids and so making the simple plays always isn’t quite so simple.
“I think (Syracuse) did a really good job of putting the pressure on us by hitting the ball often.”
Pender had a chance to retake the lead in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded and two outs, but Hegge struck out looking.
Pender now goes to the losers bracket, where they’ll face Battle Creek Post 75 on Monday at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
“It's one of those games that you just have to show up ready to go,” Haymart said. “Because if you can’t do that, then we don’t have to be here.
Pender 111 500 1 — 9 5 4
Syracuse 302 314 x — 13 10 3\
WP: Ty Gorton, LP: Tyler Olson; 2B: (PEN) Caleb Tiemble (SYR) Robert Shanks; 3B: (PEN) Nathan Breitbarth.